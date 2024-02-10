Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
I rate BDB like many many others. However, for what I see as a change, a needed change, will be Tino LB. BDB a needed rest for the lad!
And that attacking spark, would (🤞) give us more positive flow.
Dan Burn has been a good player for us overall. Some of the unnecessary knee-jerking vitriol sent his way is ridiculous. Playing him as a left back against a really fast winger on the opposite team makes no sense unless you are going to get our left midfielder or left winger to spend much of their time dropping back to cover for him.
dan burn is a decent player and has his advantage with his height, the problem with dan burn is, he is only a a 45 minute player, he gasses out to quick.
Hi, love your vlogs.. My take on BDB, I totally blame Eddie for a massive mistake playing Burn v Luton. Yes, he was motm the week b4. But horses for courses. Why Eddie (or his team) woke up Saturday thinking, "Let's start the slowest LB in the league, (by miles) against arguably the fastest winger in the league. That'll work out!!" Worse still, clearly, the whole crowd could see it wasn't working, 1st half (except Eddie!) Bringing him on 2nd half was miles worse than starting him. Eddie lost us 3 points & not for the first time. His lack of game management & stubbornness to play 'his mates' will be his downfall. Keep up the great work. 👍
Behave yourself, you don’t really see the fans perspective but you do see the managers. The manager has his favourites such as Murphy who at best is a Championship player. You never criticise Bruno nor does the manager….why?
Thank god he now know,s there was a problem
Watch them do an investigation in to whats causing the injuries and it turns out to be the head tennis table 😂😂
This isnt Dan Burns fault. The level of criticism is born from frustration with Eddie Howe. Most wont admit it yet but its Howe who is getting people irritated with constant boring, non-informative pressers, blind loyalty to certain players and team selections. Lads like Miggy and Burn picked in positions that are not their natural ones then both lads get slaughtered for weaknesses. Miggy is a LW/LF/AM….Hes played on the right where he struggles with first time crosses. Same with Burn, played at fullback but doesnt have the pace and ability to overlap
Eddie doing both lads dirty
Eddie was honest as ever I agree with what he said regarding BDB he’s been colossal for us since he signed maybe he has lost a bit pace since his back injury but I think fans have over reacted in there criticism.I love Eddie I do feel these last few months he had a lot to contend with injuries and I feel he carried on as usual while not been well him self to his credit just feel he’s been feeling a bit spiky in conferences regarding questions that maybe should on been answered from the top.
Eddie has high standards of himself that’s why he has looked tired lack of sleep trying to improve things .
Football is his whole life and he feels it we have a fabulous manager giving his all in difficult circumstances so lucky .our main problem is Dan Ash worth as still feel he will leave For Man U.
Eddie just needs players back rest we take care of it self .In Eddie I Trust.🌑⚽️🖤🤍
Hes just not good enough fact.eddie plays favourites all the time .
Speedy winger>No Dan Burn
averages winger>Yes Dan Burn
Hall is not ready at all. He makes to many mistakes and are caught out of position.
HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Livramento didn’t deserve to lose his place in the team, I thought he merited starting in the team.
Lewis Hall was brilliant at Man Utd (a) in the cup, he’s a massive talent who was brilliant for Chelsea during a chaotic season.
I think Dan Burn has had a hard ride from the critics. Against fast wingers they should be doubling up just like they did against Mbappe who hardly got a touch in the two PSG games. The only full back in the league who might not need to do that is Man City’s right back who is fast in his own right. Dan Burn is an intelligent good footballer and played in a terrific back 4 last year with two supporting wingers tracking back. Livaramento is a different proposition. He’s an attacking wing back whose quick and is the modern option.
Nothing wrong with Eddie admitting there might have been some mistakes. Successful people and teams make mistakes. How they learn from them is what’s important.
Good balanced perspective on Dan. Big hearted player. Love him. Needs a rest
If the opposition hit us quick on the counter then you can't cover BDB, this wasn't Burn's fault he did not have a bad game he was just out paced, and everybody could see it happening and most new what was going to happen because of Burns lack of pace and being up against one of the premier leagues fastest players and they new it and targeted that area for attack.
There were times that both Target and Hall were rotting away on the bench when Burn was first choice LB no matter what. I don’t dislike him but it’s clearly becoming an issue here
Im not burns biggest fan either (especially at the moment) but howes definitely not going to drop him now, because if he did, it would look like hes totally buckled from the pressure, and he would come across as being weak as piss.
Eddie is a very emotional manager and it clouds his judgement. Burn MOTM at Villa? How? The man was alright. Schar and Botman were better. And he was alright against a tired Fulham B team.
Please please please Tino at left back , no disrespect to burn but he’s not good enough and if he is selected tomorrow serious questions need to be asked, everyone goes on about what burn offers height wise but he rarely flicks a corner on etc & slows down to many attacks should be Howe easiest decision to put Tino at Left back
He will still play Dan Burn tmrw but defo need to rotate the team when needed clearly Tino is more suited if you are up against speedy wingers