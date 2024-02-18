Newcastle United 2 AFC Bournemouth 2 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Match action from our 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Tino and Murphy should have been on before Miggy and Burn. Not looking forward to Arsenal at all now 😂
Bournemouth играл гораздо сильнее и техничнее
I am sick of the criticism Dubravka and Burn have received. Both great players for the club. Dubravka made a mistake. Shit happens. Burn was one of our best players last season and many of those who are calling for him to be axed wanted him a call up for England 12 months ago. The team has been rocked with injuries all season and Tonali being suspended isn’t what we envisaged. We don’t have a defensive midfielder or sweeper to contain any possession in front of the back of four. We will bounce back next season with a full squad. Get behind this team and divent be a fair weather fan.
Popes injury has been the most crucial this season. Dubravka will continue to cost us points as he's just not good enough.
Think we will get whipped next weekend by arsenal but i hope we have enough to finnish 7th which when you consider everything this season would be pretty amazing. Hoping for a cup miracle too.
I clearly think Eddie Howe will be sacked this season if Newcastle is unable to get UECL. Do not think PIF would patiently wait for improvement
No CL or top 6 for Saudi castle. Get Mourinho and just give him 1b he'll get you to conference league
Awful display. Ritchie “saving” Newcastle is a bit embarrassing. Will they now give him another 8year contract? Hope Tino hands in his transfer request.
What was Howe notiing down on his note pad right from 1st minute 😅😂
Newcastle deserved to win. But hey NUFCTV, with no score line and running minutes written during the match is not good for the viewers.
Karius
Sacked in the morning, you'll gonna sacked in the morning …..
Newcastle forward needs practice about finishing
👍🏻
Si Raja untung Penalty 😁😁
Disastrous season
Roll on summer
If we play like that away at Arsenal we are gonna have our pants pulled down.
Great to see Ritchie score – he ain't injured all the time lol
Well done shame we couldn't have all 3 points but a draw is reasonably good enough against a good Bournemouth team.
Ritchie saving the point, Outstanding professional.
What's the ambition? "To be #1"
Can't even beat Luton & Bournemouth 😂
typo, gammons… the RottenRiaylsRentBoiz team lost 2 points.. BloodMoney United was lucky to get 1 point.. their sponsor, Sports Washing Galore & Unlimited will continue to prostitute the beautiful game… once a proud cloub.. now.. meehh.. selling the club soul for rottenRiyals.. meehh…
dam u spoil my bet yesterday
I love Burn, but hes clearly struggling against pacey players. Its painful to see him being exposed time and again and making him look bad. Its time for Howe to start with Livramento
NETO was the best
Eddie cost us play Dan Burn. Eddie never learn. and Burn will play 1st eleven game vs Arsenal. Saka will crush Burn & Burn cost us again. PAK U Eddie
Just Remember Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Goal From Anthony Gordon & Matt Ritchie. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against AFC Bournemouth In The St'James Park Score By 2-2.
Needed to replace this goalkeeper not good enough
No effect MBS for NU
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
We should have had several goals but so many selfish plays, unlucky on MD with the slip, shit happens. Happy for Ritchie on his goal, we needed it
Starting to wonder if BDB has dirt on Eddie. This is becoming weird. 4 straight week teams going hard at Burnt.
Almiron is so frustratingly selfish, without the talent to back it up.
1:18 dear oh dear
Burn is living off of past performances. It’s time to get serious and look at starting someone else over him until he gets it figured out. He’s become a liability more than an asset since Christmas.
Sick of seeing hate on BDB!!! Everyone is so fast to forget! LOVE BDB ❤
Great, Almirón ❤
So happy for Ritchie after being shunned for so long. Wanted to leave but forced to stay just to sit on the bench. I could feel his emotion when he scored
Roll on 24/25 season
Eddie's gonna pick BDB again next weekend at the Emirates, and Saka is gonna hose us
HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Ritchie the unexpected hero of the day, he deserved it👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻