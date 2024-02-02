IT'S A RISK! Transfer verdict + surprise target REVEALED for Newcastle United!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been speaking to Jason Tindall at NUFC’s training ground. Here, he brings you the latest fitness news on Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes and shares his thoughts on the club’s (non) transfer business. He also reveals a surprise target during the window.
Click here to listen to Craig talk all about Newcastle’s transfer window on @mailsportfootball It’s All Kicking Off Transfer Special podcast…
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Gordon goes wide right in his false nine role. See the third goal against Villa.
The one thing I would say in Isak's defense is that because Wilson is injured so much then it puts more strain on him which probably means he gets injured more than he should.
It's not so much Isak, it's mainly caused by Wilson. Over 40% of games he could've played in missed since he arrived. He's fantastic when he plays and scored but he misses far too many games. This then increases the load on Isak who clearly has a groin issue that requires surgery, but he can't be spared for that length of time because we've got nobody else who can be relied upon.
Best ability is availability
miggy and gordon swaping positions on the left looked good against villa miggys ball for the goal was class
It seems all the clubs have now reached FFP limits.
We dont need Isak against Luton.
If you thought there was nothing cynical in Eddies absence THEN WHY MENTION IT 🤔🤔
You make this management lark sound so simple Craig 🤔
Does Neil and both Steve feel happy now we haven't weakened the squad . It Seems we were never in to sign players in
If we are paying more than we payed for Isak then the footballer better be better than Isak. Can't be wasting money on just the English tax.
We are not selling our players, and there is no one else to sell. So no business. Not that hard to understand why we did not bring in anyone.
I worry about Eddie sometimes. Left side of midfield is not the problem and Billing certainly isn't the answer. These safe and steady signings aren't going to get us to where we need to be. No6 is the problem and I'm very very concerned that he can't see that.
Why no loan deals from PIF sister clubs? Mitro & Neves perhaps? 🤔
I think in the summer Wilson will be replaced by a more 'regular' striker (Sesko links etc)
Christ you’re turning into a miserable, negative get. You almost looked sad at the win at Villa.
I wanted to cash in on miggy, thank god we didn’t if that’s the players we’d had gone in for. Apart from Gibbs-White
Isak has to track back way too much, howe needs to drop longstiff he's the problem. Big Joe helps cover that role. I like isak but there is a reason why he's always injured.
Well said Craig, we can all see a striker who can play the vast majority of games is a must, isak is world class….when on the pitch
Isnt it ironic that two strikers being touted as "solid" or "reliable" on the comments are Toney & Mitrovic…who were our players. 🙄
9 potential points from low hanging fruit ? Never count ya chickens mate, every team regardless of there position in the premier league are capable of winning games.
This is the 3rd or 4th time i have seen Isak go down unexplicably during a match, bad medical advice from Medical staff
I would have asked thatbhe has an op longbago like Rooney did many years ago
I do hope the club get what they expect and need when it's time to invest in a new striker in the summer. That's probably the most important outlay they'll have to make for the next few seasons. Get it right and we're laughing, get it wrong and there goes ffp and possibly a regular top 4 push for a while.
Given our current lack of options in midfield, and with Bruno one booking away from suspension, and willock still a couple of weeks away, why not keep a hold of Hayden rather than farm him out on loan? Yes he’s probably not the player he was, but it’s another experienced player to chuck on for the last 20 mins and cover for injuries/suspensions.
Luton have been goingvwell
Hall and tino can play midfield if needed or trips
Only it's not a risk because not all about the next 5 months.
They did it with woods and shelvey
Why did we eell wood
Mad Dog was a manager at AFC Bournemouth, he should be able to do a PC.
Amadou Onana, not Andre
Glad we held onto miggy if billing was the alternative
Very balanced view Craig as usual, always revealing.
despite the CF problem with injury prone players it is the midfield that is the biggest concern with absolutely no cover, I think Tino L could step into one the midfield positions as cover, this could have been worked on in training as the problem has been there for a good few weeks. Tino looks like a player who could do a reasonable job anywhere on the pitch. We have 3 very winnable games coming up so worth trying out options of Tino L, Lewis Hall or Joe White in one of the 3 midfield positions…..Miley looks like he needs a rest and Bruno is one yellow away from suspension.
Such a hack to even mention Howe dodging questions on transfers "if you're a cynic"…then saying you dont think that…then repeating it. You can tell you work for the Daily Mail.
They definitely should have kept Hayden until the end of the season to give an extra number in midfield. I just don't get why Howe doesn't fancy him. Either Tonali's space or the space left by Manquillo could have been used to get Hayden back in the 25 man squad.
Wilson and Isak are made of glass unfortunately, could do worse than put Schar up front.. probably our top scoring defender with an eye for goal. Great summary as always Craig 🙌🙌🙌
How was the timing of open a bottle of water, swig and then answer the question??
I'm treating Barnes and Willock and January signings due to how absent they have been this season, through no fault of their own. Like most new signing we will first see them on the bench and getting a few minutes at the end of matches, then in 4 or 5 games time hopefully both will be in a position to start. Feeling positive about the second half of the season.
We've got a team full of sicknotes, get rid of them.
Not all sunshine and roses regarding injuries but we are still in the middle of the build after the disastrous Ashley reign. It seems that the club has done as much as it has been allowed to do and was willing to spend more if allowed so we cannot really complain (apart from the spoilt children on Twitter). It's just the way things are. The future is still bright and we're in a far better place than we've been for a very long time.
It all comes down toFFP no money no players
Yeah Isak & Wilsons consistant injuries is unmatched by any other strike partnership in the prem
I would play Gordon LW, Barnes CF and Murphy RW. Just to see how it works.
We have some of the best people in football business working inside our club. We all have to trust the process and understand, that under FFP, this is going to be a longer journey than we may have anticipated. Especially after such an electric season last year.
We need to wait another two summers before we can expect our squad to be deep enough, and have enough quality, to compete across 4 competitions each season. Howe is an excellent manager, and young players, top players now want to join us. Seeing the likes of Miley come through, we are an exciting project for players now.
Testing times ahead. But our owners didn’t try for near enough 6 years to get that takeover done, just for us to be a top 7 club😏
HWTL🖤🤍