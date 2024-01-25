Newcastle's "Turbocharged" future | Toon set for huge financial boost | NUFC THOUGHT OF THE DAY

Newcastle United are working on multimillion pound partnerships in a bid to ease FFP fears and create a «transfer war chest» to compete at the top consistently.
Link to the article:
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
If you enjoy the content, don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit that notification bell to stay up to date with all the latest news, transfer rumours, and the occasional rant.
If you love the channel and what we do, you can donate by hitting the ‘Thanks’ / $ button under the video, and you can become an official Squad member of the Ever More channel for just £1.99.
You can follow Ever More NUFC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:
Enquiries: evermorenufc@gmail.com
#NUFC #NewcastleUnited #NUFCnews
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Man Utd spent years in Asia every summer growing their brand off the back of a team that won trophy after trophy after trophy, so we need to win 1 trophy and then lift off! A 5 to 10 year plan and we are what starting 3rd year😮give it another 5 years and hopefully with that elusive trophy and footage of Newcastle city centre looking like the party capital of the world 😂wor commercial growth will go nuts
I think the current dilemmma amongst NUFC fans is would you sacrifice between 1 and 3 players to generate some money now, write this season off and go big in the summer? I still don’t understand why we aren’t able to explore the Saudi loan market I wish someone would explain it to me. Is it the UK tax bill if players are returning? Sure not then go for a player who hasn’t been a UK resident?
Given the title of the video I turbo charged the watching speed to 2x. 😂 was quite good
Douglas's articles are always helpful.
the richest club on the planet selling Tops for £70 plus that were made in sweatshops for a few quid is criminal and selling them to fans that are among the poorest in Europe so players can earn a million quid a month is Laughable in 20-24. There are kids to-day that will never ever get to see Newcastle United play at St James Park in their life time, the same kids that live in the shadow of Great Britain's largest food bank. Lets all all step back into the real world its easy if you try.
wasnt ffp brought in to stop clubs overspending and going under? How the hell are these owners gonaa go broke? Better idea is to have a 5 year plan ? Put money in that account as security ? Var and Ffp is ruining it for me !!!!
Wondering why the club have chosen Stack to be the centre of our fan zone,is it because they have better planned for the future and it’s relatively easy to dismantle or because they don’t want to commit to anything permanent because of a new stadium?Or something else 🤔
great video Chris, everyone just needs to be patient
Really ticks me off that ffp among all the negatives also forces clubs to up admission and membership prices to make more money, I'm sure if those 3 letters didn't apply that pif would keep things cheap for us true fans.
Spurs now have the biggest turnover of any London club and this is almost totally down to their new stadium. We have to relocate, it's a no brainer.
The game is rigged … we can’t invest and are limited to sponsorship and selling your assets, you can’t grow. If we can’t with the richest owners … no one can
Does Man utd debt still stand's that should come into ffp
17th in the world for revenue is a crazy (what folks across the pond would say) ‘glow up’ 😂🖤🤍
This is the way of modern football I'm glad we're moving with the times with forward thinking owners we need to make newcastle a world brand to get the revenue and bring in the top players
Move to a massive stadium and get loads of geordies to get first dibs on the boxes .plenty born and bread geordies with cash
We will get there it could take a while then f–k you ffp howay the lads
Ambition does not go with sentimentality, neither does progression. Howe loosing 10 out of 12 would of been sacked at the other 19 clubs in the league. Holding onto the past will hinder the future. We lack ruthlessness, for context im extremely happy to not be under Ashley but we need to hold poor football, disastrous results and money wasted to account, howe and ashworth are not gods.
You're always gonna lose some fans, but the future is looking good.
St Greggs sausage roll stadium or st Greggs stottie park
'Sponsored by Greggs' – players come out at half time with tops covered in steak bake flaky crumbs
I’m very happy with revenue generation. I am not happy with gentrification. There may be some of that incoming. We’re going to have to keep alert for things like fans boards being populated with people who really can’t lay claim to having the club’s best interests at heart. Some people call it gate keeping. I fail to see why we should be ashamed at wanting to preserve the identity of the club, the strength and dedication of the fanbase whilst welcoming new blood in. Just don’t evict the die hard lifelong fans who have helped to carry the club to this point.