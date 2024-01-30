"HE'S DISRESPECTED THE FANS!" 😠❌ Mark Goldbridge DEMDANDS A Public Apology From Marcus Rashford! 🙏





What’s next for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford? talkSPORT’s Jeff Stelling, Ally McCoist and Mark Goldbridge have their say!

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:

📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:

📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:

👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:

📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#marcusrashford

#manchesterunited

#markgoldbridge

#talkSPORT

#PremierLeague



Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.