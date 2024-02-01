Extended highlights from our big win at Villa Park!
Mantap Martinez bertelur 3😂😂😂
9:24 That Bruno pass to Longstaff is amazing considering he never even had to look at him once before playing him in.
I am from Sunderland
🇨🇭🇨🇭
Impressive performance. Wasn't expecting this outcome but keep it up boys. Schaer was immense, Gordon should be in the Euro's squad and Bruno on point.
murphy deserves more praise, insanely under spoke sbout. hes been at our club for a long time similar time to schar you can see how much he loves the club nd the ambition he has its a shame hes been out for so long as eddie has massivley improved him so huge respect to murphy nd the rest the of the team.HOWWAYTHELADS 🖤🤍
Moreno Eggs😖
Newcastle Saudi Arabia🇸🇦💚
If ya commentating get Schars name right…..its not Cher its Schar….HTLs🏴🏳
АНГЛИЙСКИЙ ФУТБОЛ ИНТЕРЕСНЕЕ ТЕАТР ИГРОКИ АРТИСТЫ АНТОН ВИЛА ДОЛЖЕН ИГРАТЬ ЧЕМПИОНШИПЕ МЕСТО КОМАНДЫ ТАМ ОТКУДА ПОЯВИТСЯ ЭТО КОМАНДА НЬЮКАСЛ ЛУТОНУ ПРОИГРАЛ НАВЕРНО БУКМЕКЕРЫ РЕШАЮТ КТО ПОБЕДИТЬ ВЕСЬ ФУТБОЛ ТАКОЙ
Как же они быстро бегут в атаку. Классно играют, зрелищно
Fab you special
I was there last night and i can confirm the ref is a jordie
Gutted i missed this game, but what a result! 💪
Spurs fan here thank you Newcastle
how blind is the commentator ? how did he not see the player laying on the floor for newcastles second ?
Love watching highlights with this commentary team. Genuine joy. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
⚽️
I mean it's not Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, It's Martinez vs Newcastle. WTF where are Aston Villa's defenders. This is not what they should be paid for.
Why is it necessary to include score spoilers in the title and thumbnail of the video? I was going to watch a replay of this match the same day but now I'm not going to watch it – that's a loss for your sponsors with no benefit to you. Why spoil the score for anyone who even sees just a link to your video in a feed anywhere? I didn't click on any of your videos or visit any of your sites, I simply opened YouTube. I have to unsubscribe from your channel to avoid totally unnecessary same-day spoilers. Other extended highlight replay channels do not spoil the final score in the title and thumbnail.
Congratulations my lovely team..😍🥰😘
How Gordon didnt score in this match I dont know
That bailey turn is world class 8:47
Aston Villa has shivers playing against Newcastle! Certain teams cannot play good against certain teams! Premiership rule!
Absolute drivel
😄👍🏽
Villa Manager ignored toon coach. Big girls blouse.
Aston villa was beaten round-trip by Newcastle
First leg 5-1.. second leg 1-3 deception.
ॐ नमः पार्वती पतये, हर-हर महादेव
Lol that 1st goal was strange, defence bunched up for no reason
John Anderson "He's gotta score" 🙄