Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from our huge victory at the City Ground!
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Fabian Schär! ❤🇨🇭🖤🤍
Newcastle loves Bruno 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🤍🖤
Fue un partido sufrido, lo bueno es que se logró el triunfo….
Dan Burn no puede seguir siendo lateral izquierdo, es demasiado lento y poco creativo en ataque, estamos perdiendo una agente ofensivo por ese sector y es nuestro punto débil…
Longstaff es un jugador poco hábil y muy displicente a la hora de defender, evalúen cuando el pierde balones y a la hora de marcar , solo hace sombra y mira con el rival avanza ……
Mis saludos desde el sur de Chile, vamos Magpies!🖤🤍
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-luV3zKqW8o
this is what will happen in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, no one will stop it.
c'est ce qui va se passer à l'Est de la République Démocratique du Congo, personne ne l'arrêtera
ibi nibyo bizabera mu burasirazuba bwa Repubulika Iharanira Demokarasi ya Kongo, ntamuntu uzabihagarika
hiki ndicho kitakachotokea Mashariki mwa Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo, hakuna atakayezuia
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-luV3zKqW8o
Dan burn been found out . Time to move him on. Lucky to win. Clear penalty to forest .
The commentators are dreadful. They scream more for the other team than they do Newcastle when they score. Terrible commentary team
We really need POPE.
DUBRAVKA MUST LET OUT OF NEWCASTLE SQUAD
Elanga is fast!!!
'thrown his leg into the keeper' – truly balanced view there! 😂 penalty all day, you got away with one
We don’t talk about Bruno
1.40 and 2.35 these are the moments playing dan burn that will get eddie Howe the sack how can he not see that teams are targeting dan burns shit pace
Bruno ❤ is pure brilliance.
Finally being played in his rightful position.
Although he is outstanding sitting deep in midfield & that’s been required for the good of the team this season, with so many injuries.
Let’s hope next season Tonali plays deep in front of the defence allowing Bruno to push further forward to show his magnificence.
He loved it. ❤
Absolutely world class player. ❤
Too bad the fascist club won. An enemy of freedom of speech.
May we never lose Bruno
Ya mums a dog, ya nans a cow, this song's for you if you're eddie howe
how was that not a penalty for Awoniyi
What a baller Bruno is. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Why have you cut out the blatant Red Card Challenge on Schar to save the PGMOLs blushes???
Wilson made of glass. Never known a player like him for injuries
Wilson. Teams been desperately waiting his return for a month, he manages a whole two games, and now he's out again.
Far too fragile to be considered a useful first team member. If he stays, he must be 3rd, or even 4th choice next season.
Take the dozen games a year he's fit as a bonus.
They can't let Bruno go to PSG, even for £100 million!!!!!!!
Brono🎉🇧🇷
Question is for Elanga's goal. Dubravka is way out, if he stays put Newcastle have a better chance of keep the ball out!!
Now imagine this team but with Joelinton, Tonali, Isak, Pope, Anderson and Willock available.
We should have signed Elanga
Menimcha penalti bor edi
NoI haven't seen such a weak defender playing for a long time, like Batman, how slow he is, how unmanoeuvrable he is, how often he makes bad decisions, Dubravka, an average-class goalkeeper, how could you not sign a better goalkeeper in the winter… a scandal… this goalkeeper… none words… wrong decisions very often…slow and his reflexes are as if he had a few kilo weights attached to his hands… I understand the principles of Fair Play financially… but you could, for example, bring in a Pole from Poland to play as a cheap goal… you don't have any scouts and you don't know that Poland is famous from goalkeeper training and has many good goalkeepers…almironen I'm also tired when I look at his offensive game… at his shots… and I hope that when he's tired against Arsenal he won't play Burn but that he would play for him Livramento a quick Saka… and I think I don't need to explain why…
You’d think the commentators supported Forrest why you screaming on like that when they score
If Eddie Howe is not careful Burn and Trippier will cost him his job when he has much better on the bench. Loyalty is one thing but…….. it's a professional game.
Jack Grealish