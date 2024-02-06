MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Luton Town 4 | Behind the Scenes | Premier League Highlights

Our unique angle from Saturday’s 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St. James’ Park.
Banning a female fan for saying that women don't have a penis is outrageous. Would any of the management let their wife or daughters change in front of a 'woman' with a penis?
Newcastle united getting someone banned for stating a scientific fact that there are only TWO genders shame on you.
I thought Murphy was poor and wasteful in front of goal, Luton’s penalty was soft
Great game for the neutral, love these match cams. Watched this game on holiday with bunch of Tottenham supporters throwng snide comments behind me, talk about blood pressure through the roof I near lost it when Barnes equalised. Fair play to Luton quality pacey team who are good to watch.
So embarrassing posting a match cam for a disgrace of a performance like this
MAGALI 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼🤍🖤🏟️🏟️
How come they concede 4 goals to Luton I can't imagine what would happen if they play with teams like Manchester city or liverpool
I love these players so much man! Few little tweaks and we will really be a brilliant team. Trippier was magnificent once again!👍🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Harvey Barnes has the ability to move defenders to create huge gaps. Same with Miley. They may not be quick, but they read things really well to create spaces. More to come. Me myself, I'm biting my lip in trying to be patient. I truly believe huge things are coming.
Eddie needs to read the game better its becoming a worry now.
Letting in 4 against Luton is a worry.
Well done to lutons motm: whoever tf that ref was. But fair play to luton for 8 goals in 2 games
Embarrassing.
Isak – "Areet wor kid"
eddie howe out ! plz
Barnes and Livramento will save our season. I believe in them.
