Newcastle Fans Screwed Again!!! | Tackling Ridiculous Away Game Kickoff Times
🔵 Welcome to The Toon Review, where we dive deep into the heart of all things Newcastle United! In today’s episode, our host Paul is fired up and ready to tackle a pressing issue that has been plaguing the dedicated Toon Army – absurd kickoff times for away games.
⚽️ Newcastle United fans are renowned for their unwavering passion and commitment to the club, going to great lengths to support their team. However, the constant frustration of inconvenient kickoff times has reached its boiling point, and Paul is here to voice the concerns that resonate with every loyal supporter.
🕒 Join Paul as he breaks down the problem at hand and explores the impact these absurd schedules have on the devoted fans. From inconvenient travel arrangements to the toll it takes on the matchday experience, The Toon Review leaves no stone unturned.
🤔 But fear not, Toon Army! In this episode, Paul also discusses potential solutions and explores what actions fans can take to make their voices heard. It’s time to unite and stand up against the injustice of unfair kickoff times.
🗣️ Have your say in the comments below – share your thoughts on the ridiculous kickoff times and let us know what you believe can be done to address this issue. The Toon Review is not just a show; it’s a platform for the passionate Newcastle United community to come together and make a difference.
👊 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe to stay updated on all things Newcastle United. Let’s make some noise and ensure that the Toon Army’s voice is heard loud and clear!
#TheToonReview #NewcastleUnited #KickoffTimes #ToonArmy #FootballFans #PassionAndUnity
Mostly under the last twat MA, he always took the wonga!
Monday night football has been a thing since the 90s. I remember Monday night football on sky sports being a big thing mid 90s onwards
Let’s face it TV revenue matters more than any consideration for fans , it’s TV Companies that rearrange fixture times
But they don't "have to travel"…they choose to travel. I mean I've gone to Boston to see the Yankees play. And Baltimore. Bc it was a choice. Not an obligation. If they don't buy the tix see what happens
First train out of Kings Cross to Newcastle usually around 5:50am getting back is the problem for Londoners if the tube system is down
If the club heavily subsidises (free?) coaches, from what I can see this doesn’t affect PSR .
I believe the late kick off’s are for the international market!😡
Never heard of a car?
Well said, but I think it is Premier League bowing to those in charge of SKY because SKY paid the billions for the rights, so what SKY said the Premier League just bend over and take it up them and don't give a crap for the fans getting back home.
Think your frustration is at the wrong people really Paul.
A computer generated system might output the fixtures for the premier league etc but that's with staurday 3pm locked in. It's the TV companies such as Sky and TNT that are broadcasting that game and move the fixture to a time that suits them, usually based on how viewers they can attract, including overseas. It's why half 4 Sunday and evening games are big revenue.
I've always felt that the north east generates alot of sky sports customers so Newcastle games are easy picking outside the top 6 for live TV.
So would you rather us be at 3pm on a Saturday at the expense of zero televised games? I work with one person who had only watched Newcastle in the FA Cup this season because that's on terrestial TV.
It's the broadcasting companies that are the issue, they'll pay FA to schedule the matches late so people can't go, and have to watch from home. That generates their revenue.
Simple solution. Stop paying them. Find an illegal streaming site for free, watch it there. Once the Broadcasters precious revenue falls, they'll reschedule.
NUMPTIES…
How difficult would it be to give the farthest travellers the earliest ko's…
As long as the powers at be keep filling their back pockets the fans will remain as a secondary component.
Can't really complain about it too much, we get 100+ million a year from the TV money, can't show games live at 3pm on a Saturday so what would you suggest?
its the tv companies Paul they pay the money and call the shots [ villa fan ] . stuffed im afraid and it will get worse
Prices for away fans are sometimes inflated because its Newcastle.
It's all for the TV cash. More games on TV more money for them
If we agree that nooen from Newcastle go to Chelsea away , then tehy will see,, sorry for the players
I even wanted to try and go to Chelsea too and that's gone out the window
Why even have a Monday night game (apart from money) Saturday and Sunday are enough
I’m a Newcastle fan and I don’t mind travelling I like it so it don’t bova me what time they are on
Unfortunately I’ve only been to one away league game this season. I’m a season ticket with loyalty points in the 90s. Silly kick offs times put me off going away days this season.
Heyup Paul, why do you think Leeds fans sing "Sky TV are effing shite". It's not only NUFC, it's money driven. They don't care about the fans. I think the broadcasters pull the strings cos it's not only the PL.
They are not arsed mate. As long as they are making millions from TV revenue
simple don't go to the game for now.
Whether it's a 7.30 or a 8.15 kick off means little (I know fans may come back and say they could have caught a certain train) but we are in that society now. I remember Kevin Keegan complaining about the lack of 3.00pm kick offs when this all started. We are in the hands of rich people but we always were like Lord Westwood and all his lineage in the 1970s. Nothing has really changed. But it is great having you, Paul and Alex analysing and all the fans giving their thoughts. However, without ambition (Ashley) there is nothing but the fan base is right up there with any other team and that is our strength. We can win something now.
Well let's be honest. It's horrible for the traveling fans. But with all the prime time tv spots for national broadcast. We should get higher TV revenue shares. So once again horrible for the traveling fans. But hopefully good for TV revenue and income for the club.
How about a Newcastle fan getting banned following a 4 month statsi report which means as far as the PL are concerned fans can be banned on private truth statements . The club instantly did what the Prem wanted despite the prem who tried to stop the take over.
The powers that be in the game don't care about anything else other than money. It's like the big bully in the schoolyard that won't stop trying to take your lunch money until you turn around and smack him in the mouth, it'll only change when people say enough is enough! Agreed Paul, football is we, the fans. ◼️◻️
Well said the Premier League, the Premier League don’t care about the fans any more. All the care about is the Wonga (money) if it happens again, when we get absolutely screwed with the kickoff time away, we should boycott the game and prove a point to the Premier League enough is enough
They do not want Newcastle at the top of the league and they will do every way to stop us
Its ridiculous it's not bad if its local like London Derby's
What about the Newcastle fan banned cos of her veiws? Is everyone scared to say anythin. I stand with her👌👌
The only way is booking buses for fans Paul by the time they pay for the train and hotel probably the only option.
Newcastle fans are the 12 man on the pitch, PL dont want us to join the top 6 and spoil there little gang . So if they make it so difficult for fans to travel away then their team dont get that support the team needs to beat the PL favourites.
Totally agreed with you Paul, football without fans is nothing.
What is wrong with having the 3pm starts on the TV.
Have we turned our backs on this young lasses 3 year ban? Or because it not us we don’t care
It's these 8:15pm game's that's doing my head in witch only started this season whose dumd idea was that it use to be 7:45 or 8:00 o'clock never 8:15 Paul mate
When British rail was a nationised concern there used to be football specials and all night trains. Now private companies won't do because of cost. Remember trains to Wales Norwich Ipswich London travelling through the night. Don't forget that these companies could do it easily.