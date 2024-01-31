Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from our big win at Villa Park!

31 comentarios en “Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights

  8. @duran9664

    ❌ FACT ❌
    If Martinez an English goalkeeper, the commentators wouldn’t stop praising him & how great he was in this game 🤏

  9. @Damianxxl

    En que equipo juega "el mejor" portero del mundo? Solo vi los 3 goles que le marcaron a un payaso 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤡🤡🤣🤡

  15. @YESHAyahu777

    Nice to see Martinez humbled. Ever since brudda won the world cup he thinks he's world class at Messi's level😂

  16. @craig3613

    Fabian Schar, THREE million quid. He is a center back, does he realise that? The lad scores loads of goals and with his feet also. One word…..cultured.

  17. @hairlikewool.1435

    I love Dibu he is a great goalkeeper and a leader but he was average in this game and I feel like he should have done better in the 3rd goal and the .

  22. @7RB700

    AV were very disappointing defensively. This 'lazy' January month, without much EPL, has certainly not helped. Can't believe AV lost 1-5 and now 1-3 against Toons. What's the 'inferiority' complex for?

  23. @ekka2489

    See the 3rd celebrated goal, i could feel the sense on supporting Miggy. Thats meaningful message to the header of the club. Com on Miggy we always support you bro.

  31. @user-rd2hk5do1d

    Мерфи даже по воротам попасть с 1 метра не может, косожопый, благо рядом защитник бежал и помог ему😏

