Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Love the banter and cheeky but respectful digs 😅
Eddie smiles alot these days which I think he's glad Ashworth is going lol . All season he's been miserable even when we were winning.
Why are reporters asking Eddie howe how he feels about Dominic solankie.ask Eddie howe about his own players..what a load of crap these reporters talk about
👉 It isn't fair to Compare a fast player with a Good Personality like Miguel Almiron to anyone Else. He's a Newcastel Worker Who knows what he's doing!
CONSIDER EDDIE HOWE .
Recruitment is a 365 days a year business
Recruitment team "it's a leap year lads, we get a day off!!!!"
Why isn't anyone pushing Eddie on our options from the academy?
Surely with 2 strikers out and only Gordon who knows which way is forward we should be seeing youngsters being given a chance, especially from a team who are apparently struggling?
Mr. Dan Notworth can pack his bags, Wilson is not having a start stop season, it's a full stop season for him, he too might as well pack his bags, Eddie y do nufc have a sports science department at the club, r they researching how to play without injuries on mars, the buck stops at ur hands Eddie, it's been a failure of a season for u, non of ur plans are working it's time you pack ur bags as well
Goodluck Eddie and the lad's
Eddie definitely my #2 manager of all time interviews. I tried to never miss Sir Bobby interviews. There wasn't YouTube during King Kev and not nearly as much media as today. But, I've never been disappointed after Eddie's pressers. Even when I'm angry after a bad loss, he has a good calm, like an admiral of a fleet.
Hope he plays Livramento in this game. Livramento was playing against PSG away from home and more than holding his own. So he has proved he can be trusted to play in a home league game against Bournemouth. Come on Eddie be brave and drop Burn.
Bournemouth's press conference has only had 850 views 🤦🏼♂️ this has had 25,000 👍 after 13hr of posting
I gotta say, ashworth is being a dick, if he fancies a new challenge then fair enough, thanks for your efforts, we will look forward to smashing your new team, but what he is doing now, is the worst thing anybody at a club can do, he is being a distraction to Eddie and the team, ashworth says nothing, and Eddie has to sit here and answer question after question about it, disgraceful and disrespectful to a great manager
Kraft contract is a good move, I feel he is another player showing the howe effect
So no contact regarding Dan ashworth , Wilson could make it back before the end of the season , just goes to show all the bullshit flying around on certain podcasts and in the media , believe fuck all till you hear it from the boss himself not these so called bull shitters spouting their crap every week ! Also goes to show we’ve some gullible fans seriously you lot believe fucking anything that’s said
Willson is a constant sick note ! Wish the toon would have moved him on in the January transfer window .
I know more than 6k players under 21 21k under 24
Can I apply for the job
Some little digs at ashworth there love it
Howe and want to keep him after the good job he has done but for that, he needs his team to finish the season on a high note and make it to a European competition.
Eddie clearly dosnt rate little dan …for eddie to think like he is…i will go with eddie…little dan does alot of gardening leave…get the compo..and put him on gardening leave
Please sort out a decent mic so were able to hear the journo's questions clearly. Some are ok, others we need to guess the question based on Eddie's answer.
Eddie is funny as
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…I Only Wanted A Bird That Could Get Me Free In2 The Football…
…Buggered Off 2 Sunderland Or Durham After The Fucking Space-Cadet Got Her English Citizenship ffs Boys And Germs…
We shouldn’t do any business with Man United
It just seems wrong on so many levels..
We would be helping them to get stronger..
So what if he’s friends with whoever,
He has a job at Newcastle that has to be fulfilled 😲