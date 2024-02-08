NU Foundation's Celebration Dinner a success!

The inspirational achievements of North East community members connected by Newcastle United have been applauded at Newcastle United Foundation’s Celebration Dinner awards ceremony.
The exclusive event, principally sponsored by Newcastle Building Society, returned to St. James’ Park on Tuesday night, recognising the remarkable children, young people, families and older generations who have created positive change for themselves and the region during the Foundation’s 15th year in operation.
Among 400 guests at the black-tie gala were Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the club’s CEO Darren Eales and Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, alongside the Magpies’ first team and coaching staff, Newcastle United Women’s team, former players, and Foundation supporters and participants.
Hosted by Sky Sports News’ Pete Graves, the annual dinner shared the stories of inspirational individuals supported by the charity to achieve their goals in life – fully inclusive of all people and all backgrounds who are among the thousands enjoying the Foundation’s new home, NUCASTLE, powered by Newcastle Building Society.
The prize-giving portion of the night saw award winners and their families meeting with first team players and coaches, including Head Coach Eddie Howe, Assistant Head Coach Jason Tindall, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimarães and Sean Longstaff, who is a long-standing ambassador for the official charity arm of the club.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Nice..
What are we celebrating exactly ? 9th in the league? Embarrassing
Honestly the most appreciated football club in the world. Wor flags in a European elite squad. Community passion. Woman getting noticed in football now with the massive support giving from the north east. To the staff who run up on match days getting paid living wage. Not the 30 quid giving by fatash. Club is run properly now and all who have giving all through the dark times. You all can now shine bright and be proud of a club that's only going one way. 😊🎉
Funny hearing BDB say watching Nobby as a kid. My goodness, I'm ancient.
NUFC why do you stalk your fans ?
unban that lassie for speaking out on her views on transgender ,she has supported the toon all her life ..
1:16 Sean Bondstaff
Boycott these woke fools ! Trans women arent women !
I used to work for the Newcastle United foundation, met some lovely people their and all the amazing work they do is fantastic, congratulations to Nobby and Mick👏
Great work.
Congrats to Mick and Nobby but also to a friend Grace 👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you very much, I love your content🍉🍉
🤍🖤🤍🖤
Fantastic video!👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
Howay The Toon Army…
Get Nobby in that midfield for the weekend!!
Class! Great work NU Foundation, Nobby and Mick class 100% deserved ..legends.
Great for the club to recognize its legends, thanks you for that #NUFC
Supporters of those who tell people what to think.
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Congratulations Nobby & Mick 🖤🤍👏
Good to see the Lads & Lasses celebrating the NU Foundation & the Hall of Famers 🖤🤍
JOLINTON 🦁🦁🦁🦁
Great job you deserve it haway the lads!!
Howay the Lads ❤
Community engagement fostering a sense of belonging, turning viewers into a digital family.🍒
A video editing spectacle where creativity and technical mastery dance in seamless harmony.🐱