Fulham v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Watch the key moments between Fulham v Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Congratulations to Newcastle United for winning 2:0 over Fulham, but how come the defender and midfielder scored the goals, what's the point of having Gordon, Miley, Livrantino, they thought they were bought expensively and made Newcastle United suffer financial losses but it turned out they were just dregs players?
Come on, Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe, you have to step back and you know what a shame, the players you bought turned out to be all dregs
These highlights are so poorly edited compared to other platforms
Surely Newcastle keeper should have different colour shirt as it is too much like the team kit.
Nice away kit Newcastle
Dubravka should be given a new contract
Robinson is shytt!
Unsure if we would succumb to old habits of letting in last min goals and letting a winning position slip away from us in the last few minutes. But when I saw that Trippier's injury had forced Howe's hand to bring Kraft on to replace him, I was telling my mates we were safe and that was that. Tripper is really great but Howe's gotta realise he's 33 now and can't be expected to play at same intensity for 90+6 minutes anymore. When would he make the decision to sub off a 33 year old on his own volition instead of doing it only when forced to do so by injury. Pls trust in your subs, Howe!!!
Fantastic save and performance ❤️👍
Well played Newcastle
The mackems went into complete meltdown on their insane RTG last night.
this match is 100 percent match fixing . man city and newcastle are big big match fixing team. action now
If we are honest with ourselves, we played poorly despite win! Too many passes going astray.
Bruno play or did he go missing again?😂
Get in! Great win! Two fingers to the anti-Newcastle brigade too.
Weak Fulham got bullied by the Northern lads
Fulham will play like their lives depends on it when they play against Liverpool but can’t do same with other teams/lower teams 😂
Upload the full game please! 🫡
It's as though Newcastle actually want to win something this season…
The local boys at it again
He’s from blyth
Fulham should’ve won this game, it’s only Newcastle
THIS IS AWFUL COMMENTARY
HE'S ONE OF OUR OWN!
Up the toon⚫️⚪️
