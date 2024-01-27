What is going on at Newcastle United?! TRANSFER update after crazy fortnight!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you a bumper update on all things Newcastle United after speaking with Eddie Howe at the club’s training ground.

There is so much to get through – who is coming in? Who is going out? What on earth has happened at the club in the past fortnight?

Click here to read Craig’s @mailsportfootball update from Eddie’s press conference, confirming his exclusive story of Joelinton’s delicate contract situation…



Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.