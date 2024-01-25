Can Newcastle United beat FFP to spend again with Chris Waugh | Full True Faith NUFC Podcast





Alex hosts Charlotte, Si and Chris Waugh – Newcastle United correspondent for the Athletic – to talk through:

Is Newcastle’s January a well coordinated masterplan to offload older players and bring in new class lads, or is it not as simple as that?

Will the NUFC look to challenge FFP/PSR moving forward?

How the Miggy deal might look for the club and if he’ll leave

What Chris thinks NUFC can do in January and beyond

