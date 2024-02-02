PRESS CONFERENCE | Jason Tindall pre-Luton Town (H)

Jason Tindall speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Luton Town to St. James’ Park.
Gan on Mad Dog. Those eyes man! They'll strike fear into the opposition
Love it Tindall! Get well soon Ed but love the mad dog cameo
Did really well there – good to get an insight from JT, we all know that the partnership is strong all bodes well for the future…
Awesome interview 🖤🤍 Get well soon Eddie.
Still 50/50 about him and this conference. Nervous, seems really sort of level headed but sometimes didn’t sound ya know… smart enough… could just be me assuming 🤷♂️ anyway… doesn’t matter for the time being. The fact is Luton are a tough cookie physically but they’re defence and usual balance most of the time should be enough for Newcastle and with the home fans, the players thrive on that and always do better than they do away.
Said at the start of the season depends on if the midfield help with the goals, and we keep two fit strikers. Both strikers aren’t fit much, well Isak plays as much as he can, we’ve not had the two joes which was always going to be a challenge and tonali and barnes, then pope. So we have had make do and do what we can for the first hour which is what we’ve done for months and then burn ourselves out with no subs so we end up defendin and then concede. That’s why we were struggling.
But we got one player back, in Murphy, just one made a big difference and got a few days extra in terms of rest and we’ve scored 5 in our last two and only let 1 in! That’s the difference. Having that option or two so top players like Gordan or miggy etc can feel a bit more at ease!
I can’t see Luton or Forrest beating us based on this. But you never know. If we lose one again such as Isak, we back to square one. Wilson won’t be fully match fit. But when we do get 3 or 4 fully fit that’s when our season will change and we will be judged because there’s no excuses!
Mad dog 🐕 in real time
What a cracking press conference 👏🏻
LOVE SEEING OUR TINDALL <3
there's no "give me your 3 points" in the premier league hahaha
Always love Jason's year round tan. It's February 😂. There must be a solarium at Benton 😂❤
🎶 EDDIE HOWE, JASON TINDALL! 🎶
wow, Tindall and Howe talk the same way and they even have similar expressions
Love Jason Tindall – him and eddie make a great pair, don't change Jason, you're perfect for us Mags!!!
Love JT
Great press conference Jason
Respect for the mad dog great press conference! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Get this legend sponsored by MD 20/20
40 mins of mad dog 🫡🫡🫡
Mad dog. Woof woof
Mad dog 💪🏻
Good to see JT taking a press conference and he spoke very well 👍🏻
Jason! Jason! Jason! Jason! 👏👏🐶
I didn't know Jason Tindall was black
I like it, I like it, I like it.
9:00 great news on Isak 😃
Prediction Premier League Season 2023-2024 : Newcastle United 3-0 Luton Town FC.
Go on the mad dog! What a guy
Lots of injuries + lots of games + lots of expectations = mid table results.
Aren’t I cute?
Be gud future manager jason tindall will be
Defence is back to its surpreme best, injuries coming back, big push for top 5 & a good summer transfer window!! HTLs 🏳🏴
Legend of a bloke
What a lovely ladd Jason is Eddie is lucky to have such a level headed side kick they are the new cluogh and Taylor 🤞👌
The guy is a bell end.
🎵 Eddie Howe & Jason Tindel 🎶
Can see why mad dogg and Eddie get on so well, both very knowledge, very level headed and speak really well !
HWTL 🤍🖤
Oily Craig H.Pessimistic and snide nature.
Mad Dog 🐺
Christ can tell these journos have waited a long time for this moment
Top Man, don't change for anybody
Mad Dwag!🤩
there is only one MAD DOG
Fuck Yeah, good to see Jace there
Mad dog is in the house
Great number 2
My manager 🖤🤍
A tough time to be thrust in front of the press guys just after the window closed, well done Jason.
Jason “Sort of” Tindall
…Tindall Is A Geordie…Laa Laa Laa…
Howay The Toon Army
The gaffer finally does an interview