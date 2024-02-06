MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 | Behind the Scenes | Premier League Highlights



Our unique angle from Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.

19 comentarios en “MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 | Behind the Scenes | Premier League Highlights

  1. @jonsmith1162

    Banning a female fan for saying that women don't have a penis is outrageous. Would any of the management let their wife or daughters change in front of a 'woman' with a penis?

  2. @sjruksjruksjruk

    Newcastle united getting someone banned for stating a scientific fact that there are only TWO genders shame on you.

  4. @alanparker4465

    Great game for the neutral, love these match cams. Watched this game on holiday with bunch of Tottenham supporters throwng snide comments behind me, talk about blood pressure through the roof I near lost it when Barnes equalised. Fair play to Luton quality pacey team who are good to watch.

  7. @simonyeung7391

    How come they concede 4 goals to Luton I can't imagine what would happen if they play with teams like Manchester city or liverpool

  8. @TruvRuv

    I love these players so much man! Few little tweaks and we will really be a brilliant team. Trippier was magnificent once again!👍🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  9. @marcusoreallly

    Harvey Barnes has the ability to move defenders to create huge gaps. Same with Miley. They may not be quick, but they read things really well to create spaces. More to come. Me myself, I'm biting my lip in trying to be patient. I truly believe huge things are coming.

Los comentarios están cerrados.