"HE'S DISRESPECTED THE FANS!" 😠❌ Mark Goldbridge DEMDANDS A Public Apology From Marcus Rashford! 🙏

What’s next for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford? talkSPORT’s Jeff Stelling, Ally McCoist and Mark Goldbridge have their say!
Just to play devil's advocate, what if his illness was mental health related and his medicine was getting out of Manchester to hang out with a close friend for a couple of days? You can't deny he's looked miserable all season.
Every season there is something with this guy . Who is next – Man U players are a joke for the badge
One thing I can agree with Mark about…
Last night Goldbridge said he was glad Trashford was in the squad for wolves game. Now he's demanding an apology, and surprised Rashford might play.. 🤔??😂
With a useless manager and idiotic wages, this is what you get.
Mark has become afraid to really criticize Rashford due to being called out by Rashford's entourage months back for statements made on the United Stand. ETH will bench Rashford against Wolves but only if he does not need him to play. ETH is done as manager at MU.
Disrespected the fans? Says a Nottingham Forest fan pretending to be a united fan to make money and with a silly false name.
if klopp had him he sort him out
Completely different take from what he said on TUS after this interview 🤔
Name a Decent black male player who’s been great for Man united in the last 10 years
So pleased am fortunate not to be a man utd fan the club and players are all a laughing stock ,how the mighty have fallen is so nice to see😂
A wise scholar once said “don’t save her she don’t wanna be saved”. If Rashford wants to trade in being the face of UTD and leader of a new era for clubbing. Lets him ruin his career
Rashford has to be the most overrated player in premier league history!! What has he ever done? Apart from a good few months last year, he's done nothing
Cant believe this guy hasnt been sold yet. Mark always skirts the question when asked about selling him.
He needs to be rewarded new contracts all round him and Tent Peg whatever his name is 😂
if Ratcliffe wanted to make a statement, getting rid of this flog would be a huge statement of control. They could get 2 or 3 decent hard working players with the money they would get for him.
Love the fact that Goldbridge completely changed his mind when he a few hours later did his own channels show, where he thought United had done the right thing and that United needed Rashford to play and was better with Rashford.. What a fraud Goldbridge is….
SELL RASHFORD HE HAS NO INTEREST IN PLAYING FOR MANCHESTER UNITED
as a non fan i hope utd extend ten hag, onana and rashfords contracts.
Sell him and then buy whom???
Which superior player is available and feasible??
Grow-up and move-on all of you!!!
This is merely a fine-worthy issue.
My 10 year old said why is he doing that when he suppose be training all week to make us better dad and I've said it the amount of money going to his head son
Rashford deserves a new contract. Fabulous player and United legend for sure.
Mark trying his level best to project "Let's keep calm" when water is over the bridge already.