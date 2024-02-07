'It was TERRIFYING': Newcastle fan BANNED for trans views talks to Nigel Farage

‘It was terrifying. To have two men turn up to my door and threaten to arrest me for a hate crime – they need to look at what they’re doing!’
Linzi Smith, the banned Newcastle United fan for her gender critical views, meets Nigel Farage.
Unbelievable!
Absolutely shocking!! I agree with her. Enough is enough.
Can see why this wo-man is envious …. state of that thing
While we're all being distracted arguing about trans,Russia, Israel and what ever else the people in charge slip in new laws for total control
Why love a football team? play football be healty. Spend your money at the local pub or theatre. Football is a vacuum that sucks up all the $$ to create Muli millionaires.
This is horrible. This sick ideology is spreading through the western countries, only. It’s like the Westerners even more horrible version of communism.
i don't have a problem with trans women but they are men.
Well done for covering this. 1. Support the Free speech Union 2. If you are Newcastle fan ..speak up! 3. I can't think of a three but this is totally totally outrageous.
Everyone needs to research Kinsey & Money and watch “The disgusting origin of gender theory.” – and then look in the mirror and ask how did we ever allow this???
Isn't it unlawful to discriminate against people with critical gender opinions? Was it a teacher who won against a similar thing not so long ago?
Surely the threat of arrest is an offence in itself. How can coppers threaten to arrest someone who not only hasn't broken any law, cannot be reasonably suspected of committing a criminal offence.
So the moral of this story is " Don`t tell the truth , Don`t state facts " or you will be a victim of abuse from the authorities .
Boycott Newcastle United, they're crap at football anyway.
Good for you gal stand up your rights now put in a counter complaint and demand to be made public the name of the complainer its only fair 😂😂😂
I bet if you ran a poll 90% of people would agree with her.
Absolutely outrageous. Disgusting and appalling. The UK has become a very dangerous place for anyone who is normal and speaks the truth and is honest. Bet she wished she was that special ethnic and religious group who cannot be critised without a death threat issued towards her. UK and cesspool come to mind
Of course GB News is the only station covering this story fairly.
@davidf2882 To Patrick, Stuart, Bobby, Ray and others. I hope you blokes are all sending in emails and letter of protest to the Club itself. Wokism's bad enough but when football clubs start on supporters, it's time to take a stand.
Whether or not she is correct is irrelevant. Her right to express her opinion is nothing at all to do with the football team she supports. Massive overstep
This is a psyop …..something very fishy going on right here
Sounds like a trend going on in Newcastle, anything coming from that city seems quite CAUSTIC!🤔
Trans opinions…
Trans women are a sub category of men therefore are not women.
Trans women should be called 'trans identifying males'.
The term 'CIS women' is insulting because it tries to make real women to be a sub category of women and equal status as trans women.
Wait a minute ….who owns NUFC ???……..
This has happened because a department has been set up with advanced equipment, and techniques and a budget. It isnt a mistake or misapprehensions
Somebody needs to look at the TRUE motivations of these creepy companies doing this, in a time when Xhina and Ruskia are obviously preparing for WW3, why units are appearing in the Corporate sector mirroring an ACTUAL stasi Police force. It looks like they are being created as a pre-cursor
😡🤬 as a Geordie and life long toon fan after Ashley sold up Ive been in heaven this has brought me back down to earth with an almighty crash if they don't go back on this decision I will do what I done the whole Ashley era and boycott them
Sanction the premier leauge.
So indicative off this crazy nation we now live in
"we want our linzi back..we want our linzi back.." get it sung Geordies.
It's frightening that THIS sounds like it is something out of 1984 or modern day. CHINA
If any club is foreign owned it is not a local club and does not deserve local support. Find another club !
The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.
George Orwell, 1984
The UK is rapidly becoming a left wing authoritarian country. Threats and attacks.
Newcastle fan here. This is that sPoRtSwAsHiNg the mainstream media are always talking about except they aren’t talking about this. What does that tell you? It’s one big protected paedo ring this trans malarkey.
An Arab owned club not allowing people to say men can't be women?