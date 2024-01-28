Fulham 0 Newcastle United 2 | EXTENDED FA Cup Highlights

Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 2-0 win at Fulham which sent Eddie Howe’s side through to the last 16 of the Emirates FA Cup.
やっぱりトリッピアーのクロスは本当に上手すぎ！頼むからイーフトまた来て欲しい🙏
Toon Army, great win lets go! FA Cup win this season to get back into Europe.
Is that Chris Waddle? He’s a n absolute helmet. Take him off air. Never again please. Great win though. Eddies mags 🖤🤍
The defence won us the game, they were sublime but wtf was that from the midfielders and wingers …what a lazy shitperfomance that was !? Jacob Murphy, you’ve been out how long and you looked reluctact to sprint longer than 3 feet what the hell man ….and please please please eddie howe, stop using Longstaff and Miley at the same time, they are soo similar in their slow movement pattern, you can only afford to have 1 slow player at a time. AND START USING YOUR SUBSTITUTIONS FOR GODS SAKE, you are getting yourself sacked at the moment and I dont want that !
We got our shit together in the second half and actually put together a half decent passing game, which has to be something we need to look at as some kind of supplement to our high energy press.
To help us long range fans out Bruno needs to stick with the blond mop and it would be easier to keep track of Miley if he stuck with the black sleeves.
4 :24 adam p in the croud 😂
Unbelievable Goal From Sean Longstaff & Dan Burn. Newcastle United Winners Against Fulham In The Craven Cottages Stadium Score By 0-2. #FULNEW.
Newcastle United Go To The Round Of 16 Emirates FA Cup Season 2023-2024.
Is Hall part off the plans or we giving him back in summer
The Geordie boys with the goals tonight! Love that the club still has local lads as I’m sure it won’t be long before they’re all gone
Do not deceive yourselves that was an undeserved win. It is not like Fulham were not appalling themselves just slightly less than us. The last few games have shown how limited and disjointed we are. How many chances did Isak get in the box last three games? You can count them on one hand. Continue to play like this and competent teams will be putting us to the sword left, right and centre.
Toon defenders were class in defence & in attack. Midfield & atrack was very poor…cldnt keep the ball
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅
Cup games are all about the result the performances will come, well done lads. 👏 #NUFC
The best performance of the night came from the Toon fans.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
Question for anyone who’s been to Fulham, is the away end mixed fans? Always seems to be on the left hand side of the away section
Do you hear woman's voice 😂
Great result.
…Oooh Aaah Alan Shearer…I Wanna Know How You Scored That Goal…
…We Belted That Out At Inter Milan's San Siro Stadium…Big Alan Shearer With Both…2-2…Canny…
…RIP Sir Bobby Robson…
We were awful but Fulham couldn't score and didn't create much. Last 15 minutes we were good, managing the game effectively. Next match extremely difficult but after that , no excuses, should have bodies back. Strong end to the season and strong cup run.