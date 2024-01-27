What is going on at Newcastle United?! TRANSFER update after crazy fortnight!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you a bumper update on all things Newcastle United after speaking with Eddie Howe at the club’s training ground.
There is so much to get through – who is coming in? Who is going out? What on earth has happened at the club in the past fortnight?
Click here to read Craig’s @mailsportfootball update from Eddie’s press conference, confirming his exclusive story of Joelinton’s delicate contract situation…
Joelinton should maybe just remember that without Eddie Howie he’d be a failed centre forward with the pull of damp tissue.
The Saudis aren’t serious
Scandle brewing behind the scenes with Joe and tripps
Newcastle have been linked with every famous players in the world over the last 3 years All just Fake News it will be the same Team when we play Villa 😅
If we had all our squad fit, plus Tonali do you think we would have been looking to buy anyone this month or sell? Trying to find some positives at the moment even hypothetical ones.
Here's one for you. Harry Maguire No6 (which I know you mention occasionally) Joelinton type Eddie Howe transformation.
Craig, you were accused of muckspreading, but have been proved right. A journalist does need a thick skin! I do think the Eales presser had an ulterior motive, but we need good offers for our players to decide whether to sell on. I would be incredulous if a PL club pay £18m for an injury prone striker in Wilson. I want to keep Almiron, but if we receive an offer of £25m+ we could bite, provided we get someone in this window. It would not be Billing in my opinion. Keep up the good work.
If we signed a striker and a right sides winger,our season would have been so different.We didn't have a good transfer window in the summer which has done us
If we lose big joe and buy billing 🤦🏻
🖤🤍
Here’s an idea, why not wait till the end of the window, some right fannies on here
This ffp would've suited Ashley down to the ground . Bollocks. Eales is so slimy he reminds me of Llambias.
Perhaps Lewis Hall can eventually play in the left side 8 role. Xhaka would have been perfect for that role…gives our midfield the ultimate balance. Arsenal fans are missing him.
I do hope we don’t go and buy players from Bournemouth and the likes in the summer , and waste money
joelinton has been flirting with Liverpool for a while. Hope he stays, but if we get a good enough offer he's replaceable
Love the honesty and directness. Keep that coming mate. Don’t need a cheerleader. Keep your brilliant posts coming!
Classic journalism using the words "could" "may" "threaten to" basically means nowt he absolutely "could" leave he "could" stay.
we can't afford to sell ANYONE unless there's someone (or ideally multiple personnel) coming in immediately.
Let's just wait and see what happens , all these rumors are doing everyone's heads in
It never made any sense Trippier wanting to go. He left Spain as his family wanted to be in the UK. Where would Newcastle get such a consistent goal scorer as Wilson for 15 million quid ridiculous
Joelinton should think twice – he is the player he is today because of Eddie Howe
It’s all beginning to feel that competing with the top 6 is too difficult now with ffp.
After a great 18 months the last few months have been very gloomy.
It’s feeling like the highlight of the season will be hammering the Macams!
Think Trippier should be sold.
Wilson too.
Season is over if Villa win.
Cannot believe the amount of update on players being wanted by other clubs, personally thought we should have sold Almiron & Wilson last summer.. Eales interview like a game of misdirection. Amazing coverage Craig, thank you. Let’s thump Fulham, forgot we have a game tomorrow.
I think the board have messed up this season. Summer window they made the wrong choices and they never should've tied all the funds up. Look vulnerable at the moment, Eddie looks fed up.
I’m actually starting to think the club are losing faith in Eddie. New start all round in the summer
Hardly call it crazy so far…. One fringe player left 😂
The club caving to Brunos wage demands has led to this with Joelinton most likely
Due to his op we’ve lost Joe any way. Whether he can return as fit and without any break down due to having been operated on only time will tell. By August he will be 28 of course that’s not ancient but it is as you get older and recovery can be greatly affected.
12.8m seems fair for a 33 year old, especially as we have a replacement in Livramento. Also wages coming off FFP. You cant go into the 2nd half of the season with 1 striker. Almiron more likely as we have Mintah as a replacement. Lascelles needs contract sorting. If Joelinton goes, you may as well say Bruno is going as well.
Whats the deal with Lewis Hall, Craig. Mystic, Graig 😅 30 mill, never gets a game. I find it baffling ??
Need a beer myself after listening to all that 😳. One thing I’m taking from all of this is that FFP has set us back at least 5 years in the “project” What was a possible 5 year build to top 6 stability is now nearer 10.FFS Excitement over 😢
Eales interview was badly timed. I see nothing happening. But been beaten by West Ham for Phillips is pathetic.
Hopefully celebrate tomorrow Craig with a Newcastle Brown ale
Who's your informant Graig. You seen to have mysical powers at play at present. Who wins tomorrow? Sorry, who do you think ( no informants present this time😂) wins tomorrow ?
Excellent vid…. Graig…. very informative as usual ; )
Why are all our players been quoted so cheap. £15-£20m is championship prices not premier league prices.