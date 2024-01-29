27 comentarios en “Lewis Miley signs new contract with Newcastle United!

  2. @gazof-the-north5708

    He wasnt even born when Bowyer and Dyer had the fight on the field – god I feel old!
    Pleased we have signed him up on a proper contract. He's one for the future
    👍

  7. @juliogeordio7358

    Let’s hope he doesn’t get dropped when Eddie raids Bournemouth for their cast offs in the summer . Good luck son

  9. @chinitopogi7511

    It's highly recommended and a MUST for the New Castle United FC management, coaching staff, people in New Castle United FC who are involved in the transfer-market to permanently sell, do not extend their contract, do not offer loan with buy back clause condition, recall or return players that came from another club that are currently on loan to play for New Castle United FC, including ageing (above 26 years old), inconsistent (limited playing time, unable to perform well), players that are not comfortable playing different position instead of their natural position, "ON OR BEFORE SUMMER OF JUNE 2027" including players who will turn 30 years old on that year namely Dubravka (35), Ritchie (34), Trippier (33), Schar (32), Dummett (32), Wilson (31), Burn (31), Pope (31), Gillespie (31), Hendrick (31), Karius (30), Lascelles (30), Fraser (29), Krafth (29), Almiron (29), Murphy (28), Targett (28), Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira (27), Lewis (26), Guimarães (26), Barnes (26), Watts (24), & Hall (19).

    Most of the current roster are above 26 years old and it's a must to acquire young rising talent from the academy or in a different premiere league team or other leagues (MLS, Saudi, Brazilian and etc.) between ages 17 to 20 years old.

  19. @tomlaverick9832

    Brilliant news. Great player who uses two feet. Love the way he always mentions his family. So important.

  20. @loughy934

    Well
    Done Lewis av heard his 13yr old bro is just as good aswell. Contract well deserved the toons Gerard such a bright future ⚽️⚽️⚽️HWTL

  27. @michaeltodd1640

    Probably to get sold in the next few windows. Would like him to stay but for FFP etc it’ll make sense for the business to let him go sadly.

Los comentarios están cerrados.