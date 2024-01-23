Simon Jordan LOCKS HORNS With Newcastle Fan After Branding The Club's Loud Atmosphere As A MYTH 😳🔥



TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan clashes with this Newcastle United fan over the club’s atmosphere.

    I’m with SJ on this Newcastle sound and stadium overrated a bit like Anfield where they pump out crowd noise through speakers, I’ve been there and stood under one of them it’s all fake.

    completly true, newcastle make a desperate noise at the begining of a game and if they take the lead keep it going but go behind and it turns into sour booing nastyness,what most poeple don't understand is the difference between atmosphere and noise,liverpool have the best atmosphere but a not noise,go to germany and a match and they sing and chant all through the game but it is just a pre planned noise and not linked to what happens in the game and dosen't create the goosepimple feeling,the best example is anfield the atmosphere comes when its needed not when its expected and when you have felt it you realise there is a difference and why it has become famouse around the world NOISE DOES NOT MEAN ATMOSPHERE

    I think the Newcastle atmosphere is overhyped. It's only got this massive acclaim since Howe has transformed the club. Like practically every other club in England, they only sing when they're winning.

    Also in a London crowd you're always going to have that touristy aspect, most of whom are there more for the match day experience rather than get behind the team.

    Jordan has styled himself on the farmer from Shaun the Sheep. So much so that all I hear when he speaks are the same incomprehensible cartoon mumblings 🤣

    Luton Town is the best atmosphere in the premier league, ask the away team players. Proper fans. No drums flags pretend ultras or prawn sarnies

    jim white fishing with a big pole to catch minnows again i see….shitting the bed as usual and saying it was someone else

    As a Newcastle fan I actually agree with Simon, SJP has it's moments.. but like ANY other stadium, they sing when they're winning.. it's no different at anfield and OT, it's just they rarely lose at home. But as soon as Liverpool start losing Anfield is silent.
    Fact is away fans make the best atmosphere, and Newcastle has the best following for me, they go the furthest and sing loudest, win or lose.

