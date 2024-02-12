EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE



Extended highlights from Saturday night’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at The City Ground. Goals: Bruno Guimarães (10’), Anthony Elanga (26’), Fabian Schär (43’), Callum Hudson-Odoi (45’+6), Bruno Guimarães (66’).
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel:  
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram:
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook:
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok:
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter:
Sign up to Forest TV:
Visit the Official Website:

#nffc #premierleague #football #highlights #newcastle #extendedhighlights

Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.

11 comentarios en “EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

  1. @nffclacey

    I think it was a penalty but I think the ref was first class,VAR should of advised him better in some situations.
    Played well unlucky to not get a point, happy to not be blaming the keeper for a mistake he looks solid

  6. @dl703

    The only positive takeaway is Forest looks good on the counter but otherwise, still need more confidence and mental toughness to win games. Gotta start winning games else it will be relegation battle again. We have decent players yet underperforming pretty much till now. Midfielders not counter pressing enough when the ball is lost and set pieces go to waste.

  8. @abdulrashidmumuni8562

    Callum Hudson Odoi can score 15 EPL goals for Nottingham forest this season YouTube studio LA Sunday sports exclusive dj yaw Brixton sky sports

  9. @wagnerpereirarocha8851

    SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME

Los comentarios están cerrados.