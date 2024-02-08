NU Foundation's Celebration Dinner a success!





The inspirational achievements of North East community members connected by Newcastle United have been applauded at Newcastle United Foundation’s Celebration Dinner awards ceremony.

The exclusive event, principally sponsored by Newcastle Building Society, returned to St. James’ Park on Tuesday night, recognising the remarkable children, young people, families and older generations who have created positive change for themselves and the region during the Foundation’s 15th year in operation.

Among 400 guests at the black-tie gala were Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, the club’s CEO Darren Eales and Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, alongside the Magpies’ first team and coaching staff, Newcastle United Women’s team, former players, and Foundation supporters and participants.

Hosted by Sky Sports News’ Pete Graves, the annual dinner shared the stories of inspirational individuals supported by the charity to achieve their goals in life – fully inclusive of all people and all backgrounds who are among the thousands enjoying the Foundation’s new home, NUCASTLE, powered by Newcastle Building Society.

The prize-giving portion of the night saw award winners and their families meeting with first team players and coaches, including Head Coach Eddie Howe, Assistant Head Coach Jason Tindall, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimarães and Sean Longstaff, who is a long-standing ambassador for the official charity arm of the club.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.