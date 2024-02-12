This West Ham fan is "BEYOND ANGRY" with the Irons after Arsenal THUMP them 6-0! 😡🔥

Alan Pardew and Majestic hear from an Aston Villa fan and West Ham supporter who break down what went wrong for their clubs in their respective defeats.
Subscribe:
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#astonvilla
#westham
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
How could anyone think Philips was a good signing…hes even starting on the bench at West ham
Only 6 points behind spurs like they're doing really well. What a joke
6-0 they got hammered 🤣🤣🤣
Phillips is a championship player, his level was at scumbag leeds !
Smoked ham 😂
Pardew is huge at 6 foot. He's got go be one of the tallest players to have ever played. Gee whizz, a whole 6 foot.
Won’t be long be the bull 🐂 💩 not playing the West Ham way which is totally 🐂💩 be careful of what u wish for or will be playing West Ham way in championship or worse 😢
Pardew didn't watch the game. .. players threw in the towel
West Ham were so bad…they just couldn’t be arsed..Arsenal strolled to a 6-0 win… rubbish
ITS NOT PRAGMATIC- it’s ANTI football. Soul crushing to watch. Week after Week. He makes me hate my club
I'd be very concerned by the defending on some of those goals especially the headers
You can tell they don’t watch man united when they say they where desperate for legs and talk about Mainoo
Stop defending Moyes! WHU are THE most boring team in the premier and this result was coming and we've had to thank or keeper for most of the other games otherwise we would be way down table. Moyes is the luckiest manager around but your luck runs out eventually….We are a joke of a club run by clowns who have not the bottle to be adventurous and Moyes is their glove puppet. WHU 1895 – 2016 RIP ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒
W Ham always bend over for Arsenal,when they play Tottenham it’s their cup final as it is all London club which will try anything to get a result,which shows you which is the most relevant club in London..
Gooners need to calm down. It’s taken 4 games to beat West Ham. 2-2, 3-1, 0-2 previous games
Where is Amrabat the world cup best defensive midfielder lmao
Pardew still deep into his midlife crisis
They've been saying we were due a tonking for ages. Makes you think it's all planned out.
What you got to remember is kp will be in the england squad
Players should always try to gauge how much the manager wants them on the team. Just because the organization think you're a good fit doesn't mean the manager feels the same. At the end of the day the managers decides whether you play or not.
Total smash n grab! Utd average tsam that just plays on break! Villa should of won this game..
David isn't my fav person, but it's a lose-lose situation for him….
Beat Arsenal 2-0 he is a hero,
Lose to Arsenal 6-0 he should be out….
And, who are you going to put in? You're sitting 8th and still in Europe. Get real. You are West Ham, not Real Madird.
Phillips is so overrated because he's English…
Good west really thought it was gonna be a push over
Wonder what make Pardew new jumper is 👀
Have WestHam got a squad. That should be higher than 8th. The answer is obviously no. So those supporters are definitely wrong.
Karma for Kudus stiing on the ledge after scoring against United
K Phillips should NOT be going to the euroes 😡 but he will , nowt surer 😡 never mind D Moyes out it should be Gareth Wokegate out 😡
K Phillips had a stressful time at Manchester City ? oh pleaseeeeeeee ! only went for the 💵💵💵💵💵 😡
That jumper is rascal. You're 60 odd mate.
K Phillips ? from one bench to another ! 🤣🤣🤣
Young POtY in like 3 matches !! Don’t talk such trash lmao 🤣
It’s saying stuff like that is why pardew was always getting fired 🤦♂️😂
So ulot mentioned both Villa and Utds performance etc but no proper mention about Arsenal dominating their game; Ham fans right t b upset but u cudof UPPED the Arsenal performance atleast once,as u most likely wud of done if Ham outplayed by Richy .
So what is Philips doing going from leeds to man city bench to west ham bench?…. downward spiral and how can he be selected for England?
As if Pardew brought up Newcastle. They overachieved last season big time. They are where they belong. They have some good players but aren’t they trying to sell some now because of FFP? Milan bent them over backwards for Tonali.
Villa and Spurs will drop points. I think the top 4 will finish ..
City
Liverpool
Assna
United
Just my opinion though. Let’s see what happens.
Arsenal took mercy on West Ham after 6th goal – not really a sign of champions
Kalvin Philips.invisible at Man City non existent at West Ham 😂
MOYES OUT!!!!!!!!!
Let no one complain about this. We only returned the burrowed items back to our neighbours. 3-1 (EFL) 2.0 at Emirates = 6 goals 😃😃
4mins of bullshit….clickbait titles
Manutd negatively on talksport locked in for the week