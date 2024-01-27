NUFC TRANSFER SUMMIT: WHO Newcastle could sell and WHY — to make way for new signings…

Where we currently stand as Newcastle look to be active in the last week of the transfer window.
Who goes and why?
Keith is the only person I listen too regarding Newcastle, thanks Keith keep us updated mate, interesting last week ahead 👍
FFP makes football the one business where an owner can’t invest directly into the core that gives success. If someone took over Luton, they’d have literally no one they could sell to help FFP – making it practically impossible to actually improve the squad. I don’t think clubs should be able to spend what they want, but I do think the fact this prevents teams from playing catch up is ridiculous – especially when backed to the degree that it’s impossible for the club to go under
Thanks Keith. Enjoy and appreciate the videos.
But Keith, NUFC cannot afford to lose one of the players that will help with FFP. We cannot afford to lose Trippier. If we lose Wilson that leaves us with only one forward. If we lose Almiron, then we have no real solution on the right side of the forward line.
Always like you keith you tell the truth
PIF ,they decide by facts , not feeling. it is unacceptable , if we failed all competitions even spent a much money. players must be sold or manager must be sacked. look at the past, when we win >>> oh eddie howe have good tactics, but when we lost Bournemouth 2-0 ,Everton3-0, Tottenham Hotspur4-1, Luton Town 1-0, Forest3-1, >>> oh this is fatique ,not eddie howe tactics. Doesn't he have to take responsibility for anything? even club pay a much salary for him, he did not work for free. sure eddie howe supporter satisfield with him, but i am sure that president Yasir Al-Rumayyan and PIF is very unhappy now.
eddie howe might be sacked before sell joelinton, if he lose next 2 game and joelinton will get reward by a satisfition contract he want.
I'm preparing myself for the prospect of losing joelinton. We can't afford to losing him for peanuts in 12 months time & we can't afford to blow our wage structure. So with the cold hard reality of our financial situation…as farcical as that is….we might have to reluctantly let him go. Cheers keith.
Curious why no-one in the media is talking about the money generated in this financial period £25m per season from Sela, £45m coming in June from Adidas, new club partners (Saudia Airlines, InPost, BetMGM, Sportsbet .IO, Fenwicks), the increase in hospitality offerings, the increased matchday revenue (more games and higher value thanks to Champions League), Champions League participation money, you're looking realistically as £120-150m in increased revenue just for this period with deals we know of.
And why no-one is talking about how much of Newcastle's losses are going to include FFP exempt costs, such as improving the stadium, adding safe standing, implementing a new ticket system, refitting the hospitality sections, improving the training ground, investing in the women's team and developing the youth system. And while Newcastle have spent a large amount of money, when it's amortised over a number of years, it's likely not and outrageous amount… for example the Sela front of shirt sponsorship would likely cover the last summers spend by itself if it was amortised
I think personally a lot of this is a smokescreen to allow Newcastle to play the poverty card in negotiating transfers while they are still trying to build a team and of course they'll use FFP as an exuse in the meantime to shift players on that don't fit the long-term vision because they have either hit a ceiling performance wise, are about to have their value diminish or are at the latter stages of their career
Newcastle can’t loan Broja. Has they already have Lewis Hall on loan.
Alimiron had a medical appointment at RVI yesterday 6am appointment 😮
Eddie will get time at the moment i hope,
1. Eddie howe is not at risk of being sacked.
2. No incoming signings, these journalists have got to get views and sell story's.
3. Tripps isn't for sale and never was for sale, they can't afford to lose him.
4. Joelinton will sign a new deal, it's normal for players agents do this in order to get there client a better deal at the club.
5. Almiron isn't going anywhere this January, likely in summer not in January.
6. Newcastle want the window to shut.
7. Newcastle are not looking at anyone incoming to the first team until the summer.
Wilson would never pass a medical
With Hall on loan from Chelsea, doesn’t that preclude us from getting Broja on loan?
Can you say purple cardigan please?😊
Why are people talking about Eddie Howe being sacked? Ffs, he is a legend, and even if we get knocked out the cup and finish 17th, he will still be a legend for me!
Are you sure you are at the training ground ?? looks like St James to me 🤣🤣🤣🤣- Spot on report matey 👍
I know Eddie loves all his players and we love Eddie but in if one goes now or several players in the summer we probably have to do it some players are getting on need refreshments but kripper has loads to offer . Hope Eddie is still our Manager.⚽️⚽️
I for one will be very pissed off if they sell Miggy !!!!!
One thing for sure is that Joe will be missing for the rest of the season. On whether he can return as strong following his op (possibly by August he will be 28 ?) only time will tell. The difference is that these are not the Ashley years where supporters conned into thinking anything was possible to ensure season tickets were renewed .
Sign Murillo from Forest
Sean Longstaff is off to Atletico Madrid for £45m
Think some of these players will move in the summer as they are in there 30's & brining some new better younger players in
Sack this season off get rid of the dead wood and start again in the summer Keith
Nothing happening
Is FFP rules being reviewed this year? We might be better off riding the season out and see if they come up with something more realistic on spending.
It sounds to me nothing is happening. 5 days to do 2 deals not happening. Joelinton will sign a new contract. If Newcastle were confident of selling they would have signed Phillips.