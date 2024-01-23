FFS!!! Newcastle to SELL 4 Players to Battle FFP Crisis!





True Geordie reacts to the news that Trippier, Wilson, Almiron and Joelinton could all be leave Newcastle United in the near future.

⚫️⚪️ Newcastle in Crisis: Farewell to Trippier? ⚽️ With FFP concerns looming, four Newcastle players, including Kieran Trippier, are reportedly seeking January exits. Trippier, a defensive stalwart and key post-takeover signing, may depart amid financial woes. As a fan-favorite, his potential departure sparks mixed emotions. Will Newcastle part ways with their defensive maestro? Let us know in the comments below! 🔄 #NewcastleUnited #Trippier #TransferTalk

📧 Business Email : info@truegeordie.com

🎙️ TG Channel :

🥊 The Pain Game :

⚽️ The Kick Off :

🐦 Twitter :

📸 Instagram :



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis