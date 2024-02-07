'It was TERRIFYING': Newcastle fan BANNED for trans views talks to Nigel Farage





‘It was terrifying. To have two men turn up to my door and threaten to arrest me for a hate crime – they need to look at what they’re doing!’

Linzi Smith, the banned Newcastle United fan for her gender critical views, meets Nigel Farage.

