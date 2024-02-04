Newcastle 4-4 Luton | WHAT A GAME 🤯 | Premier League Highlights



32 comentarios en “Newcastle 4-4 Luton | WHAT A GAME 🤯 | Premier League Highlights

  10. @waynecardwell7504

    I'm a Sheffield United fan, I'd just like to say, your a credit to your town, you deserve everything your getting, and I do think you'll stay up, well done lads, your a credit

  15. @LamboEditzTM

    Since they got promoted this club has earned everyone's respect. All those consecutive promotions and the results against big teams are incomparable to other "small" clubs.

  21. @tonightsbigloser

    Huge credit to Luton. Everyone underestimated them before the season began but they're proving everyone wrong, and they're doing it by playing beautiful football.

    All the best for the rest of the season. Hope you guys stay up! 🎉

  22. @SCG77

    i can understand how NCU get back to draw, what i can't understand is how Luton come back with 3 goals, just to concede then and draw

  25. @user-wx2gz9il6w

    It’s really hard to say without following the news that one of the teams played in Champions League recently. The level of quality is absolutely the same

  27. @user-yr2fu2ld1x

    This is preplanned match 😂 New castle won against higher team (Aston Villa) & On the other hand luton won against higher team ( Albion) So Match need be draw. If this match only win if new castle lost the previous match. So simple. They all actors 😁👍👍

  31. @EstAzer

    About time they started to score some goals! They've been very unlucky! As a Gooner, I knew watching our game they had something! I'm excited to watch Luton!

