"HE'S DISRESPECTED THE FANS!" 😠❌ Mark Goldbridge DEMDANDS A Public Apology From Marcus Rashford! 🙏



What’s next for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford? talkSPORT’s Jeff Stelling, Ally McCoist and Mark Goldbridge have their say!

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#marcusrashford
#manchesterunited
#markgoldbridge
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

23 comentarios en “"HE'S DISRESPECTED THE FANS!" 😠❌ Mark Goldbridge DEMDANDS A Public Apology From Marcus Rashford! 🙏

  1. @Bleech606

    Just to play devil's advocate, what if his illness was mental health related and his medicine was getting out of Manchester to hang out with a close friend for a couple of days? You can't deny he's looked miserable all season.

  4. @darrenredden3289

    Last night Goldbridge said he was glad Trashford was in the squad for wolves game. Now he's demanding an apology, and surprised Rashford might play.. 🤔??😂

  6. @terry3252

    Mark has become afraid to really criticize Rashford due to being called out by Rashford's entourage months back for statements made on the United Stand. ETH will bench Rashford against Wolves but only if he does not need him to play. ETH is done as manager at MU.

  7. @robertmclellan3658

    Disrespected the fans? Says a Nottingham Forest fan pretending to be a united fan to make money and with a silly false name.

  11. @paulafarmer7907

    So pleased am fortunate not to be a man utd fan the club and players are all a laughing stock ,how the mighty have fallen is so nice to see😂

  12. @clipped6963

    A wise scholar once said “don’t save her she don’t wanna be saved”. If Rashford wants to trade in being the face of UTD and leader of a new era for clubbing. Lets him ruin his career

  13. @Michael-ff4pq

    Rashford has to be the most overrated player in premier league history!! What has he ever done? Apart from a good few months last year, he's done nothing

  16. @MikeSoutham

    if Ratcliffe wanted to make a statement, getting rid of this flog would be a huge statement of control. They could get 2 or 3 decent hard working players with the money they would get for him.

  17. @martinjasper7650

    Love the fact that Goldbridge completely changed his mind when he a few hours later did his own channels show, where he thought United had done the right thing and that United needed Rashford to play and was better with Rashford.. What a fraud Goldbridge is….

  20. @SC-CEO

    Sell him and then buy whom???
    Which superior player is available and feasible??

    Grow-up and move-on all of you!!!
    This is merely a fine-worthy issue.

  21. @willjones7898

    My 10 year old said why is he doing that when he suppose be training all week to make us better dad and I've said it the amount of money going to his head son

Los comentarios están cerrados.