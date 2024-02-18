Newcastle United 2 Bournemouth 2 | The Review

📺 Welcome to The Toon Review! ⚽️
In this episode, join us as we break down the nail-biting encounter between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James’ Park! It was a rollercoaster of emotions as the Magpies had to claw their way back twice to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
🤔 Another frustrating afternoon for Newcastle United, and our lads are here to dissect the game, analysing every twist and turn. What are the problems plaguing the team right now? From defensive lapses to attacking strategies, we leave no stone unturned in our discussion.
🔍 Dive deep into the match with us as we explore the key moments, highlight standout performances, and scrutinise the areas that need improvement. From tactical breakdowns to individual player assessments, we’ve got you covered!
🌟 And, of course, don’t miss out on the much-anticipated player ratings! Who rose to the occasion, and who might need to step up their game? Join the conversation in the comments section and let us know your thoughts!
⚫⚪️ Whether you’re a die-hard Newcastle United fan or just a football enthusiast, The Toon Review is your go-to for insightful analysis, passionate discussions, and a closer look at the beautiful game. Hit that subscribe button, turn on notifications, and join us for the ultimate post-match breakdown!
Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle confirmed by sky sports
Paul talking nonsense about both goals not being Dubravka. Clearly the first is him shitting himself under a bit of pressure and slipping. The second is clearly Dubravka as well – any decent PL keeper saves that.
I’m in total agreement with Paul re: Almiron. I was at the match yesterday and the kid done my head in. Game after game this season, Miggy has contributed zero to our attack. He has no situational awareness. No right foot. No shot on him. He’s completely clueless with the ball. All he does is blast the ball far and wide of the goal. We’ll never win a thing with the likes of him and Dan Burn starting. This is the only NUFC YouTube channel that tells it how it is. That’s why I keep watching it. To hell with the snowflakes. We need proper analysis of what we are all seeing. Keep up the good work lads!!!
Bills gap causing smog😅
Ur giving 7s 8s n 9s against Bournemouth 😂 wow …
I think it would be perfect for miggy to go to the cheeseburger league in the summer, and we can bring in a reliable youngster like minteh to learn from Murphy
Miggy really was dog shite yesterday and anyone saying otherwise is delusional
It's the tactics not the players ..we've been found out …
Bye Bye Dan CashWorth
I’m done with miggy and almost done with burn if Jacob dosent start against arsenal I don’t know what Eddie has been smoking
That Keith’s off his head if Miley’s a 4 😂
When miggy had that good spell last season I said we need to sell him this summer when his value is high he will never replicate that again. I also said sell Wilson and replace him with a young striker that can stay fit on both occasions I was shouted down by people online but I was proven correct.
Up the toon!
Mate you can bugger off and I see you next week 🤟🤟🤟
Love the passion keep smiling and hope you and the fam are getting better
On Burn, he does have assets in defence but they are far outweighed by failings. He needed to be covered by Pope, Botman and Joelinton last season. Ok it worked as part of a unified team but all that has been disrupted by injuries and now needs to be addressed. Howe is not doing this much to everyone's frustration and rightly so.
Miggy needs to go and we need to look seriously at Longstaffe's lack of tackling. Even Miley is now starting to tackle.
Finally, the only other decent English channel watching is Geordie Journos and they are laying into Howe at the moment as are Toon Under.
Defo need pope get some stability
Catching up i just cought the end went out for curry for mine and me mams birthday
I’m switching off now. Not because I think you shouldn’t criticise players but because Paul can’t take criticism, can’t control himself and just shouts as load as he can.
DEREK (Mighty Win) There RUBBISH That's Why Tahere Getting Called Out Senile Fool
Billy it's even more Shocking that an International player can only play with one foot As well if I was Eddie I would be saying only use your right foot in training until you can use it also after being here for over 6 year you should now be able to understand and even speak the Lingo that in my eye's is just pure Ignorance and Lazy
Dan Burn's "attacking prowess" … sorry, did I hear that correctly?
Yes there was a Reason why Miggy was for Sale and Tripps and Wilson were not Because he's Useless Proper Pony and if we Stupidly Didn't give him that Contract he would of had to go to Saudi if he wanted paying
Paul 7 assists in 6 year says it all he's Rubbish