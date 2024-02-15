Simon Jordan WARNS That Dan Ashworth Must Be Prepared For The PRESSURE Of Working At Man United 🤯





TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan defends Manchester United having the most expensive in history in 2023 and insists Dan Ashworth must be prepared for the pressures at the club if he makes the move to Old Trafford.

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:

📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:

📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:

👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:

📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#talkSPORT

#premierleague

#simonjordan

#newcastle

#manchesterunited

#manunited



Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.