"IT'S RIDICULOUS!"😤 – Darren Bent Says FFP Restrictions Will HINDER Newcastle BREAKING The Top 6!👀😬

Darren Bent & Andy Goldstein discuss Dan Ashworth leaving Newcastle for Man United & how FFP restrictions will effect Newcastle breaking the top 6.
The whole point of gardening leave is to stop dan ashworth being involved in the behind the scenes stuff at newcastle anymore was the same at brighton. Poor from goldstein on what was a good call from that fan.
Newcastle will become a bigger force than anywhere in England in the coming years. The history alone, sadly, will draw many to visit the region. Sorry, Scotland, Northumbria, you're about to get a lot of people curious. Newcastle is a sleeping giant. Be on the ready.
Liverpool sold Coutinho and won the CL and PL what is he on about?
The 'big 6' have occupied the top 4 places in 18 of the last 20 seasons. Only two clubs have breached that in that period. Newcastle last season who have now been stifled by ffp. And leicester when they miraculously won the league but are now in the championship.
The other 14 clubs are literally there to make up the numbers. This situation has become the norm and its just accepted these days. But ive certainly lost interest
Hopefully most of United's fanbase isn't as daft as Goldstein…doesn't understand what is a gardening leave, comparing it to a player transfer 😂
Oh yes man u. Who have only won a league cup in number of years. Spend what they want because a top four club. Joke
remember bent has had the mackem desease before
Talksport plays Lil uzi vert music? Lmao
The corruption of FFP is vile. Restrictive Business Practices corruption at the highest level. The clubs not having the revenue should join together and sue the Premier league.
I don't understand Goldsteins point about gardening leave, its completely different for a player.
FFP is to stop teams paying to win.
Profit and Sustainability rules are to ensure clubs don’t spend beyond their means.
Ashworth didn't buy player never has never will. Before you get excited at least do your research tut tut tut no research
FFP is just like Net Zero and Climate change, a load of old rubbish only put in place to protect the interests of the already established elite and stop anyone else joining the party/taking money away from them.
What is wrong with these guys. Dan Ashworth is not a scouter. He doesn’t go looking for players. His role is to join all departments together and make they got everything they need to do their job properly.
He won’t leave NUFC for ManUtd
It’s the same for everyone
Absolutely no mention of Newcastle suffering because they only had 10 fit first team players for 2 months
why should Dan Ashworth go on Gardening leave, SA, the same back in Jan 2022, when Dan was put on gardening Leave when leaving Brighton, standard practice.
The corrupt system is like a shop that suddenly close to protect the cartel 6 of english football. Now that Newcastle have the money to spend they suddenly close the shop to protect the cartel 6. FOOTBALL IS NOW CORRUPTED
Boohoo cry more spent 400 million at Newcastle in their first transfer window when saudi took over but they spent no money
Ffp is anti competive…it isn't fair…it was brought in to stop man City and Chelsea from buying all the trophies….they both still winning trophies but only now its impossible for anyone to catch up ….sky and the big 6 and premier league are all in bed together the whole leagues a mess
Duh Goldsmith re the callers very sensible gardening leave for Dan Ashworth question – Why didn’t AG recognise the difference between poaching another clubs player and poaching their Technical Director ? The TD has huge inside knowledge of a club’s future recruitment and spending strategy and finances, information that’s highly valuable to a direct rival club.
In business and also in top-level motorsport, people with inside-information are almost always required to serve lockout periods of gardening leave after resigning before taking their knowledge to a rival firm/team. In F1 it’s usually 12 months.
Graham can't pop down to the local Aldi and get a few flowers but he can piss off to south Africa in a week 😂
Who's this "Big 6" exactly? City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, United, Spursy. Their fans are the big 6 in their own minds!
He's right, it's a cartel and it's THE reason City are being charged! It's wrong. What's worse, City, Newcastle, Chelsea having no debt and owners willing to spend, or utd a billion in debt leveraged on the club?! 🤔 🤦♂️ 🤯 🤬😡
Ashworth had months of gardening leave when he left Brighton. What’s the different.
What the hell is Goldstein gannin on aboot with gardening leave with player transfers?
The muppet does know Ashworth went on gardening leave at Brighton before coming to the Toon the muppet?
Shows you just how well Wenger did for arsenal. Finishing top4 20 years in a row.
That’s why ffp was brought in some no teams can break the premier league structure so the same teams finish in the top 6 every season too dictate results
Most us fans were well aware that it would take 5 years minimum to get going properly.
Ashworth oversaw deals for Tonali and Lewis Hall! 80 million of players that have offered nothing.
I wouldn’t be sad to see Ashworth go.
FFP has made football boring and anyone that thinks real Madrid will stick to FFP are having a laugh!
Why did Andy try to counteract the gardening leave point with a player? Just ask the guy "what if Newcastle want a sporting director from another club?"
Once Newcastle's cheques start to clears they'll be like city. Can do whatever they want.
Why should Newcastle progress beyond say Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool etc because the Saudi Royal family have bought the club to deflect attention away from head-chopping and other activities like murdering Yemeni civilians.
Look how difficult it has been for Spurs and Arsenal because clubs like Chelsea and Man City have been doped for sports washing reasons.
Clubs should spend their own money and grow. If you can’t make your own money it’s because that’s the size of your club and you are where you are.
They got top 4 last season.
Ashwoth went on gardening leave brighton to newcastle same will apply
Oh boo hoo. So they have to sell one of their players and can’t just buy their success with their blood money. How terribly sad for them. However will they cope like the rest of the league does every season.
I’m sure a big sponsorship deal from a made up company will come in and pay them a huge sum of money to help them out. Or maybe a Saudi club will buy who they want and loan them out to them for cheap or free.
Wow the lads have just admitted ffp stops clubs from being competitive 🤣 and what makes it even better they support two clubs that help put ffp in place to protect the big 6🤣
So in a nutshell benty has admitted the other 14 clubs can’t challenge the cartel because they had their ducks in a row then decided we’ll keep the other 14 in their place🤷♂️ the best most competitive league in the world your having a laugh it’s embarrassing too hear that only now you understand ffp or PSR rules, the day will come when one or more clubs see this as anti competitive and take the PL too court it’s only a matter of time.
Also before anyone says anything I’m not saying clubs can spend what they want but what I am saying if let’s say Man U can afford to spend £350m per year then every club if they can afford it with wealthy owners ie Villa, West Ham, Newcastle, even Everton before this madness occurred then why can’t they be allowed too spend the same surely that’s much fairer than saying the cartel can spend what they like ie Chelsea 1 billion over 18months is that the correct way to run a league 🤷♂️
We know the cartel run the PL and I hope Man City are found Not guilty because it’s obvious the clubs that run the PL hate the idea City have taken one of their places at the top table, City are not the enemy if only fans of other clubs would see this. 🤷♂️
Easy bring more money in which Newcastle are starting to do it due to how Mr Ashley ran he didn't bring money in
Brighton put Dan Ashworth on garden leave
Why do people pretend to care about FFP it shouldn’t exist
Disagree w/ Benty here. They literally got top 4 last year. FFP is there to keep clubs from breaking financial regulation not from breaking into Euro spots. It's not that ridiculous.
Does Bent realize that that’s exactly why FFP was introduced?
This is like saying “oh no, these brakes slow down my car!!!”
Well yeah duh, what do you think FFP was implemented for post sheikh Mansour?
Who cares lol
Here ye nothing about what ye are trying to articulate. Fool's FM
Man City and Tottenham aren’t top clubs in my opinion Man United Liverpool Arsenal and maybe Chelsea are actually top historic clubs
This video introduces a fresh breeze in content creation; a delightful departure from the ordinary.👅