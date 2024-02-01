31 comentarios en “Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  5. @alexbremner8361

    Impressive performance. Wasn't expecting this outcome but keep it up boys. Schaer was immense, Gordon should be in the Euro's squad and Bruno on point.

  6. @connor-rl5gl

    murphy deserves more praise, insanely under spoke sbout. hes been at our club for a long time similar time to schar you can see how much he loves the club nd the ambition he has its a shame hes been out for so long as eddie has massivley improved him so huge respect to murphy nd the rest the of the team.HOWWAYTHELADS 🖤🤍

  10. @user-ww6oz5ur5h

    АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ФУТБОЛ ИНТЕРЕСНЕЕ ТЕАТР ИГРОКИ АРТИСТЫ АНТОН ВИЛА ДОЛЖЕН ИГРАТЬ ЧЕМПИОНШИПЕ МЕСТО КОМАНДЫ ТАМ ОТКУДА ПОЯВИТСЯ ЭТО КОМАНДА НЬЮКАСЛ ЛУТОНУ ПРОИГРАЛ НАВЕРНО БУКМЕКЕРЫ РЕШАЮТ КТО ПОБЕДИТЬ ВЕСЬ ФУТБОЛ ТАКОЙ

  19. @marcinelo8801

    I mean it's not Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, It's Martinez vs Newcastle. WTF where are Aston Villa's defenders. This is not what they should be paid for.

  20. @papagroovecat

    Why is it necessary to include score spoilers in the title and thumbnail of the video? I was going to watch a replay of this match the same day but now I'm not going to watch it – that's a loss for your sponsors with no benefit to you. Why spoil the score for anyone who even sees just a link to your video in a feed anywhere? I didn't click on any of your videos or visit any of your sites, I simply opened YouTube. I have to unsubscribe from your channel to avoid totally unnecessary same-day spoilers. Other extended highlight replay channels do not spoil the final score in the title and thumbnail.

  24. @lemonacidrounds7293

    Aston Villa has shivers playing against Newcastle! Certain teams cannot play good against certain teams! Premiership rule!

Los comentarios están cerrados.