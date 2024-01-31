Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from our big win at Villa Park!
wow that looked painful for the defender 1:40
Schär
I loved the 2nd Newcastle goal 😁
It's like Murphy intentionally knew the defender would score an own goal
Top 4 villa my ass
5-1 and 3-1 😝
All Newcastle goals were defense mistakes 🤦♀️
❌ FACT ❌
If Martinez an English goalkeeper, the commentators wouldn’t stop praising him & how great he was in this game 🤏
En que equipo juega "el mejor" portero del mundo? Solo vi los 3 goles que le marcaron a un payaso 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤡🤡🤣🤡
Murphy is such a big character for the rest of the team
Жалко игрока Астон Виллы в моменте с третьим голом 😮
1:41 the world shall know pain 😢
1:08 poor guy
Eine vo uns ❤️💙
Nice to see Martinez humbled. Ever since brudda won the world cup he thinks he's world class at Messi's level😂
Fabian Schar, THREE million quid. He is a center back, does he realise that? The lad scores loads of goals and with his feet also. One word…..cultured.
I love Dibu he is a great goalkeeper and a leader but he was average in this game and I feel like he should have done better in the 3rd goal and the .
Boooooo from united fan
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
Astonvilla will be 7 or 8 they cant be top four they are looser
….
No Bailey no attack
AV were very disappointing defensively. This 'lazy' January month, without much EPL, has certainly not helped. Can't believe AV lost 1-5 and now 1-3 against Toons. What's the 'inferiority' complex for?
See the 3rd celebrated goal, i could feel the sense on supporting Miggy. Thats meaningful message to the header of the club. Com on Miggy we always support you bro.
Aston Villa is losing its magic, now they are being defeated at home…
No one noticed the Aston Villa defender , the last goal…. that lad lost all future generation
Murphy what a Stinker to not score that directly as a prem player
Schaer swiss made❤❤
Shit that must be tough for Moreno, getting his balls broken and scoring an own goal.
Congrats Newcastle
YES GET what a fantastic performance and win for us 🤩🤩🤩😄😄🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Мерфи даже по воротам попасть с 1 метра не может, косожопый, благо рядом защитник бежал и помог ему😏