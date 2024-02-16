Eddie Howe won’t take any NONSENSE with Man United & makes Dan Ashworth view clear #nufc #mufc

Newcastle United boss says that the Magpies can’t afford to allow the Ashworth situation to cloud future transfer plans #nufc #mufc
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Who would want to stay at a wee club in the north east
Jesse lingard remember?
20 million nothing more then p.ss off…make him work his contract on gardening leave..
Havent manure tapped a contracted nufc talent…
Shhhh we took dan ashworth off you 😂😂😂😂
Ashworth done what? He turned England into the most boring team on planet earth along with Southgate.
He refused to sign a striker for Brighton and left them with Maupay upfront. Brighton went from relegation contenders to Europa as soon as he left.
Newcastle we’re close to signing Maddison, Paqueta and Diaby and Ashworth decided Lewis Hall was a better option.
He never recruited brightons hidden gems like Mitoma, Caicedo etc, that was Sam Jewell, all Ashworth did was negotiate a price. All Ashworth wants is over priced British players.
If Newcastle get Rangnick, he will be a huge upgrade over Ashworth. Rangnick is the bloke who scouted Haaland, Mane, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Keita, just to name a few. Don’t think Man Utd realise that Ashworth is very stuck in his ways of British players.
Ashworth done what? He turned England into the most boring team on planet earth along with Southgate.
He refused to sign a striker for Brighton and left them with Maupay upfront. Brighton went from relegation contenders to Europa as soon as he left.
Newcastle we’re close to signing Maddison, Paqueta and Diaby and Ashworth decided Lewis Hall was a better option.
He never recruited brightons hidden gems like Mitoma, Caicedo etc, that was Sam Jewell, all Ashworth did was negotiate a price. All Ashworth wants is over priced British players.
If Newcastle get Rangnick, he will be a huge upgrade over Ashworth. Rangnick is the bloke who scouted Haaland, Mane, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Keita, just to name a few. Don’t think Man Utd realise that Ashworth is very stuck in his ways of British players.
Don’t take this the wrong way, Lee, but you look like stink of Rothmans and Monster, big lad.
Dan has gone! We juat have nit been told as such! 2:44
Pronounced Bourn (muth) 👌🏻
Eddie Howe is a serial loser, He has won nowt he his a low class manager.
When we wanted Jesse Lingaard Man Utd planted a massive loan fee on him so that we couldn't have him. It ruined Lingaards career and ensured we couldn't have him.
From that note we need to do the same. Massive fee, long gardening leave and compensation. We need to show Man Utd that they can't get away with the way they have behaved towards us in the past! Time to show our teeth and for Dan to know its not a simple move.
Did we tap the two Bournemouth men before the game to unsteady them
The quicker the better if he's going .he knows so much about the owners what were doing etc. But howe and nickson will manage ok. I agree with you lee. Isak oon bench tomorrow and willock at arsenal both will play at Blackburn. In the end lee with dan its all down to 💰 money in the end.
Wants sorting out sooner rather than later
Need to make sure Dan Ashworth can't bring any scouts with him as well as not letting our release clauses and contract details information go to the Mancs. Big Joe in a red shirt would kill me off
My major concern about this is the added pressure/responsibility that lands on Eddie. Hope the club sorts this soon. And that we sting ManU for millions!