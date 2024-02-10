NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED PREVIEW | CAN REDS DO DOUBLE OVER GEORDIES?

Nottingham Forest face Newcastle United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday night. Matt Davies is joined by Mikey Clarke to discuss the game and Forest’s team options as they look to do the double over Newcastle after beating them 3-1 on Boxing Day. We also speak to Newcastle fan Rob Smyth to get the visiting perspective as Eddie Howe sees his attacking options severely restricted.
Do like and subscribe to our channel. You can also become a member here:
We’re grateful for the support of our main sponsors, the Trent Navigation Inn. For more on their menu, events and to book a table go to: #NFFC
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
Reyna in for yates bring yates on 70 mins
Great interview with Rob … cheers Matt COYR dc
Montiel's injured isn't he?
Gordon definitely out 👏🏻
Rob is good, clear and knowledgeable . Get on e like him fro every team we play !
Gordon out might help.
Williams be in for Montiel at RB I think. Aina still at AFCON.
Mikey your so wet, your positivity now amuses me, you were ranting only 7/8 weeks how 3-2 defeats to wham and brighton and 11 draws with wolves werent good enough for the investment but now , after all these defeats and draws ur dinding positive, altho apparently the manager is better, players the same, but ur expectations has fallen, makes no sense.ridiculous
I know Nuno sets up to win but i'd love a clean sheet, they are so rare for us!!
First time I’ve heard Rob but good choice he speaks very well and knows his stuff. Nice one COYR!!
Gordon and Isak out, gives us hope!
Nuno said Montiel is out Williams at LB is a worry. Elanga will tear Burns apart again I want to see Rayna go against Trip
Rob reminds me of Mcgugan in his characteristics
Enjoyable as always Matt. Appreciate the effort, updates and analysis.
It’s a very exciting front four
THREE POINTS for FOReST – without any doubt. Nailed on or I'm swimming in The Trent wearing a Derby shirt! 😂
big up Matt and Mikey thanks as always COYR!!!
I heard Gordon was injured?
Hi Matt 👍🏼
Front 4 looks very good Mikey, hope that Nuno plays them 🤞🤞
Good morning
Should be a great game. Hope Burns is on their teamsheet. Elanga will be licking his lips.
Morning you reds 👍