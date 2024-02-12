HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE

Highlights of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at The City Ground. Goals: Bruno Guimarães (10’), Anthony Elanga (26’), Fabian Schär (43’), Callum Hudson-Odoi (45’+6), Bruno Guimarães (66’).
Our defending is terrible. We're as good as any other team upfront. Some great quality in that area of the pitch. Sels isn't looking the best in goal either. Should give Matt Turner another chance.
We did well to put Turner on the bench. What a super idea !!
How about the dogsh*te refereering and VAR ? Forest win that game with competent officials.
No clue how to defend set piece's and again and again individual players making silly passes not thinking
Elanga is a steal from MU
It’s going to break me when MGW is sold to a big six club when we go down
Jack Grealish Oscar bobb Nusa Leo Skri Østigård John Stones Manuell Akanij Nathan Ake Sander Berge
Robbed again. Reffs f ing shit
Forrest defending 😂
Amateur defending at set pieces from Forest.
Already down, not good enough, just like when Cloughie took us down
Corruption, women, lack of home grown talent and the woke brigade have all but destroyed what was once passable as entertainment.
The refs need looking at this league . Blatant penalty against Awonyii.
nottingham need 2 keepres in the goal. 1 is not enough
I really hope yous get relegated, but this relegation fight is lit🔥
Shocking defending 😮
Should have had a penalty. Robbed
Looking to get into soccer (Texan here) settled on Nottingham Forrest! Let’s go boys!!
Yes, we are in a lot of trouble now.. So sad to lose again at home.. NES have to make a new strategy for the reds.. The, goalie, defend and striker.. Where"s Worrall? Should have let him play.,.. Anyway, COYR 4 LIFE..
Man United selling Elanga to retain Antony is a crime against humanity
The Truth is we are in trouble. All we can hope for is an upturn in form but at the moment we are sliding. Not feeling very positive at the moment!
Just to be clear: Was this Matt Turner's fault?
Sorry for the interruption but if you most call this magnificant and cheering Bruno then you dont know what you either are talking about or you dont know anything about soccer either.It is not a matter of changing managers but if you have a team thats total rubbish then dont be supprised to be back in the championship in no time.There is no forwards to score goals and the defence is a walk over.In this way you can hand the 3 points to any team every week as a gift.Come West Ham next week and you will have the same.
That keeper is toss.
I think it’s about fucking time a ref decision goes our way and we get a penalty, it seems like every match is unwinnablr with these stupid refs
This result doesn't matter we have already been relegated .