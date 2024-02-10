NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED PREVIEW | CAN REDS DO DOUBLE OVER GEORDIES?



Nottingham Forest face Newcastle United in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday night. Matt Davies is joined by Mikey Clarke to discuss the game and Forest’s team options as they look to do the double over Newcastle after beating them 3-1 on Boxing Day. We also speak to Newcastle fan Rob Smyth to get the visiting perspective as Eddie Howe sees his attacking options severely restricted.

    Mikey your so wet, your positivity now amuses me, you were ranting only 7/8 weeks how 3-2 defeats to wham and brighton and 11 draws with wolves werent good enough for the investment but now , after all these defeats and draws ur dinding positive, altho apparently the manager is better, players the same, but ur expectations has fallen, makes no sense.ridiculous

    Nuno said Montiel is out Williams at LB is a worry. Elanga will tear Burns apart again I want to see Rayna go against Trip

