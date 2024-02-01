How Eddie Howe Just Fixed Newcastle United





Newcastle bounced back from a disappointing December to beat Aston Villa 1-3, becoming the first away team to win at Villa Park in almost a year. But was this a flash in the pan, or proof that Eddie Howe’s men are back to their intense best. FourFourTwo’s Adam Clery examines the game.

