PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Fulham (A) FA Cup Fourth Round

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.
When it comes to FFP can the club not sign players on a free even if just until end of the season.
I highly suspect Darren Eales knew exactly what he was doing, I don't believe that he's as naive as to not realise that the media would misconstrue what he said and whip up a frenzy, or that it could be potentially disruptive, unless he knew there was a worthwhile payoff.
His interview is one that doesn't have the look of someone stressed over FFP restrictions, if anything I'd say he was practically beaming ear to ear talking about the finances, which I think is largely down to the fact we've got absolute giant commercial deals on this year's books that dwarf last season (and remember to put that into perspective last season revenue was up 39% and commercial income was up 60%).
Also find it curious how the media have decided to ignore that the stated losses from last year, might actually also include things that are considered FFP exempt like Stadium upgrades, safe standing installation, new ticketing system, improvements to the training ground, investment in the womens team, development of the youth team and such
I think it's got the signs of a club that are trying to play the poverty card to enable them to spend over the next few windows without getting hammered with Newcastle tax (which people saw in the Prime series), I think players that will be leaving will either be players that have no long-term future or are hitting a ceiling, whether that's age, performance or value… the club will do the dignified thing of trying to suggest they'd love to keep the players but they have to move on due to FFP restrictions (see Wood, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin).
Also I don't understand the media angle of "something it going on at the club, they are having a firesale, they clearly need to get rid of" based on some unsolicited bids, of which have been rejected…. does that mean any other club that receives unsolicitied bids for players are "desperate to sell"?!?
This press conference was a complete and utter joke, all the talk was about transfers, not about the FA Cup game……… the lack of respect for the opposition was nil, Fulham have just come out of a semi-final with Liverpool and drawn 1-1 and now Newcastle play Fulham who are no mugs at home…….. Newcastle Utd's season could be over from Saturday night and Newcastle fans do not know who is playing and who is fit to play…….. Come on Fulham!!!
Man City? so the reason we could not compete with them if what we read is correct is simple.. over inflated sponsorships have allowed them to spend more on top players… Thats not Fair? Hence why FFP is here…
As a Newcastle fan… I dont hold any thoughts on winning at Fulham tomorrow…
Loose this that will be 11 losses in 13 games. No other club in the English football league would put up with that. Sentimentality is holding us back, we wont ever progress.
I looked at the newcastle injury return dates and the physio staff have blood on their hands
Start selling players again n not buying anybody & I'm off to hang my shirt up..Had enough of that when Ashley had club
Eddie is loved on Tyneside For all the Reasons in this Press Conference.Honest in fact I would say more honest than he usually is must be hard for Eddie he loves his player’s .I just hope if we lose one the right decision for us will be made.Totally Trust Eddie we are in Good Hands must not listen to outside Noises. Thank you Eddie for been You.Class Act.🌑⚽️🖤🤍
One thing and one thing only came out of this interview. We are run from top to bottom by professionals who are united and until they say someone is bought or sold I don’t care or believe what the click bait gossip mongers say.
I know the Journos have a job to do but Eddie is not going to give anything away today , tomorrow or any other time. Since the take over the doors have been shut on the tittle tattles etc. of course no info means that rumours thrive. You can guarantee clicks on You Tube very easily if you dangle a carrot with even just the tiniest bit of truth.
If that is the case,pop trip on the official channel, to keep fans heads straight for true support!!!!! 34:00
We have two mostly injured striker's! That's why in May we needed another major striker!!!! 23:24
We are not the same , #Eddie ! They all, as in the big club could support themselves! As we ARE NOT ALIUD NOW! THATS JUST SICK AND PURE EVIL! 22:01
Belting conference this, honesty through out might be difficult to hear but I’d much prefer the manager communicating with the fans over hiding and batting questions off after a week of speculation. 🖤🤍
Always a gentleman..Always positive.We are lucky to have wor Eddie
Callum Wilson actually moving up here was meant to help reduce his frequent injuries. That hasn't happened. We can't progress with a no. 9 who can't stay on the pitch for the majority of the season. I like Wilson and have no problem if he stays, but that should only be if he is happy to be backup/3rd choice behind his successor (a new signing) and Isak. He can't be relied on enough to hold the spot as our main no. 9. It's a blatant weakness at present
