How Is This Place Even Still Open?

Episode 13 – Death of the High Street / Newcastle
This video has brought me to Newcastle, where I have been told a load of times to go visit a specific shopping centre where all the shops have shut down.
It was far worse than I expected. I huge place with only 2 places actually open, it felt like being in a zombie movie.
I also was taken around the city by a sound guy called John who showed me an old arcade area where he used to go clubbing, this was also completely abandoned.
I feel like the city has done a good job of concentrating the areas which are struggling, and pushing people to the busy streets where the high streets actually looked in a good way.
The market looked great and I was really happy about that. Also, the castle was really good to explore. I had to run and get my train but a ticket lasts for a year so I will be back to explore before that runs out.
The chest puns, greatly appreciated
Im from Newcastle and went to live in Spain with my parents and never went back for 30 years and i returned in 2023 and stayed in the premier inn you saw: Here are my conclusions: First thing that shocked me: i got the metro from the airport to the city centre, it was the same rolling stock from when i left (1981) it was obsolete and the rails were not straight as it shuddered, then i traveled up the escalator to monument and walked to the hotel, i was then shocked by the amount of indigenous britons living rough asking ( politely) for money! Then i stopped at mcdonalds and was shocked to see two policeman on duty buying bigmacs in tatty worn out uniforms, im used to seeing the guardia civil in spain and how well turned out they are.
All the shops on the highstreet are obsolete buildings, all they sold was junk food, no one sold anything.
I hate to say it but the place is really run down, if anyone is ever in spain checkout the infastructure: the roads, pavements, metro, high speed trains, the bins, the police…. Everything is better.
What shocked me the most was the war memorials, all those poor souls who paid with their lives for the country to end up in the state its in
Eldon Gardens never really made a splash, they packed it with the more luxury ended shops, expensive pens, rolex's, crombie in the entrance, admired the ambition, but, wrong place wrong time, not many were buying £1200 coats and £10k pens, so it was just one of those places that opened to great fanfare, then, people walked through, not actually going into any of the shops, very unsurprising to see it go the journey after covid, even the food court was London prices
I try to keep my on-line shopping to a minimum. Yet even I seem to do a lot of shopping on-line. Things have got to the point that some items cannot be located in shops. And then as others have noted in the chat, the price difference can be formidable. No easy solution, but I am not ready to give up. Maybe there is hope for speciality shops? Thank you for the video!
I watch this and i compared to China's travelers videos and have to LOL at the US UK empire
Wow, privacy is good for this shopping center 🙂
Wow, I cannot believe this video. The last time I visited this shopping centre in 2010, it was busy with shoppers, although not as much as Eldon Square, and the units were occupied. Apparently it's up for sale now with a £4.95m price tag
To be fair, the bits of Newcastle that are thriving look a lot better than central London, in spite of the money being concentrated in London.
One thing I have yet to understand, is how and why so many landlords leave their properties empty for so long: how do they afford it, given they have to pay the business rates? Are they just clinging onto the property in the hope that this property will continue to gain value as it has in the past? Who are the landlords? Why don't they care about broken town centres? Where do they live? Why don't they lower the rents to a level that people will take them on? Do short/rolling/low commitment leases? Surely all of these things are better than leaving shops empty. I would love to ask a few of them, what is their intention?
The Capital centre in Cardiff is a bit like this but not quite as abandoned.
Also that flag at the end was rather poignant!
Interesting video again, pal
Eldon gardens was a white elephant from the day it was built, they pulled down the Handyside arcade a Victorian arcade to build that monstrosity. They say Eldon Gardens is going to be pulled down
You can't fix this by making it cheaper to do business. People need money in their pockets, put there by work, that isn't being pre-robbed by BuyToLet landlords, and we need to see what our addiction to high-speed luxury private vehicles we bring right up to our front doors has really won for us. We should be on Shanks' Pony anywhere built-up/residential, deliveries by motor vehicle no closer than nearest arterial road depot, and nobody should have to compete to own a home of their own with people buying property so they can live off private taxation.
17:46 Beware of strangers 'offering sausage'
Great for filming location now
I remember eldon gardens always was alot quieter, but more bespoke or independent shops.
Here’s one for you seen as how you are in the Toon. Get to the Village area in the Metro Centre!
You have gone into the dated end of Eldon shopping centre. Walk a little further and you hit the full part of the shopping centre with all the shops. Toon is a great place and has just had a ton of money provided for a rework of Northumberland Street, the street outside of that shopping centre. As someone who has walked through there many times it looks like you are looping around and around the same dead end of the centre.
the corrupt councillors have syphoned all the cash out of the country to their criminal friends
It looks like you fell into the backrooms! At least you escaped.
do we have a Government…
.What do they actually Do ?
It’s like the guy Unicosobrevivientin Spain who films claiming he travelled a few years into the future where people have disappeared!
It’s always been a bit mixed for the last decade or two in terms of occupancy but I didn’t realise it had got this bad. Makes sense to move to where the foot traffic is but surely there’s businesses who could make use of the empty units
So sorry to see England in this state.
You talk about would people open a business in this day and age on the high street if rent was cheaper? Just a thought and my insight, i make cards as a bit of a hobby and for me to sell them online is so much easier than having a physical shop. I can open, close and choose to work when I like. I dont have to worry about commuting to open a place up, and be thete for a certain time and stay there for a certain time. Unfortunately, selling online and having a small business online can just work really well around a family life or life in general. Thats the main issue, the ease of doing things remotely.
Love the videos though! One of the best channels on youtube atm. Appreciate what you are doing. You need to get back up to Bolton though, loads of heritage in Bolton, Horwich and Westhoughton in regards to the coal mines, bleach works, Lord Leverhulme, soap factory, loco works and aerospace…..i could go on
So very very sad. what ever happened to the "Likely Lads" ? What became of the people they used to be?