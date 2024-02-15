Simon Jordan QUESTIONS If Dan Ashworth Would Be 'Best In Class' At Man United 🤔 | talkSPORT

Simon Jordan queries if Dan Ashworth should make the move from Newcastle United to Manchester United as sporting director.
they're all gonna be unemployed soon
If we start winning things again it’s going to hurt these man so much 😂😂😂
The Tonali deal always gets me ,Literally people in Milan knew what he was doing and it was well known
Murphy and Jordan are a pair of clowns. 😂
Dan Ashworth wants to bring in Sam Jewell as head of recruitment at Manchester United so that's the Brighton team back together.
“Manchester United fans should not think if they get Dan Ashworth, the problem is solved.” I don’t think they do but there always has to be a negative spin from this man regarding United!
Sorry you kept saying United which one were you talking about Talksport, Mike Ashley was 14 years not 13. As for Tonali was that Ashworths fault hes a hidden gambler like many footballers are just dont get caught yet , Manchester United is not a project its a mess and we all love that.
I don’t think Simon likes anyone better then himself
If Man united appointed Ange, the Spurs manager Simon Jordan has been singing praises, he would immediately change his opinion and call him "NOT GOOD ENOUGH"
The poor bloke hasn’t even taken the job yet..
Two wingers at Ajax. One to United, the other to City. United pays £90m for theirs, City pays a mere £40m for the second choice. Obviously, someone needs speaking to. 🤣
He's a Dan not worth, has no silverware at any project he has been on and jumps ship as best suits him, we paid 5mil plus for him, I would rather sell him for double and cut our losses in FFP 😂, now that the project is in progress I'm sure we can find someone to finish the job he started
Dan ashworth responsible for one of the worst transfer windows ever last summer signing 2 players that can’t get a game and a gambling addict. Had 0 to do with Bruno, Botman
Hi mammy what's clickbait ….this son ….this is forced clickbait
If he is heading for Man united but has a 12 month release clause notice as rumoured, I'm not sure I'd want him to stay in control during those 12 months. You would have to question, if he spots a good young prospect, would he give him to us (the team he is leaving) or save him for them (the team he is potentially committing to long term)?? It would be of more benefit to him to recommend them to Man U rather than us as he wouldn't want to strengthen the team he is leaving behind, would he? This draws serious questions on his integrity.
I would argue that what he did at Brighton is best in class cause everyone and their mother wants to pay fortunes for players they got for pennies. Granted the whole Brighton system is responsible for that bit Ashworth more than played his part. Newcastle have been shrwed spenders as well since he joined. That's what Man United need.
How rattled is Danny Murphy 😂😂😂😂
When are TalkSPORT going to pull Danny Murphy up on saying “Man U”?
Danny Murphy is an expert at running a club now…? Simon I understand where the questions come from. MU is a titan of a club.
We literally heard all this 3 weeks ago about Berrada, and 2 months ago about Ratcliffe and Brailsford. Maybe , just maybe, the plan is for them to come together as a collective to achieve their goal rather than individually all just having a stab at it. It's clearly a best in class set up with much more to come.
He is just using United fan base for more views…. Negative publicity
I think Newcastle don’t want him more likely
Says a failed owner lol.
What's wrong with Simon the changer of goal posts. We could employ Einstein and he'd still criticize. True colors
I kinda agree with Simon here. Is Dan Ashworth best in class? I wouldn't say he is, but he is much MUCH better than the clowns running the recruitment side of the club over the years. My concern with Ashworth, and even Mitchell to a certain extend, is that their value as football directors is in talent identification who made a significant sum of money for their club as opposed to onfield success.
Ashworth and Mitchell are very good football directors, but their successes has been based on spending minimal amounts on players and making a significant profit later on. Not based on how much success on the field. Ashworth going to United is not best in class, but a bit of a project for himself to see if he can contribute and create a consistent trophy winning club. I think he can and I hope it works.