This is why Dan Ashworth WILL quit Newcastle United for Manchester United

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you the latest on Dan Ashworth and the likelihood of the sporting director’s move from Newcastle United to Manchester United.
Why does he want to join MUFC? Why does he want to quit NUFC?
Click here to read Craig’s @mailsportfootball piece packed with detail…
Also, here is his exclusive story on the news that Callum Wilson needs surgery and will miss up to three months…
Hi Craig, great video. Thanks. Do you think NUFC might prevent Dan from attending this meeting/ get-together? It could be an opportunity for this team, minus Dan, to decide on a path forward in the interim period.? Keep the videos coming. Ken
Why use one word when a hundred will do?
Did any of the Premier League teams spend a penny in January?
I don't think there's any discussion about Ashworth's qualities. His track record speaks volume. I don't think this is the problem here or the discussion. The discussion here should be how football seems to handle or even understand the concept "contract".
A contract is a safety going both ways and usually a financial benefit to the part signing on to it. But that financial benefit comes with a caveat. It has a length. So why aren't football taking this part of the contract discussion more seriously?
I don't think you should keep players nor personal against their will, but then again you have to respect the paper you sign because of what I just mentioned. So in this case with a personal in power, you don't just release him to sign for the competition because that would have far more damaging consequences than money…
I would argue that you remind your personal of that when they sign-on in the first place and if it should happen that person will leave before the end of the signed contract then of course that said person cannot leave so it impacts the club he's contracted to negatively.
To put this in layman terms, Ashworth cannot be in a position where he will impact Newcastle's transfer window this summer negatively. This is the basic point of a contact.
Is this a think that's not as clear as water in the UK?
So, it's difficult getting his way due to the power dynamics.
He thinks that's better at Man Utd?! Ineos are a minority stake holder, they're like Staveley at NUFC. The real owners are the Glaziers. They also have shareholders to keep happy. Then theres Ten Hag – a control freak manager if ever there was one. Finally, the dressing room is full of children and pre Madonnas who have been responsible for pushing managers out in the past.
Yeah, good luck Dan. Don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out.
Viewers , how many ‘Dan Ashworths” did you count😂.Bloody hell, hard working you craig ! Dan would of sufficed.Numbers below please😂😂
Next I wanna see the kitchen, walk around the house, MTV cribs style 😊👍
COME ON BOURNEMOUTH 😂😂
The axis is self interest money and power. Let’s just play hard ball they want him they pay for him.
If his heart is with the other United then let him go. If I had the choice of losing Eddie, Bruno or Ashworth then I know who I would want to lose.
Ashworth is a mercenary, get rid of him. Wilson just needs to retire! It’s the final straw. Terminate his contract as soon as we can to save the wages. Most people would be sacked for this many periods of sick leave. 😩
Newcastle fans are getting a reality check now with where they sit in the pecking order. The Toon suddenly thought they were sitting at the top table when the blood money came in, but there’s levels to this.
He just wants to work for the proper united, the big one, you know. He also wants to work in a part of the country where english is spoken. Surely you can all understand this, yes? GGMU.
CW WONT PLAY AGAIN FOR NUFC – DA ONLY IN ON PROJECT UNTIL SOMETHING BIGGER – GO NOW
I just never trusted him at all. Tonali????????
Can't knock a man for improving his career and going to a bigger club. You guys will get a good payout. BTW, good luck with your injuries.
I honestly wouldn't talk about it, those that are making a deal about it are just making this guy bigger than he already thinks he is. Honestly,Dan who? Who?
The Saudi involvement has probably hampered his ability to really get stuck into his mail role as much as he would have liked. I work for a multinational company and when we acquire companies, we always manage them in a very decentralised way. I've worked for companies in the past who've done the opposite, and it just didn't work.
I hope they let him go, the 12month gardening leave won't work for both parties.
Wilson needs to go
Let's not down play this, this is terrible for NUFC. Can we replace him, of course, but we've had our pants pulled down here, it's incredibly humbling.
Calum Wilson is a joke he needs sold this summer.
I couldn’t give a toss if he goes he’s overrated anyway not been impressed since he come in.
There are other big opportunities for Newcastle. Dan ashworth going is definitely not the end of the world 😂😂. Bet your bottom dollar we will get someone big in
Remember the Lingard nonsense Craig? I wouldn't give them an inch on the financial compensation.
If he wants to go then let him,it is so disappointing going to them after just being in the job two season
I understand the idea of wanting everything to be done quickly as long as the compensation figure is met etc.
However, for me, no club out there is doing us a favour (remember the Lingaard loan fee??) so we need to be awkward and play hard ball. Even though I'm not so sure he's all he's cracked up to be this is all about perception. We must Insist on the gardening leave and some kind of NDA to cover the summer transfer window period. And if there is even the slightest hint of a breach then get the lawyers involved and get Man U in court and drag them through it.
Meanwhile, go and recruit two serious world class execs and give them slightly different titles to Ashworth and put them to work straight away.
This is a perception battle – rather than a reality one – that we must come out of in a much stronger place.
Ashworth is a leach, he’s just in through the door,