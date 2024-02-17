Ritchie’s Revenge STILL Not Good Enough!! Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth Instant Reaction

Check out our brand new merchandise –
If toon took their chances and made the right passes in the last third – could have easily won 10 – 2
Murphy could have had a hatrick along with miggy – Schar, Gordon & Bruno also had good opportunities – the ref was as weak as #### – Bournemouth should have had at least 6 yellow cards in the 1st half alone – shirt pulling & cynical fouls all the time – many went unpunished! – was definitely 12 v 11 today
Utter shite today Mattie
Somebody please tell me how Burn is better than Tino at LB and is Hall blackballed the kid can’t even sniff the pitch
Eddie Howe is fucking with us we have had enough of this sentimental Dan Burn treatment. Lad is done he is old slow as shit and still gets the start week in week out and costing us dearly. I would blame Eddie Howe for us this shit.
Still missing key players 2 strikers + Willick and Anderson much needed when Longstaff on an off day. Dan burn was tested to the max for their goal but why be blind to the fact he was faultless the rest of his minutes. So it is not ideal we still not full strength far from it… Remember we dont want a team that wins we wanted a team that competes… Patience is bitter its fruit sweet.
Same mistakes by Howe in his team selection, when’s he going to learn. We’re turning into a mid table team again.
I don't even blame Burn, surely Howe can see that he just isn't capable of keeping up with speedy wingers.
Dan burn to slow man 😢
Tbf Burn was amazing apart from the few times he got done for pace. Solid.
They hit the left so much, Dan Burn is weak and teams are using it against us. Howe needs to drop him and bring Tino in, Both goals (granted 1 was down to a slip) came from burns side.
Most the fans in here are clueless , just because we overachieved last season all of a sudden people think we are Man City and should win every game with half the squad being injured all season . Sitting seventh with still a decent chance of qualifying for Europe should be applauded .
We are conceding far to many goals. Defence getting split in 2 time and time again. Dan burn needs to be replaced it has to happen. Getting skinned week in week out and costing us goals. Total shadow of what we were last season
Dubravka spotted outside betfred with Tonali laughing after today 👀👀
Don't worry guys I'm sure Eddie will pick Burn and Miggy against Arsenal as well.
We simply over achieved last season. Losing Tonali was probably our biggest setback this season, which has drained us with far too many injuries. Without the quality players we are lacking, we are depending too much on luck and hope. All them extra matches we've played this season we simply wasn't ready for it. Over achieving last season has just pulled us back to where we should actually be considering how long Eddie has had at the the club. I get the frustration with Eddie's in game management as I feel it too and dont know what's going on. However, I don't believe it's just Eddie sucking dan burn off and playing his favourites. He's an intelligent man who gives nothing away. I think there are issues behind the scenes and he is restricted to play some players for god knows what reason, but everyone is going on like Eddie is retarded and isn't seeing what we're seeing and I'm just not buying that all. We've got no strikers, missing more than half our best players and still managed to pull a point from the game. If we had no injuries and was getting these results, I'd be questioning Eddie's position but considering how the season has went from day one I'm happy to finish the season mid table, get a couple of quality players in summer, get the rest of the team fit and ready for next season,regroup and go out next season with a full squad of quality we have. This season we just don't have it and we're expecting too much from too little. All them extra matches we played this season has just completely fucked us. Pope has also been a devastating loss to us and everyone expects the same results as last season with half the fucking players. Take a breather, we're not making top 4 this season which is a good thing. We need a season or two to get rid of the dead wood, bring in some quality players, deal with our injuries and suspended players and we will shine next season.
We can't compete with half a team of tired as fuck players. I think we're doing alright considering the situation. Just want to get this season over and done with, regroup, and we'll be much better and stronger squad next season.
We're shite
I honestly can’t see what Eddie can’t see, Burn’s getting rinsed every time from the opposing striker. Very poor result at home. Can you imagine Arsenal away doing the same thing😩
Regarding Ashworth- £150 million plus 3 years gardening leave! Dont like it? Two words Jesse Lingard
Botman been shite recently
Ashworth out!!!
Burn is getting done because he has no protection – that's down to Howe's game management. I think he wants Burn in for his height and set pieces but that's all well and good but each week , the team is getting hammered and despite a full week of training there appears to be no sign of progress of dealing with issues – either the midfield three cant or wont help to protect our full back and particular Burn who isn't a full back. This period of conceding goals for fun is Howe calling card to getting sacked. He is wedded to certain players and to a certain system. Is he an elite manager? I had hope he develop into one but his inflexibility will be his downfall.
Ritchie scores! Haha you couldn’t write it.
Bet that’s a boost for him, he can retire happily now.
They will sell Pope and bring in a striker for next season.
Another poor performance cant keep defending dan burn…Miggy barnes gordon murphy… Fucking average.. Major clearout required… The delusional fans saying europe a possibility… Forget it.. Dropping points against average teams… Forest result papering over cracks… No plan b… Dont trust the process
Burn is getting Eddie fired at this rate the stubbornness is mind-boggling
Decent analysis of the game overall but disagree about Dan Burn on the second goal. For once he didn't get done for pace, was shit scared to engage the winger and just backed off allowing him the free strike on goal. Burn did the same thing in the first half and Bournemouth nearly scored from that one also. It's sheer stubbornness on Eddies part to continue starting him and it's costing the team big time.
Burn can go
Howe can go!!!!!! Burn again, Tino on bench. MIGGY CAN FUCK FUCK FUCK OFF😡. Two chances AG losing his shit for Miggy not laying it off. Bournemouth better than us. Eddie is another Southgate!! Born loser, next manager should come for next phase, performances have been shit for months , No Plan B Fuck off.
Matty Not a truer statement. How , how are we having to play Murphy as a striker ????? It has to be a major F up by the club to go into a champions league season with Only 2 injury prone strikers 😮 Good job we are out of champions league
Is it not allowed to speak out against the shocking officials anymore. Yes we made it hard on ourselves, but when don’t we. That ref was absolutely abysmal. We were playing blah against 12 men. Proved again by 3 individual checks for a penalty
Matty where did you get that Jacket ? Great vid again mate HWTL
Sick of seeing burn get done on the wing every week man
The problem is no longer burn at left back, its the person putting him there. Howe needs replacing, he is demonstrating why he will never be at the level needed to take Newcastle forward.
I have to also say I really find Miggy is honestly shocking ever since the rumors of him leaving for saudi he's been extremely wasteful with the ball which feels more desperate than tactful and calculated
We now had speedy wingers from Luton and Bournemouth in succession bullying Burn. And the LB is properly the position we have most cover for – Targett who is a LB specialist, Lewis Hall who is quick and rotting away on the bench, and Tino who is real quick and good at going forward and joining the play. Eddie's loyalty towards certain players is gonna cost him his job eventually
Good summary Matty.Sadly we are no more than a mid table outfit with the slowest midfield in the first 3 divisions !! The Dan Burn situation is the elephant in the room and obviously Eddie doesn’t know what an elephant looks like.
The excitement of the takeover is losing momentum as FFP shackles our progress and the big 6 cartel rumbles on.
It’s almost getting back to the old days when we don’t actually expect to win games any more.
Unless we get players back asap we are heading for a 6 or 7 nil thrashing – which might come next week.
we really need to stop having burn on wings, getting fed up of it, we all agree Tino or Hall would be a much better fit there, nothing against burn but he's a natural CB not a winger, he's good as CB not as a winger
The good thing about this season we won't get relegated 😅 we need to win these games. Not looking forward to the arsenal game but knowing our luck we probably win it.