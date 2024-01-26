Spurs Fan Shares HORRIFIC STORY Of Leaving Newcastle Early After Being BATTERED 6-1!!🤣😬

Tottenham fan talks about leaving Newcastle 10 minutes into the game after making the long journey up to the Toon.
This bogey team narrative is a worry!
Love these 2 !
Look at Jamie acting like he doesn't remember the hiding they took last season 😂… Well spursy that is
Lime Wood is one of those New Forest hotels; beautiful place
O’Hara makes out he’s this devout ex spurs player yet can’t remember the game they were talking about 😂😂
Long old trek, 2 hours 50 on the train , Newcastle fans make that reverse trip to London 6 times a season
……….and in one year, Spurs are now the best team in Europe thanks to a world class manager. Even better, great players want to come to London, not Liverpool where basically their families live in other cities because Merseyside is such a toilet bowl.
A classic tourist!
82/83 Season We were at Goodison for the Derby; we were outside deciding where to go in the ground.
We were always in the Street End, and this was the one time I suggested let's go to the Bullens and get close to them C***S; I think it was the Bullens, anyway.
As Casuals, we didn't wear colours back in the day, and lo and behold, we were close and in the middle of the brimstone and Sulphur! I knew something was wrong cause the stench was unbearable!
There were 7 of us, and they knew we were Blues only because of the need for more enthusiasm. When 1,2,3,4, and 5 goals went past us. We had a central defender sent off after 10 minutes, and Rush scored 4.
This was just before the great Everton side were on the cusp of greatness! Albeit limited and cut short.
Southall was in goal that day and was then sent on loan.
We stayed till the very end; we did not walk, we did not run, we stayed to the bitter end! Then again, we were cut from a different cloth! It is always good to reminisce. 😁😂🤣😅😆😁😛
FYI, almost all the bars in the centre of Newcastle are away supporter friendly. There are usual "away bars" but as long as you dont cause bother youre welcome everywhere. The good news is there 108 drinking holes within half a mile!
Second call was so funny, some fat blokes blocking the view 😅
I had just flown from the States to London ahead of the United game later that week. I was so jet lag and exhausted, I couldn't get angry.
Incredible work!
fickle spurs fans, shock
How can Jamie not remember at the start disgraceful spurs fan