Remembering Christian Atsu | 1992 – 2023

A feature-length documentary remembering the life of former Newcastle United and Ghana international footballer, Christian Atsu.
RIP Christian. HWTL ❤
Rest in peace Christian, thank you for everything
RIP Christian. You were a star in all senses of the word ✨🖤🤍
Sad death. Was hoping he wouldve escaped. Used to rate him. Was a good footballer. Shouldve been utilised as a cam more.
R.I.P absolutely did our club proud and his family ❤
Rest on legend.
God bless Christian.
“Oh Christian Atsu,
He is so wonderful,
When he scores a goal,
Oh it's beautiful, Magical.
When he runs down the wing he's fast as lightening,
It's frightening,
… and he makes all the boys sing…” 🎶 🖤🤍🖤🤍
RIP
🕊️🕊️
May his soul rest in peace 🙏 i still remember he took a direct kick because the regular direct kick player was injured and Christian with no hesitation scored and placed it well
We never forget our own, RIP Christian, a credit to our club and all of our fans, aswell as a guy who had a huge heart and gave generously to community projects.
Can't believe how brave Marie-Claire was to get in front of the camera and re-live this experience. Such a beautiful family and my heart goes out to their kids. I'll be giving my kids an extra big hug tonight for sure. Rest in peace, Christian.
🖤🤍🖤🤍💔
Rest in peace Christian 🙏
RIP ATSU 🕊️ thanks for the great memories 😢
he helped a lot of people in my country ghana
help that was badly needed
is a shame he died so young
as he could have accomplished more helping ghanaians and could have lived the rest of hes life as a hero in ghana
Loved him at NUFC. RIP Chris legend for the toon
Rip. Would sign him on fifa 14/15/16 he was the future.
RIP Christian
Beautiful
Rest in peace Christian, sending prayers and love to his Wife, kids, family and friends. Atsu was a great player for us, a great servant, some beautiful goals and assists, but the main thing I will always remember Christian for is just his pure positivity and joy to play football and play for our club, it was beautiful so see and we loved having him here. Such a tragic loss.
Rip Christian gone but never forgotten
So so sad R.I.P Christian
bless his poor partner and kids. I hope they will be happy again. Thanks Christian. RIP
RIP Christian 🖤🤍💔
My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Rest easy Christian
This one is going to be bring a tear to the eye. RIP Atsu ❤⚫⚪
So lots of people die in Earthquakes what is the issue ?
Never our greatest player, there definitely happy memories, no doubts. You made them for us fans, for that we'll always thank you.
But you joined our club, you became apart of our family. Thank you for your service.
You'll always be a hero, you'll always be Newcastle, you'll forever be a Geordie!
RIP Christian
R.i.p Christian, gone far too soon
😢😢😢😢
Sadly and surely missed.❤
Вечная память кристиан атсу❤.
I’m proud that he played for NUFC. What a lovely fella he was. RIP.
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍ATSU🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
rip brother o7
I was there for the Cardiff game and the goal he scored was the most unique, incredible free kick I'd ever seen in person. A credit to the club on and off the pitch.
I remember meeting his brother in New York. Lovely family
RIP Christian Atsu, forever in our hearts💔
Rest in peace you were a legend to our club
long live christian atsu he will be remembers everyone like for a rip for that legend
I was at the leazes end at the side for that opener against stoke in 2017, fantastic first time finish, he was massive in our return to the top flight the previous season, and even toward the end of his time at NUFC he often had much to contribute, such a sad end, at the end of the day, when he played in our colours he played with passion and commitment, and more than that we don’t ask, forever in our hearts Christian ❤