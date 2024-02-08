Newcastle United To COPY Bernabéu EXPANSION! St. James’ Park Redevelopment Plans 2024

Check out our brand new merchandise –
tempory stands at gateshead 40000 they done it at birmingham for the comonwealth games
Build a stadium 🏟️ on top the listed buildings! Job done!
Its just going to look ugly with the east stand be much better building a brand new one where the Arena is right on the Tyne would be class
I thought the new owners would have sorted us a new screen man!!! It’s a freaking embarrassment!!!!
can't do it at st James park as it is. Building upwards you'd be sitting in the clouds.Logical other obshion build a new stadium on the site of the Newcastle arena???
Build a new stadium we have the capacity to fill it and would help with funding and keep everyone happy as not such a lottery to get tickets.
Build a new stadium it will not work extending it as the planning will be to hard and we will still have a old stadium, we can’t build on any green belt land including leazers park , they will never allow it , the town moor is also a none starter and the people in jesmond would stop it even if the green belt was lifted , we either build a new stadium from scratch or put up with what we have but we will be left behind and we need a 100k stadium to generate more money,
Bernabéu holds basketball concerts the lot there and make a huge income every season
That jumper is fire.
Unfortunately it will have to be a new stadium somewhere else if you want a new ultra modern stadium like the Bernabeu with a retracting pitch, the listed building and the underground are the issues, keep St James for the Ladies and build a brand new 80,000 seater stadium
Lindisfarne way better than Taylor Swift !
At first, I was adamant that we stay at SJP. But, as time goes on and we are presented with how difficult expansion would be, I’m now swaying more towards building a new stadium.
If we want to move forward and catch the big boys in terms of revenue, it’s starting to look like this has to happen.
that walk up to s j p is iconic and will be such a shame if it is lost. call me sentimental but i remember my first match my dad took me to newcastle v leeds early 70s and its something you never forget loved it .
10 bloody years? I hope not, I'll probably be dead by then lol.😂
I thought we would copy Atlanta United stadium which in my opinion is the best in the world. Darren Eales organised that didn’t he? He used to work there so I think he was involved in it hence why I thought we would try and copy that.
Our Darren Eales oversaw the design and build of the Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta USA (we were there in the summer). Totally fantastic. YouTube our preseason game with Atlanta. Wow!!! A copy of that would do nicely.
You said yourself, where would we play in the meantime. We play at SJP while a state of the art new stadium is build a few hundred yards away. I keep hearing city centre city centre. We’re talking a few hundred yards. See sense, embrace the future and what a new huge stadium could do for us. The added revenue this would allow, they could keep moving the goal posts to keep us down but it wouldn’t work then.
10 years… Nah… Knock it down and rebuild.. get a few saudi slaves to do a few 24hr shifts… Have it up in 3 years 😂😂
Build a 50000 seater for the ladies team and use that whilst st James park is knocked down and rebuilt from scratch.
Carnt do nout with that stadium with the listed building there.just build a new stadium 80+ thousand.if our stadium could be built all the way around that would be miny but it carnt simple
I would rather a new higher capacity (e.g. 80k plus) stadium be built. It shows intent and acts as a statement that Newcastle United are trying to be one of the biggest if not the biggest English football club. Emotional attachment to the old stadium won't help this club reach its immense potential. More fans attending means stronger support and a bigger threat to visitors
I think what they will do is a container model like Qatar stadium in the world cup in a different area while the stadium is updated
Matty, our owners could build the very best stadium, to rival anything in world football, genuinely money is not a concern, we don't have restrictions do we, we have various locations within the city that could be used, I'm sure of that, i think we would get the go ahead, we could continue to play at SJP, look we all love SJP but the logistics/feasibility for improvement's are mind numbingly difficult, I'm being bullish, but build bigger, better, the best, we have owners who want to be the best, well, they have a chance to do it. HWTL.
hi m8 I have been told from a very good friend at the council if st,james cant be expanded too 80,000 a new stadium will be build on the town moor talks are advanced this would be the biggest stadium in Europe
Old Trafford want the tax payers to pay for the stadium….ain't happening
Easy – instead of extending upwards just dig down! As long as it doesn't interfere with the Metro tunnels we could fit another 30000 in and move the pitch so its at the bottom. As for sharing the Stadium Of Shite I think you are in bad need of having your heed looked at in Saint Nick's.
Its very good news that the burnabeu arcitect is looking into St. James Park, how is the devolpment with the listed buildings being moved further basck intowards leazes park, i heard that devolpement was being considered by the council, if that goes ahead we might have a slightly bigger plot but still very small in comparison to a few of the big 6 and even outside in europe asnd we may not need to consdier a canterleaver, we may be a ble to modernise it with having the interior feel of the tradtional St. James Park. still i recon it is going to take a decade or mopre but engineering is always moving forward and could speed the project up.
Think the owners will want a new stadium
Howay Matty Son…
…Nice, White Hat My Good-Man…
Sunderland would roll out the red carpet and organise coaches for all the fans and a free bar…
Invest in Gateshead Stadium to up it for as many season ticket holders then demolish and rebuild 100% to get the real Wembley of the North! Boomb…aye a pain etc but ffs what a stadium 80,000+🎉🎉
So Mr Spanish architect says it will be unlikely he got involved in St James Park but has already sused the layout on google maps lol. Just wait till project Madrid is complete he wakes up and all he has to his day is watching EL Escape to the country EL Countdown and live snooker before he reaches for his design pad and makes a few calls.
Much better tune on the intro!
Anything is possible as long as councillor's and politicians don't get involved.
I can’t wait I think we need to expand the stadium rather then build a new one 😆🤩
Just pointing out the insummountable stadium problems on the present site. Lets move it move it 😂
Matty! The blue card news. Can’t be arsed with it. What are they doing with our beautiful game? 😑
Cannot stand Mr Swift
All part of the plan to bring in a top notch to poo poo the idea of a refurbished stadium to soften up the supporters for a new build on Leazes Park. Very much doubt the decision to move has not already been made.
Build a 80,000 seater on Leazes Park
2 blue or 2 yellow or a mix of 2blue and yellows is a red and var is still shit. We are going Yankee Doodle Dandy so why not just call it soccer and move football to doodleland next to disney 😂
If newcastle keep banning fans for free speech they won't need to expand
2 blue= 1 red. 1 yellow and 1 blue= 1 red. Welcome to yankee soccer along with 8pm kick offs 😂
EXCITING AF 😍😍😍
This blue card nonsense can sod off