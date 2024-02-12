EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

Extended highlights from Saturday night’s Premier League match against Newcastle United at The City Ground. Goals: Bruno Guimarães (10’), Anthony Elanga (26’), Fabian Schär (43’), Callum Hudson-Odoi (45’+6), Bruno Guimarães (66’).
I think it was a penalty but I think the ref was first class,VAR should of advised him better in some situations.
Played well unlucky to not get a point, happy to not be blaming the keeper for a mistake he looks solid
How on earth has that not been given as a penalty?! Another complaint to PGMOL must be pending.
Clear penalty ffs these refs are going screw us over 😮
How come that wasn't penalty I do not understand
That was a penalty. These decisions are proving very costly for forest.
The only positive takeaway is Forest looks good on the counter but otherwise, still need more confidence and mental toughness to win games. Gotta start winning games else it will be relegation battle again. We have decent players yet underperforming pretty much till now. Midfielders not counter pressing enough when the ball is lost and set pieces go to waste.
Once again we showed our next level set piece defence, only conceding 2 goals from it this game😮
Callum Hudson Odoi can score 15 EPL goals for Nottingham forest this season YouTube studio LA Sunday sports exclusive dj yaw Brixton sky sports
Feel like we deserved a draw minimum!
We need to start turning those 2-3 losses into 3-2 wins