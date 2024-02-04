Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights of our 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St. James’ Park.
i keep saying burn is not good in that position ..i beleive eddie can see that ..should be playing as a CB backup …we need livermento to play there for now until we find a beter player in the LB position
Don't sleep on Luton. They're here for blood.
No control again.
Can’t stay behind Eddie’s choice of Dan burn for too much longer, it’s getting really irritating now. Before the game, I said to my pal, “Luton have got one of the fastest wingers in the league. Tino will be starting.” I was in genuine disbelief when I saw burn on the line up. I knew we weren’t going to win! Simple as that!
Honestly, this feels like a loss. These are the types of games that we must win. Luton is valued at £20M while we are valued £570M. Luton are not very good away but still managed to smash 4 past us. The only good take from this game is the return of Harvey Barnes. If he didn't play, we would've lost.
BDB should have grabbed a proper handful first time … that way there wouldn't have been a penalty as the foul would have been well clear of the box. (He was booked anyway). And for anyone saying the foul was outside the box anyway – read the rules. A foul which starts outside the box and continues into the box is a penalty.
One of the unforgettable day in EPL football. Eight fantastic goals and still match is even. Both deserve to win.
Ross Barkley is performing well and is complete different player,Many players at Chelsea are awful but after they leave chelsea and join new club they become so good.
Newcastle never wanted the ref to call for the penalty but VAR called for it😮😅😂
When the owners came and there was all the noise about human rights etc we stood by you, you have just banned a fan from the ground for not wanting males in womens sports, we are a working peoples club not a woke club. You should reverse that decision immediately and have our back the way we had yours!
That assist by bruno
Don’t like to criticise Howe as he had done an incredible job, but his in game management for this game was poor. Burn was getting cooked in the first half and it’s not like Tino is a step down. After he got booked and gave away a silly pen he still wasn’t taken off for a good 15 mins
Dan burn at left back is going to ultimately cost eddie his job in the end. Burn is a slow cb and should be played along side a fast cb and he should never play at full back again. All eddie is doing is providing the opposition an avenue to score against us, is it self sabotage? Its beginning to look like it. Burn at left back once more and i want howe gone, stubborn pig headed managers that deny reality to fit their delusions are crap and can never admit when they are wrong. Bruce would be getting slaughted by everyone but he never had 400 million. Howe is on thin ice.
Penalty first contact outside the box then fell over in the box. Another shambles by var. From now on get fould then run to the box and fall over even if it's half way line 😂😂😂😂
Our defence are shocking. Eddie you need to sort this out mate, they’re everywhere but where they should be., disgrace
Eddie says he wants two quality players for each position he has a quality left back in tino so why not use him against the fastest winger in the league?! Tino has to start against Gibbs White and forest and make sure someone sits in midfield when we attack gung ho doesn't work in the prem
Craig Hope said it best – this game was completely out of our control. 4-4 at home is a ridiculous score and Burn MUST, repeat, MUST be dropped for Tino immediately.
Luton town are really trying
Bit of a cheek calling these extended highlights, they are just the highlights. Extended highlights would show some of the other chances like Harvey Barnes where the keeper tips it around the post as one example I've not seen on any highlights, match of the day etc also the linesman on our side never made one decision all game when Wilson was getting pulled all over by their defender but the first time Wilson got past him decided he would stick his flag up. Luton played well though and should stay up if they continue to do the same.
banger after banger
WE NEED POPE!! DUBRAVKA IS NOT UP TO STANDARD
To tell the truth, Luton won, and become stronger day by day.
if dubs didnt hesitate going out he might have gotten the ball for the first luton goal dubs isnt good enough either he hesitates going to get the ball way too many times
Dan Burn stealing a living in the Premier League, should be in the Championship or League 1.
Странный пенальти поставили, Берн хватал за плечо до штрафной и игрок лутона не падал, но забежав в штрафную упал, верим верим) Майли отлично отыграл
I dont care about the critics, luton are really trying, this season is just messy and anything can happen.
im sorry but wtf is that penalty call for luton? Var room just casually showing they have no clue what they are doing
Why is it that every goal NUFC score, John anderson criticises the opponents defence, & yet nearly every goal the opponents score, he praises their attack?
Unfortunately howe is the one who has cost newcastle a win here.
Playing Murphy and almiron as inverted bloody wingers again! After seeing how much better they work against villa as natural out and out wingers on their strong feet surely we would do that again. But no.
Murphy on the left is poor, and almiron right wing is exactly what we expect every time.
Dan burn at left back is being exposed way too much at the moment. Use the squad, use livramento or even Lewis hall for these games. It gives burn a break, gives another player a chance to actually play and prove themselves and if also uses the best attributes of the squad to use the players with pace against a player who's main strength is exactly that.
That midfield 3 again is so leggy, not one of them is able to carry the ball very well. Bruno is carrying a knock of some sort, and plays in bursts at the moment.
And longstaff and Miley, will work hard but generally it's simple sideways passes for the majority of the game. Neither of them will grab the ball and carry us up the pitch. Probably due to energy levels as well as quality. Surely joe white can get 20mins in midfield to at least give Miley or longstaff a break. And offer some energy from the bench.
Big big game next match to try and resolve these issues and try and swing our form back around. We need it to get back on track. A win is a must but absolutely is no guarantee