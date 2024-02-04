Newcastle 4-4 Luton | WHAT A GAME 🤯 | Premier League Highlights

🎩 Welcome to Luton Town Football Club’s official YouTube channel – click and subscribe now!
What a game🎉
as a man city fan luton is a better team to remain in EPL
Luton suppress again
We need them to survive Relegation
They are Amazing
luton town fc maine keren abis. wajib bertahan di premier league..
I am happy and sad at the same time
So proud of Luton🙌
Well played Luton – hope you stay up. Alot of peoples 2nd team this season. From a Newcastle fan.
Insane game!🔥🔥🔥
I'm a Sheffield United fan, I'd just like to say, your a credit to your town, you deserve everything your getting, and I do think you'll stay up, well done lads, your a credit
😮👏🏼👏🏼
Barkley..heart of Luton
Ba Luton sure you bottled it in the last few minutes 💔😭
Classic Premier League
Since they got promoted this club has earned everyone's respect. All those consecutive promotions and the results against big teams are incomparable to other "small" clubs.
Luton team 🔥
With limited players, you are extraordinary. Keep fighting like this
Luton is cooking. You're now a premier league team.
Sambi lokonga💥
Luton town better than Manchester United
Huge credit to Luton. Everyone underestimated them before the season began but they're proving everyone wrong, and they're doing it by playing beautiful football.
All the best for the rest of the season. Hope you guys stay up! 🎉
i can understand how NCU get back to draw, what i can't understand is how Luton come back with 3 goals, just to concede then and draw
A rejuvenated Ross Barkley 👏
500р поставил на Ньюкасл а тут такое…
It’s really hard to say without following the news that one of the teams played in Champions League recently. The level of quality is absolutely the same
This game was so dramatic
This is preplanned match 😂 New castle won against higher team (Aston Villa) & On the other hand luton won against higher team ( Albion) So Match need be draw. If this match only win if new castle lost the previous match. So simple. They all actors 😁👍👍
I’m not a Luton fan but they are playing incredibly
crumled under pressure in the end, 4-2!!! go LUTON 🛫🛬🛬🛫✈
2 goals were the same!!
About time they started to score some goals! They've been very unlucky! As a Gooner, I knew watching our game they had something! I'm excited to watch Luton!
Luton is very serious, if they keep it up like this one day they can win the league