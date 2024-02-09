The change Newcastle United NEED to make!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reports from NUFC’s training ground after seeing Eddie Howe on Friday morning.
What is the latest news on injuries and how will they line up at Nottingham Forest? Who is the player Craig would take out of the XI?
Click here to read Howe’s comments on the under-fire Dan Burn…
And click here to read Craig’s interview with Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg in Spain this week…
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
I would go and get Gift Orban or Patrik Schick. We are desperate for more attacking options.
Eddie saying burn came back from injury early to help the team ? We had tino playing well and we rushed someone back from injury?
So much of what he says these days doesn’t add up
Spent the first few years of my life living a minutes walk from Jesmond Dene would love a walking video around that area.
No disrespect to Dan burn or Eddie Howe but if burn starts at left back tomorrow then serious questions need to be asked , we need Tino at left back, as I say no disrespect to burn but he’s not good enough & putting Tino at LB should be the easiest decision Howe has to make
Lineup should be
Dubravka
Tripps
Schar
Botman
Tino
Bruno
Longstaff
Miley
Almiron
Wilson.
Murphy
It’s not a difficult decision
Craig Dan Burn is getting Really Exposed with Big J7 out the more better players going out through injury Pope Wilock J7 and now Gordon the more Exposed he's Becoming now Bruno can't do it all by himself trying to do the no6 and no8 then as good as Miley is he's only 17 then you have Longstaff well he aint no J7 we need Tino against the Quicker players to stop us Losing precious points
So when you say 3-4-3, it's really more a 5-2-3, we'll have 5 defenders on the pitch and it's to protect Burn from their pacey wingers and bring him more inside, we lose a lot of attacking threat and Forest are there to get at, we should play 4-3-3 and just swap Burn for Tino, better balance and not needing to change the system for a game we really need to win
Im Glad Lee Ryder asked Eddie the most Important Question what Every single Fan wants to know is because of Last years Success at the back does Eddie's Favourites get a pass over Merit (why is Burn starting over the Far Superior Tino)
I'd tried to move Shar into the midfield with Longstaff and Bruno, defence would be Livramento, Botman, Burn and Trippier, attack Amrion, Wilson and Murphy. This will leave us Barns and Miley to come off the bench.
Willock is a long term unfortunately, hes not yet trained with the team , its a other couple of weeks at least and then it will be a few sub appearances
Eddie Howe is past his sell by date. Same old 1st team coach mentality. Even with all the cash he cant win and i hope he doesn't get another window.
If he plays burn again tomorrow, I'm done with howe, and he will get sacked sooner or later!
Nobody wants to talk about linzi. Even saudi owners haven't saved us from the denial of truth and an unjust punishment. #2gendersonly
Eddie Howe out, Dan Burn out, Sean Longstaff out
I think the majority of us know Dan Burns worth and are incredibly grateful for the part he has played in the teams success since signing for us. I think Dan got caught in the crossfire of the crowd’s frustration with Eddie not making a change when it was so clear that Dan was struggling and thus part of the crowd shouted for Tino. I agree the Isak situation is definitely frustrating. Such a great player when fit and performing his best but frustratingly injury prone.
You going to talk about Linzi Smith and her ban by Newcastle Utd.
Sir Bobbys Barca.. 7 and 9 That would be the one and only Brazilian Ronaldo.. Which begs to remember the Paris 98 WC with Allan Shearer's old Team mate on the Scottish National Side Braveheart man marking him with Group A! Kevin Gallacher so many memories
just a thought but what about Dan Burn being repurposed to a dm?
I agree that the "Tino!" chants seemed harsh….But they were correct. Just like in the Villa game, if that sub wasn't made things would've gotten worse. It looks worse because he's now being targeted- personally, I think we need to go against emotion and put Tino at LB.
Hopefully Willock will return soon and Barnes will stay injury free for things to improve but Joelinton and Tonali are big misses
Love Eddie as a person and more importantly our Manager, but his flaws and weaknesses are being put under the microscope this season. He’s got a short window to adjust before the owners start seriously looking for a replacement.
I really don't understand why, with all the injuries to midfield, he hasn't tried young Lewis Hall in there. The kid has stated in the past that he loves playing in that holding midfield area. This would allow Bruno and Longstaff to play a bit higher and leave the back four with a bit of cover. This could also help with injuries, and substitutions, as I'm just waiting for the return of Willock and the fall of another.. (my money's on Bruno). I also agree with a possible change of formation to 3 centre backs. Dan has a lot of heart and it shows in his performances, it's a shame he has been coming up against some of the fastest wingers in the country of late. This cannot be good for his confidence and self esteem.
Craig you are 100% correct , the midfield as a unit are poor , you use the phrase control and we very rarely control games , the analysis I always use is , if miley ( fantastic prospect) and Longstaff were put up for sale , who in the top six would sign them to improve them , I’m not sure if they would improve many premier teams , if Tonali and Joelinton are fit Miley and Longstaff are squad players. We have to be sensible here the suspension and injuries have killed the season , we just have to get through it the best we can . The best we can hope for is a kind draw in the cup .
Craig you are right…any Plan B is a better than sticking and not twisting as I imagine the Forest pre-match chat will basically be “run at the left back! Hear that Elanga? Run at him!”😮re: 4-4 atmosphere, I was in the Leazes just 1 block up from the goal, we had 28 minutes to score a 5th goal regardless of what the fans were chanting imo poor game management full bloody stop!
Fullbacks are attackers in the modern game. The attacking option from Livramemto outweighs Burn's height for set-pieces, especially considering what occurred in the reverse fixture. Howe only seems to have 1 system, so I'd be very surprised if he switches formation.
Great analogy .Sometimes supporters can be their own worst enemy. During the 90 + minutes they have to get behind the team regardless then when the game is over and away from the club they can discuss praise or criticise . Of the latter there is a huge difference between constructive criticism and destructive criticism. A minority of fans calling Dan c**p is totally out of order. Yes against Luton he was caught out but being chosen to play against a speedy winger is not his fault. Yes managers make mistakes too, Again a minority came out with is Eddie good enough. Listening to Eddie on his regular conferences I believe he is good enough and good managers certainly don’t throw their players under the bus.
Burn gets cooked all the time and can’t pass that well or turn quickly.
Doesn't matter what we start with
After 11 mins when a player goes down and we have to change it the ones rested won't be and they'll have to come on….
Eddie is very defensive in his answers…does not agree with anything anyone suggests..
Dan needs to be played in his best position, at centre back We all know he'd play anywhere for us (and he has), if asked, and do his best. If Dubs got sent off and we had no sub goalie, guess who'd volunteer for the job. BDB has my total support.
Great video Craig. EH has some difficult decisions to make tomorrow. I’d personally just make 1 change and put Tino in at left back. Not because of the Luton game but the first game against Forest. I still think we will have enough, 1-2 🖤🤍
That's Eddie's fault, don't blame the fans.
So how many times does Dan Burn get a pass for last years performances he cannot play against pace so the reverse fixture he was ripped apart by Elanga so if he starts and gets ripped apart should we all say well he was great last year every game the team should be picked with the aim of winning the game Livramento is a far better right back
Is Elanga fit? He's been out for a month. If he plays Tino may come in . If not , Burn will play.
We have a new head physio and we can bring in as many medical staff and new equipment as needed. Eddie very rarely likes changing his team.
Sell him and buy a more robust striker
Somebody at the club needs to analyse all the injuries the players have incurred this season and establish what can be done to prevent this happening again next season and if this means adapting training methodology to overcome this the manager and coaching staff must take ownership of this