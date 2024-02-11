Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

39 comentarios en "Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights

  1. @davidbarker9068

    Bruno is top class. I really cant see us keeping hold of him in the summer. Someone will activate his release clause

  8. @tasmiachowdhury1899

    Weeks after weeks New Castle conceded goal for Dan Barns?????
    Some mysterious reason Eddie Howe keep playing Dan Barns.
    Don't known why??????

  15. @alexg3228

    Nott. Forest has one of the worst goalkeeper in the premier league. Cannot safe simple strike. Three shot from new. Castle 3 goals.

  17. @jasonwong5132

    Burn started sprinting back before the opponent for the first goal but still……No worries,you will still be in the first team sheet,week in week out even though we have 02 fit LB waiting on the bench.Unbelievable…

  28. @WGTNmarineLife

    Keepers foul on Awoniyi was a stone wall penalty then again how on earth the ref/VAR gave that penalty for Luton at St James last weekend was beyond me. The inconsistency of the officials in this league are killing the game. PS I’m Not a fan of either team I’ve mentioned just saying.

  31. @dlamini77

    Good performance by Bruno. This is the side of him I love. Not a Newcastle fan but he's become one of the most deplorable footballers coz of his dirty tactics. Can't stand dirty players.

  32. @user-kb4nk8rh4e

    Lots of goal giving away again com’on lads ye need to do better, but congrats to Bruno and schar some great goals ⚫️⚪️⚫️up the toon

  35. @tirtoananda4348

    Unbelievable Goal From Bruno Gumiares 2x & Fabian Schar. Newcastle United Winners Against Nottingham Forest In The City Ground Stadium Score By 2-3.

  37. @derekmooney2771

    For all his happy soundbites I think we'll really struggle to hold onto Bruno this summer. It's whether he truly believes that the club will become the biggest on the planet within his playing times.

