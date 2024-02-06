



Newcastle Fans Screwed Again!!! | Tackling Ridiculous Away Game Kickoff Times

🔵 Welcome to The Toon Review, where we dive deep into the heart of all things Newcastle United! In today’s episode, our host Paul is fired up and ready to tackle a pressing issue that has been plaguing the dedicated Toon Army – absurd kickoff times for away games.

⚽️ Newcastle United fans are renowned for their unwavering passion and commitment to the club, going to great lengths to support their team. However, the constant frustration of inconvenient kickoff times has reached its boiling point, and Paul is here to voice the concerns that resonate with every loyal supporter.

🕒 Join Paul as he breaks down the problem at hand and explores the impact these absurd schedules have on the devoted fans. From inconvenient travel arrangements to the toll it takes on the matchday experience, The Toon Review leaves no stone unturned.

🤔 But fear not, Toon Army! In this episode, Paul also discusses potential solutions and explores what actions fans can take to make their voices heard. It’s time to unite and stand up against the injustice of unfair kickoff times.

🗣️ Have your say in the comments below – share your thoughts on the ridiculous kickoff times and let us know what you believe can be done to address this issue. The Toon Review is not just a show; it’s a platform for the passionate Newcastle United community to come together and make a difference.

#TheToonReview #NewcastleUnited #KickoffTimes #ToonArmy #FootballFans #PassionAndUnity

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

