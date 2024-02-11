Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle United 3 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Bruno is top class. I really cant see us keeping hold of him in the summer. Someone will activate his release clause
Brilliant win for New Castle United ❤
Well done Newcastle! ❤🎉
Forest fan here:
You guys got very lucky last night
Enjoy that win while you can
2 class finishes from Bruno.
Schar goal was offside
Bruno come to @Inter
Weeks after weeks New Castle conceded goal for Dan Barns?????
Some mysterious reason Eddie Howe keep playing Dan Barns.
Don't known why??????
Schar is a CB
But in the last matchs has scored more than Chelsea's forward players
What a player gumaires❤
Howay the f* ckin ladssssssssss ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Great commentary, not one-sided.
wow nufc win
Nottin's goal did not get any replay 😂 inmediately moved to another play jajjajaa
Nott. Forest has one of the worst goalkeeper in the premier league. Cannot safe simple strike. Three shot from new. Castle 3 goals.
Petty fucks.. no replay for forest goals but at least a couple for Newcastle 😂
Burn started sprinting back before the opponent for the first goal but still……No worries,you will still be in the first team sheet,week in week out even though we have 02 fit LB waiting on the bench.Unbelievable…
Very lucky. Forest deserved to share the points and were robbed of a clear penalty
Newcastle United always entertaining. Looking at match they knew what they were doing . 🤝
Bruno playing great away from home is finally what we've been waiting for.
So goals of opponents are not replayed even once while Newcastle goals are replayed 2-3 times.
man bruno is amazing
we dont have monster in midfield like big Joe when he get injured..
Give that man bruno the armband
dan burn………neeeds a seat on the bench
Partiu psg
Love you Newcastle
Keepers foul on Awoniyi was a stone wall penalty then again how on earth the ref/VAR gave that penalty for Luton at St James last weekend was beyond me. The inconsistency of the officials in this league are killing the game. PS I’m Not a fan of either team I’ve mentioned just saying.
schar is DF or CF? what the beast 🖤🤍
Bruno always with five celebrations for each goal 😂
Good performance by Bruno. This is the side of him I love. Not a Newcastle fan but he's become one of the most deplorable footballers coz of his dirty tactics. Can't stand dirty players.
Lots of goal giving away again com’on lads ye need to do better, but congrats to Bruno and schar some great goals ⚫️⚪️⚫️up the toon
Bruno, the magician from Brazil🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🙏🙏
BG39 is the second best player of Newcastle ! Best win
Unbelievable Goal From Bruno Gumiares 2x & Fabian Schar. Newcastle United Winners Against Nottingham Forest In The City Ground Stadium Score By 2-3.
Бруно красавчик, просыпайся Ньюкасл, так держать!
For all his happy soundbites I think we'll really struggle to hold onto Bruno this summer. It's whether he truly believes that the club will become the biggest on the planet within his playing times.
Great away win for Newcastle.
Bruno doing 30 celebrations again for the second goal