IT'S A RISK! Transfer verdict + surprise target REVEALED for Newcastle United!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been speaking to Jason Tindall at NUFC’s training ground. Here, he brings you the latest fitness news on Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes and shares his thoughts on the club’s (non) transfer business. He also reveals a surprise target during the window.

Click here to listen to Craig talk all about Newcastle’s transfer window on @mailsportfootball It’s All Kicking Off Transfer Special podcast…



