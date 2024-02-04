Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from our 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St. James’ Park.
Barnes in, Barnes scores, what a comeback
Nice game for 2 team
Beautiful game❤
Goodbye Champions League. 4 goals recived at home. Clowns.
❤ you Newcastle
entire 8 goal crazy
Good to know Newcastle are doing well
We have to start Livramento and put Burn in the bench.our next three game was a massive.
A huge tactical blunder by Howe to play Burn that cost NUFC three points. Nor has he been able to adequately his decision. Merely to reference Burn's previous excellent season and his performance against Aston Villa, does not justify putting him up against a winger whose speed left Burn for dead. He should have seen that coming, but Howe seems reluctant to make the changes necessary. He only reacted when the damage had already been done, and that's not good enough. Not at Premier League level. I fear though that Howe will continue to favour Burn over Tino Livramento for no other reason than misguided loyalty to one player at the expense of the entire team.
Keep the faith , Eddie is our man , players coming back will make all the difference, we get sixth place , brilliant . Let's not forget what we came from . Take your scarves, make the noise , up the mags , nufc .
Eddie gonna get sacked if he doesnt be more ruthless and drop players like burn or get a manager who is Ruthless
I am a nufc die hard fans since 1992 , by looking the way how nufc players all press too front and sacrified defending line , i know they definitely cant qualify champions league this season ! Just forget about it ! Howe should balancing attacking and defending line !
Newcastle scored 4 quality goals, we gave away 3 goals cheaply to Luton..
Unbelievable Goal From Sean Longstaff 2x, Kieran Trippier & Harvey Barnes. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against Luton Town FC In The St'James Park Score By 4-4.
Weeeeeell!, weeeell!, as an Arsenal fan, i bliv newcastle know how it hurts since that 4-4 way back in time against us 😅😅😅
My predictions were almost right, I guessed 4:1 for Luton Town, but I didn't know it was 4:4, sour sour😲😝, Barnes performed quite well, Gordon couldn't be expected, let alone Miley.
What can Eddie Howe do? He almost lost against an EPL debutant team, he wants to play against a championship club like Sunderland, then he can be dominant, he's too much of a clown, he's just a draw at home, what other excuse do you want, he's injured again…? Clown Yes, it's just a clown, he can't train for many reasons
4-4 against Luton, I just don't believe it 😱
WTF!
But I'm still confused
y Eddie howe interesting So much to play Dan Burn As left back position
We've really missed Harvey, and Howe needs to be cleverer about when to play Livramento, rather than Burns. Everyone knows he lacks pace.
Surely that has to be the end of Dan Burn at fullback. You would have thought after the forest game when Alanga had him for dinner that we would stop playing him there. I hope Tino starts the next game and still I have no idea why Hall can't get any minutes.
4 goals against Luton, our defence is crap. Thanks to Miley for our last two goals🙏🏽
Has to be Burn's last game
Sorry thats 2 points burn and longstaff no longer PL players hall to LB livramento up to midfield till willock and linton get back.milley looks tired giving ball away to easy.wont make europe this seaon.
awesome commentar
MAGALI 👸🏼👸🏼🖤🤍⚪⚫👥👥
Howe cost us the game, and it’s not the first time this season…
Please, boss. Enough LB Burn..
Howe won’t be there next season, tactically he just doesn’t see the problems…..ie Burn at ledtback
Since burn has returned from injury he has been woeful. Don't know how tino or hall aren't getting a chance
What about Schar into midfield as a 6, Bruno play further up, rotate between Miley and Longstaff, and have Botman and Burn CBs?
Another sh1t result
Dan Burn was terrible today, cost us the game
This is class.
Dafuq Luton? First Brighton and now this.
Ref was an absolute disgrace today 👎🏽
What a match, crazy to see so many goals. Btw is the commentary audio trash on purpose?
So many sour comments on this thread… remember where we were compared to where we are. We’ve got an undeserved reputation for being hard to please fans, some of you lot are proving them right.
Eddie has to explain what Burn has on him for his consistent game time despite his “disasterclass” for a performance every game. Ogbene had a field day over him. It happens weekly now. Play Livra on the left and bring back Lascelles for Botman. I’m tired of seeing us suffer defensively. Last season, we were one of the most consistent teams defensively, kept many clean sheets and conceded few goals. This season, awful stuff. Piss poor plus injuries. Yuck.