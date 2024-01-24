🚨 NUFC Transfer Show: Unraveling the Rumours 🚨
The rumor mill never stops churning when it comes to Newcastle United, and The Toon Review is here to keep you in the loop! Join the lads tonight as they dive deep into the latest transfer speculations, exploring the names linked with a potential move to St James’ Park and those who might be bidding farewell during this current window.
🔄 Who could be the game-changer for the Magpies? 🌐 Which players are creating a buzz among the Toon Army faithful? 🤔 It’s time to separate fact from fiction and analyse the potential impact of these transfer whispers.
But that’s not all! The Toon Review squad will provide real-time updates on the players who could be leaving the club. From potential departures to unexpected twists, we’ve got you covered on all things NUFC transfer-related.
I don't want to be in Europe next season let's just buy in the summer focus on the league next season while we build a squad fit for Europe. We are so far off having a squad fit for 2 games a week so why bother.
I’m convinced the club do want to sell trippier but they are acting like they don’t to try and bluff Bayern up to the 20 million
He's older than miley not much younger than hall
Tuning in late 🌙 😊
Nusa would be a no-brainer to me. He's a wonderkid in my eyes. I've seen him play in the Eliteserien, Conferrence league and with Norway's national team. This guy has some real flair, speed and makes many crazy dangerous attacking chances. And his finishing are spectacular. I pray to higher power for this to happen to us!
Just watched a vid on the Kenton 2, you need to make this a topic they are being persecuted by the club and the police even after being found completely innocent, Fez and Liam's story needs telling.
it's €15m not £15m
So much noise around the last week of the transfer window, it's virtually impossible to pick out the genuine stories from the Tsunami of nonsense and pandemic of sources that appear at this time. Hope there will be a I did not see that coming signing, but realistically I think maybe 1 or 2 may arrive although it would surprise me if no one came, the Forest lad is a non starter 😮
cole palmer was a kid to chelsea would you have him
wow I've been so impressed with our transfer business so far long may this continue do you think we will sign anymore first teamers in Jan or is that it for this season I guess time will tell
I did alfie is rated highly at city he was on verge of first team rw/mid good addition
Any news on Gabri Veiga transfer to the Toons?
We will be waiting for more money id say it is normal to say we want to keep the player alot of clubs do it all that means is come in with a better bid
Hiya lads from Coraica