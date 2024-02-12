This West Ham fan is "BEYOND ANGRY" with the Irons after Arsenal THUMP them 6-0! 😡🔥



Alan Pardew and Majestic hear from an Aston Villa fan and West Ham supporter who break down what went wrong for their clubs in their respective defeats.

#astonvilla
#westham
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague

This West Ham fan is "BEYOND ANGRY" with the Irons after Arsenal THUMP them 6-0! 😡🔥

  7. @MrConnect54

    Won’t be long be the bull 🐂 💩 not playing the West Ham way which is totally 🐂💩 be careful of what u wish for or will be playing West Ham way in championship or worse 😢

  13. @imbyl6087

    Stop defending Moyes! WHU are THE most boring team in the premier and this result was coming and we've had to thank or keeper for most of the other games otherwise we would be way down table. Moyes is the luckiest manager around but your luck runs out eventually….We are a joke of a club run by clowns who have not the bottle to be adventurous and Moyes is their glove puppet. WHU 1895 – 2016 RIP ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒

  14. @petercharles2347

    W Ham always bend over for Arsenal,when they play Tottenham it’s their cup final as it is all London club which will try anything to get a result,which shows you which is the most relevant club in London..

  20. @jazmar0822

    Players should always try to gauge how much the manager wants them on the team. Just because the organization think you're a good fit doesn't mean the manager feels the same. At the end of the day the managers decides whether you play or not.

  22. @robw4057

    David isn't my fav person, but it's a lose-lose situation for him….
    Beat Arsenal 2-0 he is a hero,
    Lose to Arsenal 6-0 he should be out….

    And, who are you going to put in? You're sitting 8th and still in Europe. Get real. You are West Ham, not Real Madird.

  26. @shspurs1342

    Have WestHam got a squad. That should be higher than 8th. The answer is obviously no. So those supporters are definitely wrong.

  28. @martynmcnulty782

    K Phillips should NOT be going to the euroes 😡 but he will , nowt surer 😡 never mind D Moyes out it should be Gareth Wokegate out 😡

  29. @martynmcnulty782

    K Phillips had a stressful time at Manchester City ? oh pleaseeeeeeee ! only went for the 💵💵💵💵💵 😡

  32. @Mo-ww3sq

    Young POtY in like 3 matches !! Don’t talk such trash lmao 🤣

    It’s saying stuff like that is why pardew was always getting fired 🤦‍♂️😂

  33. @janysmahoney1271

    So ulot mentioned both Villa and Utds performance etc but no proper mention about Arsenal dominating their game; Ham fans right t b upset but u cudof UPPED the Arsenal performance atleast once,as u most likely wud of done if Ham outplayed by Richy .

  34. @JohnKerr-bq3vo

    So what is Philips doing going from leeds to man city bench to west ham bench?…. downward spiral and how can he be selected for England?

  35. @XuleGua

    As if Pardew brought up Newcastle. They overachieved last season big time. They are where they belong. They have some good players but aren’t they trying to sell some now because of FFP? Milan bent them over backwards for Tonali.

    Villa and Spurs will drop points. I think the top 4 will finish ..

    City
    Liverpool
    Assna
    United

    Just my opinion though. Let’s see what happens.

  39. @tunjieisho8740

    Let no one complain about this. We only returned the burrowed items back to our neighbours. 3-1 (EFL) 2.0 at Emirates = 6 goals 😃😃

