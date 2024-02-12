HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED | PREMIER LEAGUE



Highlights of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at The City Ground. Goals: Bruno Guimarães (10’), Anthony Elanga (26’), Fabian Schär (43’), Callum Hudson-Odoi (45’+6), Bruno Guimarães (66’).
    Our defending is terrible. We're as good as any other team upfront. Some great quality in that area of the pitch. Sels isn't looking the best in goal either. Should give Matt Turner another chance.

    Corruption, women, lack of home grown talent and the woke brigade have all but destroyed what was once passable as entertainment.

    Yes, we are in a lot of trouble now.. So sad to lose again at home.. NES have to make a new strategy for the reds.. The, goalie, defend and striker.. Where"s Worrall? Should have let him play.,.. Anyway, COYR 4 LIFE..

    The Truth is we are in trouble. All we can hope for is an upturn in form but at the moment we are sliding. Not feeling very positive at the moment!

    Sorry for the interruption but if you most call this magnificant and cheering Bruno then you dont know what you either are talking about or you dont know anything about soccer either.It is not a matter of changing managers but if you have a team thats total rubbish then dont be supprised to be back in the championship in no time.There is no forwards to score goals and the defence is a walk over.In this way you can hand the 3 points to any team every week as a gift.Come West Ham next week and you will have the same.

    I think it’s about fucking time a ref decision goes our way and we get a penalty, it seems like every match is unwinnablr with these stupid refs

