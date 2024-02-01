How Eddie Howe Just Fixed Newcastle United



Newcastle bounced back from a disappointing December to beat Aston Villa 1-3, becoming the first away team to win at Villa Park in almost a year. But was this a flash in the pan, or proof that Eddie Howe’s men are back to their intense best. FourFourTwo’s Adam Clery examines the game.

  2. @patrickquilter8347

    Spot on. Thanks for saying everything I've been screaming at TV pundits/commentators for the last two months! 👏

  4. @multifaceteduser3405

    There lies the problem, players running around red lining themselves, Liverpool had a similar problem when klopp first came in, so he changed tactics so they wernt running around like headless chickens all the time, they had spells of running and conserving energy. i don't know why howe hasnt done this yet.

  5. @lstapleton6639

    Brilliant overview Adam as usual .. 45% of players missing effectively sums the season up in a nutshell 👏 👏 👏

  7. @paulyoung5514

    Brilliant the way you analyse and explain this. I hope Eddie and the coaches can devise a system (Plan B) for when we can't do this though. It seems to be all or nothing and depends upon availability and fitness. We need to learn to win (or at least not lose) games when we can't play this way.

  8. @SirAmnesia

    eddie said a few weeks ago we were weren't training and only playing the games required. this break has done wonders for us, and you could see it vs city

  12. @disinformasiya

    Your videos are usually good, but this one was really excellent Adam. Those injury stats really are something else, broken down in a very clear way.

  13. @b00i00d

    "dare I say it" – most astute. I too hope we are back to form but a couple games (cup and league) are not proof enough – lets hope it lasts

  16. @brianupton2520

    He fixed them. Because no Champions League, we just weren’t ready for it, now we can go up the ladder. Make way for the TOON.

  17. @edpoole1942

    Not to take anything away from Newcastle but Villa have been dire since everyone noticed we were good. We're 14th in the form table. We have struggled in every game since Arsenal. Man Utd absolutely ruined us for example. Both Chelsea (in the cup) and Man utd pressed us and we couldn't cope with it.

  22. @jtaylor8606

    Wow, I wasn't expecting such a good analysis when I started watching this. Just gained a subscriber here.

    There's a trend for analysts to throw up pages and pages of stats that are only very loosely relevant (e.g. Chris Waugh with The Athletic is bad for this), to the extent that their argument/point is totally lost, and their analysis becomes mind-numbingly boring.
    This analysis was the opposite – a data supported approach, but only referencing statistics when they were 100% relevant to the overall argument; with an overall approach whereby their narrative comes first, backed up by stats, as opposed to stats-first, backed up by a narrative. It's a refreshing change and an excellent watch.

  23. @JohnKobaRuddy

    We win one game in the league in ages and apparently this is the turn around? No wonder we get called deluded.

  27. @philiphanson8604

    Not sure how that injury spread sheet is ment to work. But Willock played against Man U. Arsenal and Bournemouth…..

  31. @h3llonizzam

    I think fans in general downplay the importance of rest and fatigue. Yes these players are paid millions to play but it doesn't exclude them from being tired. Lesser games now. Let's hope we can keep pushing for Europe!

  33. @leethomas2582

    Enjoyable show even if we were on the wrong end of this result. Well done NU and well done Howe with his tactical masterclass. But two things need saying here. 1. Villa are not on good form currently. We too are looking tired even if we have only played a couple of games since Xmas. And 2nd, why does nobody ever mention our injury problems?

  34. @bizzleb7524

    Brilliant analysis video Loved it-Howay the lads====================================================Great week for Toon

  35. @MattJ24k

    If we get our players back and carry on the levels from v Villa, we’ll finish 5th and hopefully that’s enough for CL

  36. @marcusdidius4090

    Dear adam,
    Canny video as always👍
    Clear, concise analysis of what has happened to the Toon in the last 3 months & a blueprint for the rest of the season🙏
    Regards,

