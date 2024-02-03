Newcastle United v Luton Town | Matchday Live

🏴 Welcome to The Toon Review! 🏴
Get ready for an exhilarating Matchday Live experience as Newcastle United return to St James’ Park to face Luton Town! After two sensational away victories in both the cup and league, the Magpies are back on home soil, and we’ve got all the action covered for you.
Join our passionate hosts, Paul and Billy, as they bring you exclusive match build-up, featuring the latest team news, pre-match analysis, and insights into the upcoming clash. The excitement doesn’t stop there – stick around for the main event, as Paul and Billy provide full play-by-play commentary, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the game.
mourinho or klopp which one will become Newcastle's next elite manager either one would do a fantastic job for Newcastle united.
Noticed a lot of fans have turned on Eddie Howe and the increase in the calls for him to go are getting louder, if it carries on Eddie goes at the end of the season.
I never want to see dan burn at left back ever again. Hes becoming a big liability, getting skinned every time eddy needs to grow a pair and drop him, we was lucky today. On a plus note good to see barnes back and credit to luton they played good and good luck to them for the rest of the seaon hope they stay up.
You have to say Eddie Howe is running out of excuses what a clown because he is the one loosing us point and against Villa if they took their chances
It would have been 3 nill Villa.
Poor officiating once again tonight how can you give that as a penalty when the first contact is outside the box great video lads keep it up ps I have my reaction up on my channel 100% mags if you lads & lasses want to hear my full thoughts on the game
Eddie has to stop playing burn a 3 legged donkey can run faster 😅
We should've won, but Luton also beat Brighton 4-0, who just beat Palace 4-1 so you have to give credit to them too. Burn must be dropped though.
Since last year cup final, D.burn problem was there,I was keep writing about why he doesn't play m.targett leftback?this year, similar shit lewis hall not playing leftback (cost 28m).Eddie howe wasting newcastle United Time for god sake
Eddie howe isnt learning on the job hes been in management for a long time blame lies with him no excuses if he gets the praise when we do well he also takes the critism for days like today. The HDL (howe defence league) needs to stop and just admit when he gets it wrong
According to eddie howe,D.burn better leftback than lewis Hall…bullshits
When are the refs going to stop the crap when players just drop to the floor? Is blatant cheating! Refs have no control
Was so obvious to take burn off way earlier then he did
We are screwed as pictures of Gordon have come out on crutches 🩼
I really want Eddie to go all the way with us, but he needs to stop the favorite players crap and bench burn in favour of tino.
Luton fan here. Enjoyed your commentary. Passionate about the Toon, but fair to Luton. Great entertainment on the pitch – and from your studio!
Good luck with your channel going forwards…
I think there is a reason Eddie was not backed in the Jan window by the owners. I see a change in August. Shame really but he hasn't learned from Burnley and Bournemouth. Every fan from those clubs said the only negative was his loyalty to players. Well that loyalty has cost us. Saudis won't stand for that
Totally agree with Paul on Hall, been scratching my head for months now, will we really blow 30m on Hall purely on his prowess at darts?
Forest did it to us at St james
Wasn't just Dan burn longstaff scored two but gave ball away led a Luton goal so we gave 3 goals away through burn and longstaff need to play tino going forward appropriately and longstaff needs to be more forceful
It's not as if we don't have alternatives at lb.
alex needs to get the rose tinted eddie howe glasses off 🤢
How many games has Howe been reactive, way too many is the answer. Yes we've had injuries but a lot of the time no excuse.
LIVERPOOL FC
GORDON ON CRUTCHES
Burn was certainly the wrong player he got out paced each attack
Don't think dan burn works at all anytime livermento is a better player by far and should be first choice