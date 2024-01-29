For more from Newcastle United:
Homegrown hero ❤
He wasnt even born when Bowyer and Dyer had the fight on the field – god I feel old!
Pleased we have signed him up on a proper contract. He's one for the future
👍
Wor Miley
Congratulations Lewis lad! 🖤🤍
Buzzing well done young lad,Its just great to see geordie lads playing for the toon..
The united’s future🎉🎉🎉
Let’s hope he doesn’t get dropped when Eddie raids Bournemouth for their cast offs in the summer . Good luck son
Huge
It's highly recommended and a MUST for the New Castle United FC management, coaching staff, people in New Castle United FC who are involved in the transfer-market to permanently sell, do not extend their contract, do not offer loan with buy back clause condition, recall or return players that came from another club that are currently on loan to play for New Castle United FC, including ageing (above 26 years old), inconsistent (limited playing time, unable to perform well), players that are not comfortable playing different position instead of their natural position, "ON OR BEFORE SUMMER OF JUNE 2027" including players who will turn 30 years old on that year namely Dubravka (35), Ritchie (34), Trippier (33), Schar (32), Dummett (32), Wilson (31), Burn (31), Pope (31), Gillespie (31), Hendrick (31), Karius (30), Lascelles (30), Fraser (29), Krafth (29), Almiron (29), Murphy (28), Targett (28), Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira (27), Lewis (26), Guimarães (26), Barnes (26), Watts (24), & Hall (19).
Most of the current roster are above 26 years old and it's a must to acquire young rising talent from the academy or in a different premiere league team or other leagues (MLS, Saudi, Brazilian and etc.) between ages 17 to 20 years old.
I'm rocking your jersey Lewis Miley in TEXAS!!!
Fantastic youngin ! Go for it! 🤍🖤💪🏼💥🏆👍😀
This is great news. Lewis Miley is so cool and composed on the ball.
Congratulations Lewis,well deserved.Keep up the good work👍👍⚽️⚽️
Go on Lewi lad ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Good to see Lewis sign contract😮😊
He stepped up when we needed him and he delivered top lad.
He's a wonderkid
Awesome! 🥳👏👏
Brilliant news. Great player who uses two feet. Love the way he always mentions his family. So important.
Well
Done Lewis av heard his 13yr old bro is just as good aswell. Contract well deserved the toons Gerard such a bright future ⚽️⚽️⚽️HWTL
Miley, Livramento ,Botman, and Gordon, the future is looking good.
Classy vid, great to see home grown talent rising up. ❤
Get in there son! Well deserved we are all extremely proud 👏🏻
a tad scripted. needs more acting lessons 😛
Cannot wait til we sign Jude Bellingham to play alongside this kid in our midfield 💪🏻💪🏻
Keep your head down, stay out of trouble, look after your body, work hard, master your craft, fella
Probably to get sold in the next few windows. Would like him to stay but for FFP etc it’ll make sense for the business to let him go sadly.