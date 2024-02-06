How Is This Place Even Still Open?





Episode 13 – Death of the High Street / Newcastle

This video has brought me to Newcastle, where I have been told a load of times to go visit a specific shopping centre where all the shops have shut down.

It was far worse than I expected. I huge place with only 2 places actually open, it felt like being in a zombie movie.

I also was taken around the city by a sound guy called John who showed me an old arcade area where he used to go clubbing, this was also completely abandoned.

I feel like the city has done a good job of concentrating the areas which are struggling, and pushing people to the busy streets where the high streets actually looked in a good way.

The market looked great and I was really happy about that. Also, the castle was really good to explore. I had to run and get my train but a ticket lasts for a year so I will be back to explore before that runs out.

Until next time,

W.T

