Newcastle United learn true extent of Alexander Isak injury & what to make of Luton display #nufc

Newcastle United were held 4-4 by Luton Town and there has been more injury woe since #nufc
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Newcastle United were held 4-4 by Luton Town and there has been more injury woe since #nufc
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Tino should NOT be warming the bench. He should be starting.
Bit off the subject but are we paying Tonali while suspended?
Maybe you should do a video on the woke premier League…it's all over YouTube on premier league and Newcastle spying on people's social media.. premier league forcing their left wing political views on people..as a life long Newcastle fan…I am finished with football
Any chance of doing a piece on the Linzi Smith 'banning order' case or are you being prevented from reporting on it?
Isak is pure class…but…he is not built physically for Howes high intensity game plan…60 mins max, so where’s the young quality striker as back up to come on for 30 minutes? Or have Toon got eyes on one for the summer? Either way it’s one disaster after another….FA Cup is massive as league position is what 8th….😮
1 player back then the other gets injured who cursed us😂😂
Nice too see Harvey Barnes back. 👍🏻 he will come good. Lately our midfield is shocking .yes miley is good. But I think he's still young. Longstaff fair enough 2 goals against Luton. But that was it. If we want to win a trophy I'm afraid Sean longstaff needs to be a squad player only .he does more running about than tackling and if he tackles he always gives away a free kick or a chance for the opposing team. Onto forest. Hopefully willock is not far away .. but looking good ..
We need a striker in the summer .sell Wilson. Defensive midfielder needed. A right winger. And maybe a defender. So 3 or 4 players in the summer and we shall be fine. Plus sandro tonali back. As well .
Thanks Lee for updates.
Both Isak & Wilson are made of porcelain. We defo need TWO strikers in the Summer who are robust and will play the majority of games.
38 million barnes cost!!! Our whole squad is 5.5 million!! Great city and ground
We need 2 strikers in the summer window at least, one experienced and one youngster who can learn
We need to move callum on in the summer and bring in 2 more robust strikers imo..Isak is amazing but he's very slight and can't handle the way we play week in week out its too demanding on him.
Never mind that shite…this is the story you lot should be persuing. This is a disgusting piece of totalitarian nonsense that has infested our club and the league needs to be stopped immediately. We cannot allow our footbal club to dictate what people are allowed to think and say especially when it's the TRUTH. I'm utterly disgusted with the club.
https://youtu.be/zBghrEgYs8I?si=EWA7P3j0Co2gjiQC
https://youtu.be/ZCbjJjWyluA?si=lZyklsh-CU6qyNYg