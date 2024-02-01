How Eddie Howe Just Fixed Newcastle United

Newcastle bounced back from a disappointing December to beat Aston Villa 1-3, becoming the first away team to win at Villa Park in almost a year. But was this a flash in the pan, or proof that Eddie Howe’s men are back to their intense best. FourFourTwo’s Adam Clery examines the game.
Good summary though I think it's a bit early to say "we're back".
Spot on. Thanks for saying everything I've been screaming at TV pundits/commentators for the last two months! 👏
Honest Mistake by The Bravery was a banger😂 gonna have to listen to that tune now. One hit wonder
There lies the problem, players running around red lining themselves, Liverpool had a similar problem when klopp first came in, so he changed tactics so they wernt running around like headless chickens all the time, they had spells of running and conserving energy. i don't know why howe hasnt done this yet.
Brilliant overview Adam as usual .. 45% of players missing effectively sums the season up in a nutshell 👏 👏 👏
Prob should have done this vid after a good run of form not one game but hope we’ve turned a corner
Brilliant the way you analyse and explain this. I hope Eddie and the coaches can devise a system (Plan B) for when we can't do this though. It seems to be all or nothing and depends upon availability and fitness. We need to learn to win (or at least not lose) games when we can't play this way.
eddie said a few weeks ago we were weren't training and only playing the games required. this break has done wonders for us, and you could see it vs city
Spot on 🎉
Facts! All facts
Why are they still alive. LMAOOOOO! 😂😂😂😂
Your videos are usually good, but this one was really excellent Adam. Those injury stats really are something else, broken down in a very clear way.
"dare I say it" – most astute. I too hope we are back to form but a couple games (cup and league) are not proof enough – lets hope it lasts
Hope this kick starts our season.
Exactly right
He fixed them. Because no Champions League, we just weren’t ready for it, now we can go up the ladder. Make way for the TOON.
Not to take anything away from Newcastle but Villa have been dire since everyone noticed we were good. We're 14th in the form table. We have struggled in every game since Arsenal. Man Utd absolutely ruined us for example. Both Chelsea (in the cup) and Man utd pressed us and we couldn't cope with it.
😂😂😂 we won our 2nd away game. Calm down.
Love it!!
Oooooo Newcastle won a game oooooo
Well explained, I hope the neutrals take note
Wow, I wasn't expecting such a good analysis when I started watching this. Just gained a subscriber here.
There's a trend for analysts to throw up pages and pages of stats that are only very loosely relevant (e.g. Chris Waugh with The Athletic is bad for this), to the extent that their argument/point is totally lost, and their analysis becomes mind-numbingly boring.
This analysis was the opposite – a data supported approach, but only referencing statistics when they were 100% relevant to the overall argument; with an overall approach whereby their narrative comes first, backed up by stats, as opposed to stats-first, backed up by a narrative. It's a refreshing change and an excellent watch.
We win one game in the league in ages and apparently this is the turn around? No wonder we get called deluded.
the switch to 5 at the back towards the end of the game was massive
I guess people don’t want rid of Howe now, shock
Great analysis ❤
Not sure how that injury spread sheet is ment to work. But Willock played against Man U. Arsenal and Bournemouth…..
He didn’t fix nothing 🤣 villa were just shite that game
They just lose cos of injury and unlucky KDB is back vs Man city
So what happened to Brighton?
I think fans in general downplay the importance of rest and fatigue. Yes these players are paid millions to play but it doesn't exclude them from being tired. Lesser games now. Let's hope we can keep pushing for Europe!
Dan Burn is a machine. He could become one of the world's best fullbacks with just a tweak or two.
Enjoyable show even if we were on the wrong end of this result. Well done NU and well done Howe with his tactical masterclass. But two things need saying here. 1. Villa are not on good form currently. We too are looking tired even if we have only played a couple of games since Xmas. And 2nd, why does nobody ever mention our injury problems?
Brilliant analysis video Loved it-Howay the lads====================================================Great week for Toon
If we get our players back and carry on the levels from v Villa, we’ll finish 5th and hopefully that’s enough for CL
Dear adam,
Canny video as always👍
Clear, concise analysis of what has happened to the Toon in the last 3 months & a blueprint for the rest of the season🙏
Regards,