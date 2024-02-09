PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Nottingham Forest (A)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.
literally cant hear the f-in questions
I'm still 100% behind Eddy
I hear the totally valid point from friends about Livramento not getting a start over Dan burn and I don't know why Tino isn't getting more minutes as he seems to be absolutely mint .Eddy will have his reasons I'm sure ✌️⚫⚪⚫⚪
Can you give the journo's a mic so we can hear the questions?
The blue card sort of becomes a bit pointless at a certain point in the game.
With the last 10 minutes left you might as well give a red card.
Also it will almost certainly slow the game right down if a team loses a player for 10 minutes they’ll almost certainly waste time
Eddie, most of us also love Dan Burn but the problem is he DOES seem guaranteed a start, despite what you said. And that unfairness to Tino and other left backs is what is creating the bad feeling. You could change this by making clear Burn is not one of your 'undroppables' if he's not playing well.
Even when he doesn't play he doesn't seem to have to wait for his chance as he's back in the team at the earliest opportunity, regardless of how well someone like Tino might have done in the position.
"Louse Hall had done really well…".Lewis Hall never seeing the pitch week after week…come on Eddie you can't keep saying we have no one in midfield but you keep saying we buy players who can play multiple positions… it is really self-contradictory! Anyways up the toon. Beat the Forrest and regain some dignity.
The end of these press conferences when it's 'Louise's' turn make my heart sink. 😴🥱
And finally a journo ask the most important Question does last years back four being as good as it was get players in being picked over merit
The medical merry-go-round continues
Who thinks our club should be explaining this………….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=030mEJxXD1k
VAR is fine.. its the Human error that is the common theme…..
Dan burn has a couple of dodgy games & the world goes mad 🤦 ffs in his time at the toon not many wingers have been doing him, he marked dembele out the game 😉
Loyalty will be eddies downfall unfortunately, same as Southgate with the likes of Phillips etc, Eddie is the same toward burn
But Eddie the thing is Dan Burn was Not a Miss when he was not fit as you have a much better player in Tino or even hall a proper left back your Favouritism with Burn is losing us precious points and losing us game's we should be winning
IT'S REALLY ANNOYING WHEN YOU CAN'T HEAR THE MEDIA AND HAVE'NT GOT A CLUE WHAT THERE ASKING
Thanks for the microphones to the journalists. Now you can hear those who use microphones well. Some ignore it, but then you can use subtitles so it works ok. Eddie as good as ever.
He really needs to get out of this sticking to the same 11 frame of mind, it's one of the few things I think will prevent him from progressing himself and us as a team.
We love BIG Dan Burn ❤❤
We need a striker that isn’t made of glass
4:2 for nothingham
This squad will find it difficult to compete in the EPL, the indications are that at home Luton Town almost lost behind 4:2 and followed 4:4, the opponent Nothingham Forest was very tough, especially away, especially when Isak and Joelinton were injured, Miley and Gordon were just complements to the team's sufferers, His contribution is low, but according to coach Howe he is always a starter.
It should be a typical goal machine who starts, not a mediocre player, Barnes is quite ok, but later you will also have to read about his playing style, if you failed to buy a player last winter, call Minteh home