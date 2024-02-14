Dan Ashworth LEAVING Newcastle United For Manchester United?!

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle #fantv
Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.
UPDATE: Sky Sports now reporting that Manchester United are making a formal approach.
Fuck him if he wants to go he’s not the only person who can do that job 🤷♂️
Not bothered about ashworth going, terrible summer business by him in my opinion. 80 million tied up in tonali and lewis hall which we needed so bad in other areas
Irritated by shortstaff , burn and rest of the dead wood!!! Why stay at a club that can’t spend and likes to give new dead wood contracts ?
Why be nerves. He has fone a below average job so far tbh. We signed bruno and trippier before he came
Don’t no
Why aren't the owners coming out to deny rumours? Are they gonna stand by and do nothing while their rivals steal their guy from under their noses?? Come on Saudi, you can do better.
People change jobs Matty. For important positions you have to get them under contract and get a decent level of compensation for them when they leave and go and get another good DOF. People come and go mate, even owners, it’s only the fans that are permanent.
Coming to the better united
If Dan Ashworth does go to Man United it would be disappointing but at the same time it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world as long as we get another DOF who is better with the right investment
Has he really been amazing? I think this season has shown maybe why he hasn’t been looked at by bigger clubs before as we have been left very short. Yes we can argue that there has been lots of injuries but that was the point of getting a top director of football who would look to foresee this but it could be argued we have been left massively unequipped and some of the young talent that he has brought in are not exactly pulling up many trees. If we also consider that many of the signings he had made at previous clubs haven’t kicked on when moving for big money might indicate that his eye for a player is not better than most and certainly not Howes if you look at the talent he signed when at Bournemouth and Burnley.
Our club need to confirm if its truth
If he wants to gan tell him to shut the door on the way oot.
Aye and Man Yoo are ganna have to pay big money to get him anarl.
Newcastle will always be a banter club 😅😅
Like they said on grange hill.
JUST SAY NO !
But if they really want to push it . £50 million release clause . FFP you know!
How can Newcastle grow with ffp? We literally can’t do anything and if our big players leave then we’re starting all over again. And we won’t get a Bruno again
I thought he came out saying he’s committed to our project and not interested in manure what’s changed?
Cost us 5m for his services what's he done??… If he wants to leave let him leave
I’m not bracing myself I don’t give a shit he want s to go he’s gone for me move on every one in football is mercenary there not here for the project😂😂 or love off the toon there here for money or a stepping stone we the fans are the club we love the place they don’t
If someone’s not 100% committed to the club and the project then I’d rather them go. It’s better to find out now than later down the road.
CRY NEWCASTLE 🤡🤡🤡🤡🥱🥱🥱 PRATS LOL WATCH UNITED WIN THE LEAGUE NEXT SEASON AND SHOW YOU NEWCASTLE LOSERS WHAT A REAL BIG CLUB IS ALL ABOUT JOKE CLUB 🤡🤡🤡
Hated, adored but never ignored!❤
It's all love boys, we're just bigger than you, so it's natural. We've been shite for so long I've even forgotten we could do things like this. But sir Jim is rolling back the years!
The same as any job if he wants to go he can as long as we’re well compensated, my issue is if he goes to Man U he knows our owners long term vision. But if he goes now it will help a new person put building blocks in now for transfers and future infrastructure etc.
Only let him go if we have someone better lined up. Contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on it seems
Ashworth or the club should be making a statement on this especially Manure the way they have tried to shaft us
Dan should be squashing the rumours if not let him go but we want a fee and let him go after the summer transfer window ends Matty
I think this will happen, my reasoning for saying this is that Man Utd have put themselves out there in a big way and this will look really bad if it doesn't come off as any other DOF will know they were second choice, being a friend of Brailsford, I think he has told them privately he wants to come, I could be wrong but that is how it looks to me.
Man Utd a poisoned chalice of entitled fans with a weight of expectation on his shoulders. Plus Ratcliffe or no working under the Glazers is basically like working uunder Ashley
This isn't the question here! If he wants to go that's fine. Big question is who would be next and when would he go!?
Short-sighted move from Dan this. Over the next few years, NUFC will eventually become the world's next superclub. Easily bypassing Man United along the way. It is inevitable.
Anyone who isn't 100% committed to the NUFC project needs to say so. Empty Ashworth's desk and leave his things outside the training ground in a box. NUFC need to start being more ruthless going forward.
‘Can’t stand Man U’ 😂😂😂 me neither 😂 Ashworth, let him go, everyone can be replaced it’s not the end of the world!
Get rid. We don’t want anyone who doesn’t love the club. He’ll only be allowed to sign Ajax players anyway. Players sign for managers & clubs not directors of football.
The way some of you are reacting, you need to step outside and get some fresh air lmao.
Gardening leave for remainder of his contract 😂
If he doesn't want to be a Newcastle, goodbye. I don't want people at my club undersufferance. We are on they way up Manu on the way down. If he can't see that he's no good anyway. He needs to come out and say what he is doing, that's the decent thing to do.
Either he wants to be here or not, if not he needs to be sidelined immediately
Unfortunately the only one who’s wanted to stay at Newcastle was Shearer, it’s a shame but it’s always been the same. Players make a name for themselves and go. He might not be a player but it’s the same story. Probably never change tbh, no one will break into the big six in premier league it can’t be done they have too much power
Surely he’s to blame for the tonali transfer hence why he’s leaving. The Saudis don’t mess about
Dan ashworth ruined the last summer window, I’d be really excited to have a new DOF
Brighton have improved since he and potter left.
It's the DOF, the Scouting team and the analysts that bring players.
Dan is effectively in charge of recruitment.
Eddie supplies the tactics etc, Dan gets players that fit.
Sometimes Eddie might put recommendations or requests in but it's then up to Dan to say it can/can't be done or "how about player X"
DOF is more than you think.
Hes not a prize asset. He’s not that important. 👋 bye bye
Fekin Judas. Big time Charlie