Newcastle United 2 AFC Bournemouth 2 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from our 2-2 home draw with AFC Bournemouth.
Two points dropped. Two points from NUFC's last four home games isn't the form of a team aspiring to European football season nest season. Burn caught out for the second goal. I imagine Arsenal will target him next week. I fully expect Howe to persist with Burn and leave LIvramento siting on the bench.
🙁
Howe time will be over soon?
Ritchie staying ten more years, Geordie boys are on the beers.
Were the officials colour blind or did they not notice the clash of kit colours.
HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Oil money can buy referee
We can't always win… Well done lads!! 👍👍
Newcastle fans now expect to win everything now they have money rather then thinking it will take time over a period of time. As a bournemouth fan now we have better money behind us doesn't automatically mean changes will happen over night its going to take 5-10 years to maybe say we are a mid table team etc and that Newcastle fans have to understand I'm not saying they will be in a religation battle bur I mean for them to be a permanent top 4 will take them 5-10 years we both have to be patient
while i'm ok with getting a draw instead of losing the game, this type of performance needs to stop, don't get me wrong when I say that I grew up on the entertainers and the whole 'ok they scored three goals, now lets go and score four instead', it was wild at the time, but in this modern age where so much hangs on tactics and other aspects that weren't as fleshed out back then, this sort of performance will end up backfiring badly very soon and I really don't want to see that happen.
I’ve had enough of shortstaff n Db and the football is boring to watch now. Can’t even beat Bournemouth and you expect to win any kind of trophies??!!!
Matt ritchie to the rescue ❤
Not sure who in Newcastle's squad should really be keeping Livramento out of the starting 11…… He's been one of their best players whenever he plays…..
Penalty a little sketchy, kinda iffy, offside etc. Almost sure if this was United no penalty would have been given… And they would've found a rule to support it…..
Its not coming home Newcastle never should've been a way been on the streets al day al neet supping on the old brown ale.
Shocking absolute shocking even a 2015 Ashley relegated team beat Bournemouth… Time for changes ASAP
Unbelievable Save From Martin Dubravka + Goal From Anthony Gordon & Matt Ritchie. Newcastle United Shared The Points Against AFC Bournemouth In The St'James Park Score By 2-2.
Terrible.
Another home draw. FELT NOWT!
Matt Ritchie ❤ absolute legend man!
I mean when dan burn plays its like the free toy that comes with the happy meal…………look at the 2nd goal…….every team just needs to outrun the hamburgler….
Bruno G. 🔥🔥
why always dan burn…..
Our defence are tooo slow.i dont understand and eddy is doing nothing about that why.pls no more DAN BURN.burn should play as center back
Think it is time for something new. Would like to se if Loris Karius can do a better job than Martin Dubravka, and i hope we can start with Lewis Hall or Tino Livramento instead of Dan Burn.
Eddy why we get happy small and you are spoiling everything.why.pls play livramento ahead of burn.miggy need a good backup.still tooon army forever.we will bounce back
Eddie please play livramento next game
Im happy Ritchi celebrated, ive never liked when players don't celebrate due to respect of their former club, ya earned the right to celebrate if the last club get hurt by it then they need to sort them selfs out.
Who doesnt love a matt ritchie goal
Fucking love Matt Bitchie
Terrible season
Burn keeps killing this team and Eddie Howe keeps fielding him. Ridiculous. It’s annoying.
Honestly, Please just start Livramento or Hall or someone quicker at Left Back, Burn is good as centre back but c'mon … But of course this is Bournemouth… They barely won against Bournemouth for some reason
How could you let this happen and not buy a better goalkeeper than Dubrawka in the winter?after all, he is an average-class goalkeeper and you really believe that with this goalkeeper you will be able to achieve a position that will guarantee you play in European cups next season… I am speechless… how could you let this happen… I hope he will start defending Karius…I'm tired of watchingDubravki in the goal… for example, the goal he conceded today with 2 zero, there are goalkeepers who defend such shots… how could you let this happen..
By far the worste home game ov been to , lucky to get the point . We go again boys !
No european competitions this season for Magpies. And the lost of Dan Ashworth could be even more paintful for Magpies.
this is not newcastle i know.
Howes favouritism starting dan burn ahead of tino livramento in a team he claims is based off performance and not favourites will eventually get him the sack
Dan burn is the main reason why we have lost/drawn many of our games this season and there comes a point where the blame shifts from the player to the manager for constantly picking him